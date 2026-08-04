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186 episodes
- In March 2019, Justine starts exchanging letters with Kwaneta Harris, a woman serving a 50 year sentence for murder. The two grow close, but the more Justine learns about Kwaneta's story, the more complicated it gets.
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Want the full story? Binge every episode of What She Buried ad-free now by subscribing to The Binge+. You’ll unlock over 60 true crime series instantly, get early access to drops on the first of every month, and hear exclusive bonus episodes.
Search for the The Binge channel on Apple Podcasts or head to GetTheBinge.com.
For behind-the-scenes details, join our free newsletter at Patreon.com/TheBinge.
What She Buried is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and Campside Media.
Follow @sonypodcasts and discover more at sonymusic.com/podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices at podcastchoices.com/adchoices.
The Binge — feed your true crime obsession.
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For more of Justine’s work, read Unreasonable Women, which follows three women who have been punished for defending themselves. The result of seven years of reporting inside U.S. prisons, it's a gripping, urgent look at how survivors are criminalized, called "required reading for anyone who cares about women and justice," by Bookpage, "remarkable... riveting," by Kirkus, and "true crime at its finest," by Booklist. Available now on Amazon or Bookshop.org.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Seven years ago, journalist Justine van der Leun received a letter that would change her life. The sender was a woman named Kwaneta Harris, who was incarcerated at a prison in Texas. Kwaneta had an incredible story—one that, over time, she began to tell Justine.
Justine wanted to know more, and began to report deeply. Kwaneta’s story turned out to be more complicated, tangled, and murky than Justine could have ever imagined.
Bad checks are cashed. Fibs turn into lies turn into scams. A mysterious man wrapped in bandages signs binding legal documents. At one point, a young mother walks into a courthouse in Dallas and confesses to a murder she did not commit. None of it is real, or maybe all of it is. And somehow at every twist, behind every bizarre story, Justine kept finding her way back to one person: Kwaneta.
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Want the full story? Binge every episode of What She Buried ad-free August 1st by subscribing to The Binge+. You’ll unlock over 60 true crime series instantly and get binge access to drops on the first of every month.
Search for the channel on Apple Podcasts or head to GetTheBinge.com. For behind-the-scenes details, join our free newsletter at Patreon.com/TheBinge.
What She Buried is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and Campside Media. Follow @sonypodcasts and discover more at sonymusic.com/podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Binge — feed your true crime obsession.
-
For more of Justine’s work, read Unreasonable Women, which follows three women who have been punished for defending themselves. The result of seven years of reporting inside U.S. prisons, it's a gripping, urgent look at how survivors are criminalized, called "required reading for anyone who cares about women and justice," by Bookpage, "remarkable... riveting," by Kirkus, and "true crime at its finest," by Booklist. Available now on Amazon or Bookshop.org.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Sergeant Finley’s case comes to a climax. More than a decade on, host Leigh Alexander investigates whether Vicious is still a danger to women. What she finds is unnerving.
Want the full story? Binge every episode of U R NEXT ad-free now by subscribing to The Binge+. You’ll unlock over 60 true crime series instantly, get early access to drops on the first of every month, and hear exclusive bonus episodes.
Search for the channel on Apple Podcasts or head to GetTheBinge.com.
For behind-the-scenes details, join our free newsletter at Patreon.com/TheBinge.
U R NEXT is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and Novel.
Follow @sonypodcasts and discover more at sonymusic.com/podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices at podcastchoices.com/adchoices.
The Binge — feed your true crime obsession.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- A streamer named Ava undertakes a risky undercover mission to expose Vicious, while Sergeant Finley gets a new ally in his fight for justice.
Want the full story? Binge every episode of U R NEXT ad-free now by subscribing to The Binge+. You’ll unlock over 60 true crime series instantly, get early access to drops on the first of every month, and hear exclusive bonus episodes.
Search for the channel on Apple Podcasts or head to GetTheBinge.com.
For behind-the-scenes details, join our free newsletter at Patreon.com/TheBinge.
U R NEXT is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and Novel.
Follow @sonypodcasts and discover more at sonymusic.com/podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices at podcastchoices.com/adchoices.
The Binge — feed your true crime obsession.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Coming soon to the Binge is The Poet!
In 1977, during the BTK Strangler’s reign of terror in Wichita, a woman named Ruth Finley receives a threatening phone call from an unidentified man. He’s blackmailing her about a secret from her past. The harassment escalates to letters, then poems, then attacks. The Wichita police wonder if this is the work of BTK. But the deeper their investigation goes, the darker and stranger the questions become.
Binge all episodes of The Poet July 1st by subscribing to The Binge. Visit The Binge Crimes on Apple Podcasts and hit ‘subscribe’ or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access.
The Binge – feed your true crime obsession.
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About The Binge Cases: What She Buried
Seven years ago, journalist Justine van der Leun received a letter that would change her life. The sender was a woman named Kwaneta Harris, who was incarcerated at a prison in Texas. Kwaneta had an incredible story—one that, over time, she began to tell Justine. Justine wanted to know more, and began to report deeply. Kwaneta’s story turned out to be more complicated, tangled, and murky than Justine could have ever imagined. Bad checks are cashed. Fibs turn into lies turn into scams. A mysterious man wrapped in bandages signs binding legal documents. At one point, a young mother walks into a courthouse in Dallas and confesses to a murder she did not commit. None of it is real, or maybe all of it is. And somehow at every twist, behind every bizarre story, Justine kept finding her way back to one person: Kwaneta. - For more of Justine’s work, read Unreasonable Women, which follows three women who have been punished for defending themselves. The result of seven years of reporting inside U.S. prisons, it's a gripping, urgent look at how survivors are criminalized, called "required reading for anyone who cares about women and justice," by Bookpage, "remarkable... riveting," by Kirkus, and "true crime at its finest," by Booklist. Available now on Amazon or Bookshop.org. - Episodes release weekly on Mondays. To binge the series right now, hit ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com. Follow The Binge Crimes and The Binge Cases to get new stories on the first of the month, every month. Join The Binge’s free newsletter – Patreon.com/TheBingePodcast website
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