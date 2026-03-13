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How Is This Better?

COURIER
Society & Culture
How Is This Better?
Latest episode

28 episodes

  • How Is This Better?

    The First AI War

    03/13/2026 | 25 mins.
    AI-generated war footage is spreading across the internet faster than the truth.

    As conflict escalates in Iran, social media platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok are being flooded with AI-generated missile strikes, fake battlefield footage, and fabricated videos of captured soldiers. Some posts rack up millions of views before anyone can confirm whether they’re real.

    In this episode of How Is This Better?, Akilah Hughes speaks with WIRED reporter David Gilbert, who has been tracking how generative AI is reshaping the disinformation landscape during breaking conflicts. Check out his recent piece, "Fake AI Content About the Iran War Is All Over X."

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  • How Is This Better?

    What 4 Generations of Veterans Think of Trump’s War in Iran

    03/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    Are we at war or not? According to Trump, he's scoring a 15 out of 10 "on the war front," and Department of War Secretary, Pete Hegseth, says the fighting in Iran has "just begun." Yet House Speaker Mike Johnson insists "we're not at war." 

    Instead of debating the political spin, Akilah wanted to sit down with the people who've been asked to fight American battles. On this episode of How Is This Better?, Akilah sits down with five veterans across four generations – from baby boomers who fought in Vietnam to an Iraq War veteran and a Gen Z and Millennial veteran who filed for conscientious objector discharges based on their objections to the war in Gaza.

    Some enlisted out of patriotism. Some out of faith. Some just wanted the uniform, or way to pay for student loans. But all of them describe a moment when America’s wars stopped making sense to them. Across fifty years of military experience, they all come back to the same question:

    Are young Americans about to be asked to die for something no one can clearly explain?

    Get unlimited premium wireless from Mint Mobile for just $15 a month at https://www.mintmobile.com/courier

    Show Notes: 

    Check out Veterans for Peace, Common Defense, and Friends of Fisher House, Phoenix.

    Thanks to Joy Metzler, Juan Betancourt, Ben Feibleman, David Lucier, and Ed Anderson for sharing their stories. 
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  • How Is This Better?

    Is ICE More Like the Gestapo or Slave Patrols? Yes.

    02/20/2026 | 34 mins.
    People keep comparing ICE to the Gestapo. But is that the right historical analogy?

    We we talk with public historian Ashley Baron aka @ashleytheebarroness who went viral making the argument that the comparison overlooks a home-grown analogy. We also speak with Claire Aubin who is a Nazi-era historian and host of the podcast, This Guy Sucked, to break down what the Gestapo actually was — and why the ideology behind it matters more than any one-to-one comparison people point to. 
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  • How Is This Better?

    Rotisserie Chicken Killed the Housing Market (Apparently)

    02/13/2026 | 20 mins.
    Homeownership used to be a starter pack for adulthood. Now it feels like a luxury good. This week, Akilah asks a question most of us have yelled at Zillow at least once: when did buying a house become a fantasy?

    Business Insider's James Rodriguez joins to help explain how we got here and why the future might be… single-family homes you can never actually own.

    Get unlimited premium wireless from Mint Mobile for just $15 a month at https://www.mintmobile.com/courier
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  • How Is This Better?

    Bad Bunny, The Super Bowl, and the American Denial of Puerto Rico

    02/06/2026 | 16 mins.
    Your conservative uncle is wrong about Bad Bunny. So are Trump, all of MAGA, and the angry drunk guys who watch the NFL. They're mad because Bad Bunny will be performing the half time show at the Superbowl this Sunday, and he'll be singing in Spanish - you know, the language the songs are written in - and believe that that makes him fundamentally un-american. 

    Unfortunately, this is not a unique experience. Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny is from, has faced this same rejection and discrimination for years. But why? What did Puerto Rico ever do to them? Becca Ramos and I are going to find out.

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About How Is This Better?

We're constantly bombarded by grifters who claim to have all the solutions. From Donald Trump promising to "make America great" to tech bros who say they're making the world a "better place." Akilah Hughes has had enough. She's finally asking...How Is This Better?
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