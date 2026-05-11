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The Secret World of Roald Dahl

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The Secret World of Roald Dahl
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13 episodes

  • The Secret World of Roald Dahl

    (Bonus Episode) You Have Questions

    05/11/2026 | 45 mins.
    Aaron answers your questions about Dahl and the show with the help of two extraordinary guests: writer Mark Harris on how to capture a complicated life, and the journalist who, decades ago, found himself alone with Dahl when the mask finally slipped.

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  • The Secret World of Roald Dahl

    (Bonus Episode) Giant: A Conversation with Playwright Mark Rosenblatt

    04/20/2026 | 45 mins.
    Mark Rosenblatt had never written a play before Giant, his portrait of Roald Dahl. Now it's the most talked about, best reviewed show on Broadway. Aaron sits down with Mark for a wide ranging conversation. Two writers who've spent a lot of time wrestling with the same complicated author, comparing notes.

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  • The Secret World of Roald Dahl

    The Writing Life

    03/23/2026 | 36 mins.
    After all the adventures, all the struggles, all the discarded masks, Dahl finally discovers exactly who he's meant to be. Locked away in a small hut in an apple orchard, Dahl creates a ritual so precise and sacred that it borders on obsession. And decades after his death, his presence still looms over us. Featuring a conversation with an expert in children’s literature who knew Dahl personally.

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  • The Secret World of Roald Dahl

    Adaptation

    03/16/2026 | 34 mins.
    Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Tim Burton, Wes Anderson, Robert Zemeckis, Quentin Tarantino. No other author’s work has attracted as many legendary filmmakers as Roald Dahl. Some adaptations become instant classics. Others crash and burn. And then there's the beloved film watched by millions every year that Dahl loathed. Featuring a conversation with NPR's David Bianculli, longtime critic for Fresh Air.

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    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Secret World of Roald Dahl

    The Fan's Dilemma

    03/09/2026 | 38 mins.
    Dahl’s work faces a reckoning. Plus, decades after his death, a shocking decision is made about Dahl's books that ignites a worldwide controversy. Featuring conversations with cultural critics, including bestselling author Claire Dederer.

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About The Secret World of Roald Dahl
You know Roald Dahl as the writer who thought up Willy Wonka, Matilda, and the BFG. But did you know he was also a spy? "The Secret World of Roald Dahl" is a wild journey through the hidden chapters of his extraordinary, controversial life. How did this secret agent and struggling screenwriter wind up as the most successful children’s author ever? And what darkness from his covert past seeped into the stories we read as kids? A dark, twisty, fascinating true story from creator and host Aaron Tracy.
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