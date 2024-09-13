Wally Green | Overcoming Adversity: Wally Green on Life, Ping Pong, and Pickleball
Welcome back to another gripping episode of Mick Unplugged! Today, we have a remarkable guest joining us: Wally Green, a name synonymous with resilience and transformation in the world of table tennis. Once self-dubbed the worst player in the pro circuit, Wally went from being a struggling athlete to an international table tennis professional, with a journey marked by profound personal growth and unexpected turns. In this episode, we'll unravel Wally's story—from his challenging youth marred by domestic violence and gang involvement to his eventual rise in the table tennis world, fuelled by sheer determination and the guidance of unexpected mentors. We'll dive into the pivotal moments that defined his path, including a life-altering opportunity in Germany and a surprising mentorship that helped steer him away from a troubled life. Wally also shares his candid thoughts on the sport of pickleball, confronting its growing popularity and the arrogance he perceives among its players. Despite retiring from professional table tennis, Wally's competitive spirit remains unshakable, as he now sets his sights on proving his prowess in pickleball. Join our host, Mick Hunt, as we explore the depths of Wally's multifaceted journey, including the mental fortitude required in ping pong, the significance of mentors, and the vital importance of asking for help. Stay tuned, as this episode promises an inspiring and raw portrayal of a unique athlete's relentless quest for self-improvement and acceptance. Takeaways: · Mindset plays a crucial role in achieving success in sports and life. · Ping pong provided Wally with an escape from his troubled past. · Mentorship can change the trajectory of a person's life. · Overcoming adversity is a key theme in Wally's story. · Asking for help is essential for personal growth. Sound Bites: · "I was living in the street for a year." · "Ping pong is what saved my life." · "I'm going to prove everybody wrong." · "If you need help, don't be afraid to ask." Connect and Discover Instagram: Instagram.com/wallygreennyc Tik Tok: @wallygreennycofficial Youtube: wallygreennyc X: @wallygreennyc
Daniel Packard | How to Permanently Turn Off Your Fear Switch: Daniel’s Journey to Lasting Change
Welcome to another enlightening episode of Mick Unplugged. Today, we have a special guest, Daniel Packard, who takes us on his extraordinary eight-year journey to revolutionize how we tackle fear and anxiety. Daniel, an engineer turned self-help innovator, shares how he developed a groundbreaking system targeting the nervous system to offer simple, automatic relief from these pervasive issues. He delves into the shortcomings of traditional psychology, the overlooked role of the body's threat response, and his discovery of 28 essential self-care practices. Daniel's passion for real, measurable results shines through as he recounts personal success stories and reiterates the effectiveness of his innovative six-week online program. This episode promises practical insights, a potential life-changing approach to overcoming procrastination, people-pleasing, perfectionism, and achieving true freedom. And as an exclusive offer, Daniel provides information on a free consultation call, 28 self-care tips, and a 90-minute training session, all designed to help you unlock your best self. Join us as we explore the intersection of science, compassion, and empowerment with Daniel Packard. Takeaways: · The root cause of many personal struggles is fear, not multiple problems. · Results matter in personal development; it's essential to measure success. · Many people are misdiagnosed with multiple issues when they actually have a single underlying fear. · The importance of innovation in personal development to find effective solutions. Sound Bites: · "No more band-aids, just full life upgrades." · "Results matter." · "You don't have multiple problems, you just have fear." Connect and Discover LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/daniel-packard-02b312215 Instagram: Instagram.com/danielpackard Facebook: facebook.com/danielpackardpublic Website: danielpackard.com (free call with Daniel for Mick Unplugged listeners)
Rachel Cohen | Overcoming Life’s Obstacles: From Personal Struggles to Entrepreneurial Success
Welcome back to another episode of Mick Unplugged! I'm your host, Mick Hunt, and today we have a truly inspiring guest joining us—Rachel Cohen. Rachel is a remarkable individual who has faced and conquered significant personal challenges to become an advocate for kindness, self-improvement, and anti-bullying efforts. In this episode, we dive into Rachel's innovative approach to personal growth, where she rejects the concept of yearly resolutions in favour of daily self-betterment. We also explore her entrepreneurial journey, including the creation of the patent-pending "zip towels," designed to solve the common problem of towels slipping off rods. Rachel shares her heartfelt experiences with bullying—how she supported her daughter through a difficult situation and developed "kindness matters" bracelets to foster positive communication in schools. We'll discuss her viral success in the world of quirky food videos and her ongoing mission to inspire others through motivation, gratitude, and fulfilling endeavours. Whether you're here for entrepreneurial insights, personal growth strategies, or just an uplifting conversation, this episode has something for everyone. So, grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and let's get unplugged with Rachel Cohen. Takeaways: · Rachel's food hacks went viral, leading to a successful online presence. · Fulfilment is more important than financial success. · Rachel's anti-bullying initiative aims to raise awareness and promote kindness. Sound Bites: · "I believe in kindness, positivity, and gratitude." · "Success without fulfilment is the ultimate failure." · "You have to really trust yourself." Connect and Discover Instagram: Instagram.com/_rachelcohenhair_ Facebook: Facebook.com/rachelcohenhair Website: ziptowels.com Tik Tok: @3rocky4
Rick Barry | Rick Barry's Sports Journey: From Professional Basketball to Pickleball Championships
Welcome back to another exciting episode of "Mick Unplugged." I'm your host, Mick Hunt, and today, we have a true sports legend joining us—none other than Rick Barry. In this episode, we dive deep into Rick's storied basketball career and his transition to success in pickleball, where he's clinched numerous national championships. We explore his unique take on game fundamentals, including his famous underhand free throw technique, and his candid critique of modern NBA play. Rick shares nostalgic tales, like his missed 1964 Olympic opportunity, and opens up about his joy and pride in his sons' basketball careers, with special mention of Canyon Barry's impact on the 3x3 basketball scene. We also venture beyond the court as Rick discusses his new passion for pickleball, his entrepreneurial ventures like founding Pickle Zone, and his dedication to promoting health and wellness products. Plus, get insights into his lifelong love for fly fishing, his upcoming engagements in Australia and New Zealand, and his wishes for unity and progress in our country. It's a conversation filled with wisdom, nostalgia, and inspiration. So, stay tuned as we unplug with the one and only Rick Barry!Takeaways: · NBA teams should consider underhand free throw technique. · Competing in pickleball and winning national championships · Disappointment over not making the 1964 Olympic team Questions & Answers: 1. Question:Mick Hunt: Rick, you've been a vocal advocate for the underhand free-throw technique. Why do you think it's not more widely adopted in today's NBA, even though it has a proven high success rate? Rick Barry: Mick, it boils down to ego and aesthetics. Players don't want to be seen as 'unconventional' or 'old-fashioned.' Despite its effectiveness, the underhand technique has a stigma. My success rate with it was over 92%, which proves its value. It's a missed opportunity for many players today. 2. Question: Mick Hunt: You've mentioned that modern NBA players often lack deep understanding of game fundamentals. What specific fundamentals do you see as being most neglected? Rick Barry: players today often overlook positioning, screening, and teamwork dynamics. Natural talent is great, but without mastering these basics, it's hard to reach full potential. A strong foundation in fundamentals is crucial for long-term success in the game. 3. Question: Mick Hunt: Let's talk about officiating. You've criticized the leniency towards moving screens and carrying violations today. How do you think stricter officiating could impact the game? Rick Barry: Better officiating would enforce proper gameplay, improving the quality and fairness of basketball. Uncalled violations allow bad habits to persist, making games sloppier. Stricter calls might slow the game initially but would elevate overall play and skill levels in the long run. Connect and Discover Instagram: Instagram.com/rick24barry Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php? id=100008984350886&ref=xav_ig_profile_web Website: PlayersforGood.com X: @Rick24Barry Book: Confessions of a Basketball Gypsy Product Website - use discount code rb24 gokinesiologysleeves.com aloemd.com medicileaf.com
Sigmar Berg | Sigmar’s Success Stories: Love, Healing, and Shifts in Perspective
Welcome to another inspiring episode of "Mick Unplugged"! Today, our host Mick Hunt sits down with the multi-talented Sigmar Berg, an entrepreneur, artist, photographer, and fashion designer, who's on a mission to bring wellness and balance to the world. Sigmar shares his transformative journey and the creation of the Lovetuner, a device designed to heal and unite people through the powerful 528Hz love frequency. From changing lives in schools to helping people overcome stress and grief, Sigmar's insights on sound healing and mindfulness are truly life-changing. Prepare to be enlightened and motivated as we delve into the world of positive frequencies and their profound impact on our well-being. Tune in, take a deep breath, and get ready to be inspired! Takeaways: · The Lovetuner uses the frequency of 528 Hz to promote heart coherence and reduce stress. · Sound healing has been used for centuries and has the power to heal and connect people. · Incorporating mindfulness and sound healing into daily routines can lead to a more balanced and fulfilling life.Questions & Answers: 1. Question:Mick Hunt: What is the Lovetuner and how does it work? Sigmar Berg: The Lovetuner is a single-tone flute designed for sound healing and breath work. By exhaling into the device, it produces a 528Hz frequency known as the "love vibration". This frequency is believed to help reduce stress, enhance mindfulness, and promote emotional well-being. 2. Question: Mick Hunt: How can incorporating sound healing improve workplace productivity? Sigmar Berg: Integrating sound healing tools like the Lovetuner in the workplace can help employees manage stress, improve focus, and enhance well-being. Regular use can create a more relaxed and cohesive work environment, leading to increased productivity and job satisfaction. 3. Question: Mick Hunt: What are the benefits of using the Lovetuner for children in schools? Sigmar Berg: Using the Lovetuner in schools has shown to positively impact student behaviour and academic performance. It helps reduce bullying, enhance mindfulness, and promote better peer relationships. Regular tuning sessions can create a more harmonious and productive learning environment. Sound Bites · "Your soul feels it and you immediately feel different." · "It's a beautiful thing to see that it's working for you and it's working for many." · "Sound healing goes back to old ancient times, right? I mean, we're talking BC times that sound healing was a thing." Connect and Discover LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/sigmar-b-310114b Instagram: Instagram.com/lovetuner528hz Website: lovetuner.com YouTube: Lovetuner 528hz Book: One Journey https://a.co/d/3sUC1WN Lovetuner Link: https://lddy.no/1kb4n
