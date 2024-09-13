Rick Barry | Rick Barry's Sports Journey: From Professional Basketball to Pickleball Championships

Welcome back to another exciting episode of "Mick Unplugged." I'm your host, Mick Hunt, and today, we have a true sports legend joining us—none other than Rick Barry. In this episode, we dive deep into Rick's storied basketball career and his transition to success in pickleball, where he's clinched numerous national championships. We explore his unique take on game fundamentals, including his famous underhand free throw technique, and his candid critique of modern NBA play. Rick shares nostalgic tales, like his missed 1964 Olympic opportunity, and opens up about his joy and pride in his sons' basketball careers, with special mention of Canyon Barry's impact on the 3x3 basketball scene. We also venture beyond the court as Rick discusses his new passion for pickleball, his entrepreneurial ventures like founding Pickle Zone, and his dedication to promoting health and wellness products. Plus, get insights into his lifelong love for fly fishing, his upcoming engagements in Australia and New Zealand, and his wishes for unity and progress in our country. It's a conversation filled with wisdom, nostalgia, and inspiration. So, stay tuned as we unplug with the one and only Rick Barry!Takeaways: · NBA teams should consider underhand free throw technique. · Competing in pickleball and winning national championships · Disappointment over not making the 1964 Olympic team Questions & Answers: 1. Question:Mick Hunt: Rick, you've been a vocal advocate for the underhand free-throw technique. Why do you think it's not more widely adopted in today's NBA, even though it has a proven high success rate? Rick Barry: Mick, it boils down to ego and aesthetics. Players don't want to be seen as 'unconventional' or 'old-fashioned.' Despite its effectiveness, the underhand technique has a stigma. My success rate with it was over 92%, which proves its value. It's a missed opportunity for many players today. 2. Question: Mick Hunt: You've mentioned that modern NBA players often lack deep understanding of game fundamentals. What specific fundamentals do you see as being most neglected? Rick Barry: players today often overlook positioning, screening, and teamwork dynamics. Natural talent is great, but without mastering these basics, it's hard to reach full potential. A strong foundation in fundamentals is crucial for long-term success in the game. 3. Question: Mick Hunt: Let's talk about officiating. You've criticized the leniency towards moving screens and carrying violations today. How do you think stricter officiating could impact the game? Rick Barry: Better officiating would enforce proper gameplay, improving the quality and fairness of basketball. Uncalled violations allow bad habits to persist, making games sloppier. Stricter calls might slow the game initially but would elevate overall play and skill levels in the long run. Connect and Discover Instagram: Instagram.com/rick24barry Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php? id=100008984350886&ref=xav_ig_profile_web Website: PlayersforGood.com X: @Rick24Barry Book: Confessions of a Basketball Gypsy