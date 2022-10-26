Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Roanoke Falls: A Horror History in the App
Listen to Roanoke Falls: A Horror History in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Roanoke Falls: A Horror History

Roanoke Falls: A Horror History

Podcast Roanoke Falls: A Horror History
Podcast Roanoke Falls: A Horror History

Roanoke Falls: A Horror History

Realm
add
Something is punishing the people of Roanoke with blood...if you have sinned, beware.  1587, North Carolina: Agnes is a reluctant settler in Roanoke, forced to... More
FictionDrama
Something is punishing the people of Roanoke with blood...if you have sinned, beware.  1587, North Carolina: Agnes is a reluctant settler in Roanoke, forced to... More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Introducing Outgrowth
    This week, we would like to introduce you to Outgrowth, an Animal Eat Drum podcast distributed by Realm. A family camping trip goes horribly wrong, deep in the woods of central Oregon. Presented by: animaleatdrum.com // @mothersrevengetrilogy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/17/2023
    10:52
  • 6. The Devil to Pay
    In her darkest hour, Agnes confronts the Roanoke killer.   For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Roanoke Falls is a Realm production. Listen away. Follow us! On Instagram @RealmMedia_ On Twitter @RealmMedia Check out our merch at: merch.realm.fm Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/26/2022
    21:53
  • 5. The Bonds of Sin
    Desperate, Agnes must trust a surprising source for her freedom, but the demon wreaking havoc on the colony has other plans.   For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Roanoke Falls is a Realm production. Listen away. Follow us! On Instagram @RealmMedia_ On Twitter @RealmMedia Check out our merch at: merch.realm.fm Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/26/2022
    21:26
  • 4. The Test
    Agnes’ husband suspects that his wife is the witch responsible for the killings, putting Agnes in a dangerous position. Even more dangerous: her growing attachment to James.  For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Roanoke Falls is a Realm production. Listen away. Follow us! On Instagram @RealmMedia_ On Twitter @RealmMedia Check out our merch at: merch.realm.fm Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/26/2022
    21:53
  • 3. The Shack
    Agnes finds an ally in James, the colony’s blacksmith, and together they investigate the “Devil in the Woods.” The colony turns on Agnes.   For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Roanoke Falls is a Realm production. Listen away. Follow us! On Instagram @RealmMedia_ On Twitter @RealmMedia Check out our merch at: merch.realm.fm Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/26/2022
    25:27

More Fiction podcasts

About Roanoke Falls: A Horror History

Something is punishing the people of Roanoke with blood...if you have sinned, beware.  1587, North Carolina: Agnes is a reluctant settler in Roanoke, forced to leave England with her preacher husband, Thomas, in search of a better life. But the first colony failed, and Agnes fears this one will suffer the same fate: lack of resources, frigid cold, starvation.  So when a series of ritualistic murders occur in the colony, Agnes finally feels connected to a purpose: to find the monster and protect her community. That is, until people suspect that witchcraft is to blame, and question Agnes’ childlessness as well as her connection to the dead. As the killings escalate and the colony teeters on the edge of ruin, Agnes must go to impossible lengths to save herself— or she will burn.  Roanoke Falls is a Realm Production written by Laura Purcell and executive produced by John Carpenter and Sandy King Carpenter. Listen Away.  For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm
Podcast website

Listen to Roanoke Falls: A Horror History, The Crann Bethadh Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Roanoke Falls: A Horror History

Roanoke Falls: A Horror History

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Roanoke Falls: A Horror History: Podcasts in Family