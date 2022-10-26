Roanoke Falls: A Horror History

Something is punishing the people of Roanoke with blood...if you have sinned, beware.
3/17/2023
10:52
6. The Devil to Pay
In her darkest hour, Agnes confronts the Roanoke killer.
10/26/2022
21:53
5. The Bonds of Sin
Desperate, Agnes must trust a surprising source for her freedom, but the demon wreaking havoc on the colony has other plans.
10/26/2022
21:26
4. The Test
Agnes’ husband suspects that his wife is the witch responsible for the killings, putting Agnes in a dangerous position. Even more dangerous: her growing attachment to James.
10/26/2022
21:53
3. The Shack
Agnes finds an ally in James, the colony’s blacksmith, and together they investigate the “Devil in the Woods.” The colony turns on Agnes.
Something is punishing the people of Roanoke with blood...if you have sinned, beware.
1587, North Carolina: Agnes is a reluctant settler in Roanoke, forced to leave England with her preacher husband, Thomas, in search of a better life. But the first colony failed, and Agnes fears this one will suffer the same fate: lack of resources, frigid cold, starvation.
So when a series of ritualistic murders occur in the colony, Agnes finally feels connected to a purpose: to find the monster and protect her community. That is, until people suspect that witchcraft is to blame, and question Agnes’ childlessness as well as her connection to the dead. As the killings escalate and the colony teeters on the edge of ruin, Agnes must go to impossible lengths to save herself— or she will burn.
Roanoke Falls is a Realm Production written by Laura Purcell and executive produced by John Carpenter and Sandy King Carpenter. Listen Away.
For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm