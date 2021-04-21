Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Soft Voice in the App
Listen to Soft Voice in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Soft Voice

Soft Voice

Podcast Soft Voice
Podcast Soft Voice

Soft Voice

QCODE
add
Lydia was perfect, because Soft Voice told her exactly what to do and what to say. But one day, Soft Voice left. SOFT VOICE is an immersive audiodrama about imp... More
FictionDramaSociety & CulturePersonal Journals
Lydia was perfect, because Soft Voice told her exactly what to do and what to say. But one day, Soft Voice left. SOFT VOICE is an immersive audiodrama about imp... More

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Requiem | Episode 10
    Lydia attends her grandmother's memorial. And after the arrival of an unexpected guest, everything comes to a head. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/12/2021
    35:44
  • Blood Poem | Episode 9
    By the light of the moon, Lydia reads the love poem that Jean hid in her funeral clutch.  ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/7/2021
    11:21
  • Family of Origin | Episode 8
    Lydia returns to her family home ahead of Granny Night-Night’s memorial service. Whilst there she gains a valuable insight.    ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/5/2021
    31:27
  • Re-perfection | Episode 7
    Soft Voice has restored Lydia’s life to perfection. Though some things can never be repaired. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2021
    35:51
  • That’s How the Light Gets in | Episode 6
    New lovers quickly become disappointments, and Jean is no exception. Chasing an old high, Lydia cuts a deal with Dark Voice. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2021
    38:56

More Fiction podcasts

About Soft Voice

Lydia was perfect, because Soft Voice told her exactly what to do and what to say. But one day, Soft Voice left. SOFT VOICE is an immersive audiodrama about imposter syndrome, perfectionism, and self-loathing starring Naomi Scott, Bel Powley and Olivia Cooke, written and directed by James Bloor.
Podcast website

Listen to Soft Voice, Wonder Tales in Magical World丨Fairytale Fables for Little Ears丨Storyland for Little Mermaid and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Soft Voice

Soft Voice

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Soft Voice: Podcasts in Family