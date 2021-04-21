Lydia was perfect, because Soft Voice told her exactly what to do and what to say. But one day, Soft Voice left. SOFT VOICE is an immersive audiodrama about imp... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
Requiem | Episode 10
Lydia attends her grandmother's memorial. And after the arrival of an unexpected guest, everything comes to a head.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/12/2021
35:44
Blood Poem | Episode 9
By the light of the moon, Lydia reads the love poem that Jean hid in her funeral clutch.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/7/2021
11:21
Family of Origin | Episode 8
Lydia returns to her family home ahead of Granny Night-Night’s memorial service. Whilst there she gains a valuable insight.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/5/2021
31:27
Re-perfection | Episode 7
Soft Voice has restored Lydia’s life to perfection. Though some things can never be repaired.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2021
35:51
That’s How the Light Gets in | Episode 6
New lovers quickly become disappointments, and Jean is no exception. Chasing an old high, Lydia cuts a deal with Dark Voice.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Lydia was perfect, because Soft Voice told her exactly what to do and what to say. But one day, Soft Voice left. SOFT VOICE is an immersive audiodrama about imposter syndrome, perfectionism, and self-loathing starring Naomi Scott, Bel Powley and Olivia Cooke, written and directed by James Bloor.