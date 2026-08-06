We open proceedings this evening with 'We Went to a Restricted Area in Brazil's Forest' by Beast Boy Suraj, kindly shared with me via my sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission:

https://www.reddit.com/r/DrCreepensVault/comments/sck3ap/we_went_to_a_restricted_area_in_brazils_forest_a/

https://www.reddit.com/user/beastboysuraj/

Our next brilliant tale of jungle horror is 'The Monsters of Belize', an original story by RogueVampire3498, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all.

https://www.reddit.com/user/RogueVampire3498/

Tonight’s third tale of the macabre is all three parts of the epic ‘Sunrise in Aztlan’, a wonderful story by BearLair64, kindly shared with me via my sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission:

https://www.reddit.com/user/BearLair64/

Our final phenomenal tale of terror is ‘The Chile diaries’, an epic anonymous work, kindly shared with me via the Creepypasta Wiki and narrated here for you all under the conditions of the CC-BY-SA license.

https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Chile_Diaries