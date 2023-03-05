S3 Ep119: Episode 119: Horror stories beyond explanation

Today's opening offering is 'Why Vera Doesn't Jog at Night Anymore', an original story by Scribaphobia, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all. user/scribaphobia/ Tonight's second story is 'To the Future Buyer of This House, You Need to Know Why The Closet Door is Boarded Shut.', an original story by J.P. Marley, again kindly shared with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all. user/jpmarley/ Today's fantastic penultimate offering is 'Killing My Childhood Monster Was Easier Than I Thought', an original work by nerdxcorexneal, once morekindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all. user/nerdxcorexneal/ Today's final phenomenal story is 'I Painted Something That Shouldn't Exist', an original work by Amelie C. Langlois, again kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all. user/AmelieCLanglois/