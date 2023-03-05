Dr. Creepen's Dungeon is a weekly hour-long podcast presenting the very best in contemporary horror, fantasy and sci-fi fiction.
It comes out every Thursday.
S3 Ep123: Episode 123: Stories of the Devil
Today’s opening terrifying tale of horror is ‘The Devil and Max Sullivan’, a fabulous original work by getyaisha, kindly shared directly with me via my sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission.
user/getyaisha/
Our second terrifying tale of terror is ‘Devil in the Dark’, an original work by J.E. Maurice, kindly shared directly with me via my sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission.
user/J-E-Maurice/
We round off this evening with ''I'm a Deputy in a Rural County: I Met the Devil on Night Shift '', an original work by cesly1987, kindly shared with me for the purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all, with the author’s express permission.
user/cesly1987/
To get 20% off sitewide at www.exploreroam.com and use the code ‘Dungeon’ at check-out.
Tonight’s first terrifying tale is ‘The Night Things’, a wonderful story Densu Kishaa, kindly shared with me via Dr. Crepen’s Vault and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission:
https://www.reddit.com/user/DensuKishaa/
Today’s next tale of terror is ‘The Heart Collector’, an original story by K.B. Hurst AKA Black Friday’s Witch, kindly shared with me and narrated here for you all with the author’s kind permission.
https://preternaturalclubgirl.blog/2020/02/13/heart-collector/
Today’s final tale of the macabre is ‘The Fear Test’, an original story by TBP420, kindly shared with me via the Dr. Creepen sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s kind permission.
https://www.reddit.com/user/TBP420/
4/26/2023
1:17:52
S3 Ep121: Episode 121: Online Horror Stories
Today’s first macabre story is ‘How to access the "Forbidden Wiki"’, an original series by Mr. Outlaw, kindly shared with me via NoSleep and narrated here for you all with the author’s kind permission.
https://www.reddit.com/user/Mr_Outlaw_/
Tonight’s next fabulous tale of terror is ‘I Posted a True Stalker Story Online: My Stalker Read It...’ by Snickeringhaystack, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me narrate it here for you all:
https://www.reddit.com/user/snickeringhaystack/
Today’s final story, an instant classic in the making is ‘Lost Episodes Can Be Found Again’, a story by HopelessNightOwl, shared with me via the Creepypasta Wiki and recorded here under the conditions of the CC-BY-SA license:
https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Lost_Episodes_Can_Be_Found_Again
https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/User:HopelessNightOwl
4/16/2023
1:52:12
S3 Ep120: Episode 120: Horror Stories from the realms of our worst nightmares
Tonight’s first terrifying tale is ‘I Think I Went on a Date with a Demon’, a wonderful story JackGreeneOnAir, kindly shared with me via Dr. Crepen’s Vault and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission:
https://www.reddit.com/user/JackGreeneOnAir/
Today’s second phenomenal tale of terror is ‘I Went Camping with My Wife… But Now I Can’t Leave the Woods’, an original work by PostMortem33, kindly shared directly with me via my sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s kind permission.
https://www.reddit.com/user/PostMortem33/
Today’s penultimate phenomenal story is ‘The Curse of Dark Mountain’, an original work by Aqibali1993, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all.
https://www.reddit.com/user/Aqibali1993/
Today’s final tale of the fantastical and the macabre is ‘Yellow Leaves’, an original story by AsAfterlife, submitted via my sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission.
https://www.reddit.com/user/AsAfterlife/
Today’s opening offering is ‘Why Vera Doesn’t Jog at Night Anymore’, an original story by Scribaphobia, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all.
user/scribaphobia/
Tonight’s second story is ‘To the Future Buyer of This House, You Need to Know Why The Closet Door is Boarded Shut.’, an original story by J.P. Marley, again kindly shared with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all.
user/jpmarley/
Today’s fantastic penultimate offering is ‘Killing My Childhood Monster Was Easier Than I Thought’, an original work by nerdxcorexneal, once morekindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all.
user/nerdxcorexneal/
Today’s final phenomenal story is ‘I Painted Something That Shouldn't Exist’, an original work by Amelie C. Langlois, again kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all.
user/AmelieCLanglois/
