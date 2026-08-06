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361 episodes
- Tonight’s opening terrifying tale of the strange and macabre is ‘Green Skin’, written by the legendary Michael Whitehouse, kindly shared with me for the express purpose of having me narrate it here for you all; please visit his website:
http://www.michael-whitehouse.com/
/user/Michael_Whitehouse/
Today’s next phenomenal story is ‘I'm a Night Janitor for a Haunted Elementary School’, an original story by f4c3m3l73r, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all.
user/f4c3m3l73r
Tonight’s penultimate story is ‘Journey to the Dark Web’ by h3man4694, kindly shared with me via the Creepypasta Wiki and read here under the conditions of the CC-BY-SA license.
https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Journey_to_the_Dark_Web
http://www.reddit.com/u/h3man4694
Tonight’s final story is ‘The Uncle’, an original work by Fairly7Local, kindly shared with me via the Creepypasta Wiki and read here under the conditions of the CC-BY-SA license.
https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/The_Uncle
https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/User:Fairly7Local
- The first four of tonight’s tales are original stories by the wonderful Michael Paige, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all.
https://www.reddit.com/user/Atrophied_Silence/posts/
https://michaelpaigeblog.wordpress.com/
1) Hitchhiker's Haven
2) The Lighthouse Project
3) The Man Who Ate Ghosts
4) Where the Caterpillars Die
Next up we have ''Latrodectus'' by Sinister Silver, narrated here with express permission from the author under the conditions of the CC.BY-SA 2.0 license:
http://creepypasta.wikia.com/wiki/Latrodectus
Special thanks to my wonderful collaborator, Penny Dreadful Moment:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUSaJp8UPiWgTsqD2r58yhg
After that, we have ''The Last One of the Family'' by Boe Whiskey:
/r/DrCreepensVault/comments/7002zv/the_last_one_of_the_family
Our penultimate tale of terror is ''Knock Knock'' by Bree NicGarran:
This story was sent to me via email.
We round off with ''Don’t Shut the window'' also by Boe Whiskey:
/r/DrCreepensVault/comments/74irs0/dont_shut_the_window
- We open proceedings this evening with 'We Went to a Restricted Area in Brazil's Forest' by Beast Boy Suraj, kindly shared with me via my sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission:
https://www.reddit.com/r/DrCreepensVault/comments/sck3ap/we_went_to_a_restricted_area_in_brazils_forest_a/
https://www.reddit.com/user/beastboysuraj/
Our next brilliant tale of jungle horror is 'The Monsters of Belize', an original story by RogueVampire3498, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all.
https://www.reddit.com/user/RogueVampire3498/
Tonight’s third tale of the macabre is all three parts of the epic ‘Sunrise in Aztlan’, a wonderful story by BearLair64, kindly shared with me via my sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission:
https://www.reddit.com/user/BearLair64/
Our final phenomenal tale of terror is ‘The Chile diaries’, an epic anonymous work, kindly shared with me via the Creepypasta Wiki and narrated here for you all under the conditions of the CC-BY-SA license.
https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Chile_Diaries
- Tonight’s fabulous opening story is 'Spaceship Earth: The Lost Episode' by the wonderfully talented Tyler, kindly shared with me via the Creepypasta Wiki and read to you here under the conditions of the CC-BY-SA license:
http://relics.valice.net/about-stories/
https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/User:Digigekko
Tonight’s incredible closing story is ‘Friends with Scissors’ by the wonderfully talented Lucretia Vastea, kindly shared with me for the express purpose of having me narrate it here for you all:
https://twitter.com/cvasiacru
- Tonight’s terrifying story is ‘Seven Souls’, a wonderful tale By Aqibali 1993, kindly shared with me via DrCreepen’s Vault and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission:
r/DrCreepensVault/comments/wh6n7k/seven_souls_section_1_of_3/
Please check out his Amazon Author Page:
www.amazon.com/author/ringocross
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About Dr. Creepen's Dungeon
Dr. Creepen's Dungeon is a weekly hour-long podcast presenting the very best in contemporary horror, fantasy and sci-fi fiction. It comes out every Thursday. Catch all the new stories, Mon/Wed/Friday at 6pm EST / Midnight CET on my YouTube channel, Dr. Creepen's Vault!Podcast website
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