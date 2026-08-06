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Dr. Creepen's Dungeon

Dr. Creepen
ArtsBooks
Dr. Creepen's Dungeon
Latest episode

361 episodes

  • Dr. Creepen's Dungeon

    S6 Ep360: Episode 360: Extremely Weird Horror Stories

    08/06/2026 | 2h 14 mins.
    Tonight’s opening terrifying tale of the strange and macabre is ‘Green Skin’, written by the legendary Michael Whitehouse, kindly shared with me for the express purpose of having me narrate it here for you all; please visit his website:
    http://www.michael-whitehouse.com/
    /user/Michael_Whitehouse/
    Today’s next phenomenal story is ‘I'm a Night Janitor for a Haunted Elementary School’, an original story by f4c3m3l73r, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all. 
    user/f4c3m3l73r 
    Tonight’s penultimate story is ‘Journey to the Dark Web’ by h3man4694, kindly shared with me via the Creepypasta Wiki and read here under the conditions of the CC-BY-SA license.
    https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Journey_to_the_Dark_Web
    http://www.reddit.com/u/h3man4694
    Tonight’s final story is ‘The Uncle’, an original work by Fairly7Local, kindly shared with me via the Creepypasta Wiki and read here under the conditions of the CC-BY-SA license.
    https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/The_Uncle
    https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/User:Fairly7Local
  • Dr. Creepen's Dungeon

    S6 Ep359: Episode 359: The Strangest Ever Horror Stories

    08/04/2026 | 4h 10 mins.
    The first four of tonight’s tales are original stories by the wonderful Michael Paige, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all.
    https://www.reddit.com/user/Atrophied_Silence/posts/
    https://michaelpaigeblog.wordpress.com/
    1) Hitchhiker's Haven
    2) The Lighthouse Project
    3) The Man Who Ate Ghosts
    4) Where the Caterpillars Die
    Next up we have ''Latrodectus'' by Sinister Silver, narrated here with express permission from the author under the conditions of the CC.BY-SA 2.0 license: 
    http://creepypasta.wikia.com/wiki/Latrodectus
    Special thanks to my wonderful collaborator, Penny Dreadful Moment: 
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUSaJp8UPiWgTsqD2r58yhg
    After that, we have ''The Last One of the Family'' by Boe Whiskey: 
    /r/DrCreepensVault/comments/7002zv/the_last_one_of_the_family
    Our penultimate tale of terror is ''Knock Knock'' by Bree NicGarran: 
    This story was sent to me via email.
    We round off with ''Don’t Shut the window'' also by Boe Whiskey: 
    /r/DrCreepensVault/comments/74irs0/dont_shut_the_window
  • Dr. Creepen's Dungeon

    S6 Ep358: Episode 358: Horror from the Jungle

    07/30/2026 | 3h 28 mins.
    We open proceedings this evening with 'We Went to a Restricted Area in Brazil's Forest' by Beast Boy Suraj, kindly shared with me via my sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission: 
    https://www.reddit.com/r/DrCreepensVault/comments/sck3ap/we_went_to_a_restricted_area_in_brazils_forest_a/ 
    https://www.reddit.com/user/beastboysuraj/ 
    Our next brilliant tale of jungle horror is 'The Monsters of Belize', an original story by RogueVampire3498, kindly shared directly with me for the express purpose of having me exclusively narrate it here for you all. 
    https://www.reddit.com/user/RogueVampire3498/ 
    Tonight’s third tale of the macabre is all three parts of the epic ‘Sunrise in Aztlan’, a wonderful story by BearLair64, kindly shared with me via my sub-reddit and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission: 
    https://www.reddit.com/user/BearLair64/   
    Our final phenomenal tale of terror is ‘The Chile diaries’, an epic anonymous work, kindly shared with me via the Creepypasta Wiki and narrated here for you all under the conditions of the CC-BY-SA license. 
    https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Chile_Diaries
  • Dr. Creepen's Dungeon

    S6 Ep357: Episode 357: Extremely Weird Horror

    07/28/2026 | 2h 57 mins.
    Tonight’s fabulous opening story is 'Spaceship Earth: The Lost Episode' by the wonderfully talented Tyler, kindly shared with me via the Creepypasta Wiki and read to you here under the conditions of the CC-BY-SA license:
    http://relics.valice.net/about-stories/
    https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/User:Digigekko
    Tonight’s incredible closing story is ‘Friends with Scissors’ by the wonderfully talented Lucretia Vastea, kindly shared with me for the express purpose of having me narrate it here for you all:
    https://twitter.com/cvasiacru
  • Dr. Creepen's Dungeon

    S6 Ep356: Episode 356: Seven Souls

    07/23/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    Tonight’s terrifying story is ‘Seven Souls’, a wonderful tale By Aqibali 1993, kindly shared with me via DrCreepen’s Vault and narrated here for you all with the author’s express permission:
    r/DrCreepensVault/comments/wh6n7k/seven_souls_section_1_of_3/
    Please check out his Amazon Author Page: 
    www.amazon.com/author/ringocross
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About Dr. Creepen's Dungeon
Dr. Creepen's Dungeon is a weekly hour-long podcast presenting the very best in contemporary horror, fantasy and sci-fi fiction.  It comes out every Thursday.  Catch all the new stories, Mon/Wed/Friday at 6pm EST / Midnight CET on my YouTube channel, Dr. Creepen's Vault! 
Podcast website
ArtsBooksDramaFictionScience Fiction

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