Introducing 'The Playbill Podcast'

Welcome to The Playbill Podcast! There are always so many choices of what to see on Broadway, and it's always hard to know if you're not...in the know. The Playbill Podcast is here to help. Hosted by Playbill's vice president, Alex Birsh, whose family has operated Playbill since the 1960's, each episode will focus on a currently running Broadway show and help you with the question: would this show be for me? And if you've seen the show discussed, the second part of the episodes feature an interview with current cast members or creative forces that helped make the show what it is today. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.