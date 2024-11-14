Kingslingers | A Dark Tower Podcast

The Clearing at the End of the Path (Series Finale)
On the series finale of Kingslingers, Matt and Scott sit down to have one final chat about what Stephen King and this podcast have meant to them over the last five years. What a wonderful journey. Thank you to each and every one of you for making this possible. We love you all. We hope you'll all join us in January for the next great journey: Flanagan's Wake!
3.88: Fairy Tale (Overview)
This week, we take one final look at Stephen King's Fairy Tale. We discuss the book's complaints and our conclusions on what didn't work and what did! Then, we answer your final mailbag questions. Next week is the final episode of the show! Don't forget to us a call and let us know your final thoughts on The Dark Tower, King, or Kingslingers: Call us at (719) 357-5132 and leave us a voicemail, or record your voice in an mp3 and email it to us!
3.87: Fairy Tale (Part 7)
This week on the show we reach the end of Stephen King's Fairy Tale. We discuss Chapters 29 through the Epilogue of the novel and chat about what Charlie's arc ended up being, the shocking reveal that both Radar and Charlie's Father survive... and more! Next week is THE FINAL MAILBAG. Send us your questions! Also, we're once again going to invite you all to leave us voicemails that we'll play on our final episode! Give us a call and let us know your final thoughts on The Dark Tower, King, or Kingslingers: Call us at (719) 357-5132 and leave us a voicemail, or record your voice in an mp3 and email it to us!
3.86: Fairy Tale (Part 6)
After an unexpected week off we're back to cover chapters 24 through 28 of Stephen King's Fairy Tale. After the first round of the gladiator tournament, Charlie and company made their daring escape, only to find they have to return to Lilimar and put a stop to Flight Killer once and for all. But what will happen to Prince Charlie? Discussion Question: What is your favorite moment of Deux Ex Machina (Eucatastrophe) Next week, Fairy Tale concludes with chapters 29 through the end of the novel!
3.85: Fairy Tale (Part 5)
It's a surprise Prison and Gladiator Combat Arc! Where did this come from!? We're chatting about chapters 19-23 of Stephen King's Fairy Tale. Discussion Question: What is your favorite prison arc and/or Gladiator competition? Next week, Fairy Tale continues with chapters 24-28
Kingslingers is a podcast exploring and analyzing Stephen King's Dark Tower series. Each week, join Constant Reader Scott as he leads Dark Tower newbie Matt on this epic journey to find out what lies at the top of the tower... and beyond!