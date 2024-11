Kingslingers | A Dark Tower Podcast

3.87: Fairy Tale (Part 7)

This week on the show we reach the end of Stephen King's Fairy Tale. We discuss Chapters 29 through the Epilogue of the novel and chat about what Charlie's arc ended up being, the shocking reveal that both Radar and Charlie's Father survive... and more! Next week is THE FINAL MAILBAG. Send us your questions! Also, we're once again going to invite you all to leave us voicemails that we'll play on our final episode! Give us a call and let us know your final thoughts on The Dark Tower, King, or Kingslingers: Call us at (719) 357-5132 and leave us a voicemail, or record your voice in an mp3 and email it to us! Check out the show schedule: https://tinyurl.com/yxa7lojv Get Merch: https://doofmedia.myshopify.com/ Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/doofmedia Stay updated with Kingslingers: @Kingslingerspod Message us at [email protected] Original music created by Matt Freeman: https://soundcloud.com/the-daly-planet/kingslingers-intro-ka-tet