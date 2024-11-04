We Should All Be Zionists Podcast

In this episode, Einat sheds light on "the new Zionists," the wave of young, courageous Jews in the Diaspora who are pushing back against anti-Zionism, the new form of antisemitism. These Jews understand that nothing will ever be good enough for those demanding they give up a key part of their identity. Then, Blake Flayton joins the conversation to discuss the cascading hatred on college campuses after the October 7th massacre and how best to combat it.
27:19
Chapter 27 - We Are Still A Minority in the Region
In this episode, Einat presents a concept that some westerners have a hard time understanding: although Jews make up the numerical majority in the State of Israel, they perceive themselves as the minority, and although Arabs in the State of Israel are the numerical minority, they perceive themselves, looking at the region at large, as very much in the majority. Then, columnist Blake Flayton joins the conversation to discuss the Mizrahi identity and Arab governance.
34:19
Chapter 26 - Introducing Muslim Zionism
In this episode, Einat co-writes with two young Arabs from the UAE about the possibility of a Muslim form of Zionism, a Middle East that embraces Israel. For this new generation, wars against the Jewish state can be seen as wasteful and a distraction. Then, columnist Blake Flayton joins to discuss Muslim society within Israel and the current war with Iran.
28:55
Chapter 25 - Yes to the Occupation, No to Settlements
In this episode, Einat makes the case for why the most obvious policy for management of the conflict is continued security control between the river and the sea, but a halt (or removal?) of civilians in areas where Israel does not exercise sovereignty. Then, columnist Blake Flayton joins the conversation with insights on the current Israeli government's agenda, and the possibility of getting a new government.
32:55
Chapter 24 - Palestinians Are Adults
In this episode, originally published as a short social media post, Einat explains the one thing that westerners cannot seem to grasp: Palestinians are, in fact, adults, who are capable of making adult decisions. Then, columnist Blake Flayton joins the conversation to go more into detail about this mental blockage and its consequences.
Dr. Einat Wilf, one of the most insightful thinkers on Zionism today, reads essays from her latest compilation of essays book, "We Should All Be Zionists." Then, Dr. Wilf and columnist Blake Flayton discuss the themes of each essay and how they apply to Israel and contemporary Jewish life. Listen for insightful conversation on politics, conflict, peace, religion, revolution, past, present , and future. You can purchase your own copy of "We Should All Be Zionists" anywhere you get your books.