We Should All Be Zionists Podcast

Chapter 27 - We Are Still A Minority in the Region

In this episode, Einat presents a concept that some westerners have a hard time understanding: although Jews make up the numerical majority in the State of Israel, they perceive themselves as the minority, and although Arabs in the State of Israel are the numerical minority, they perceive themselves, looking at the region at large, as very much in the majority. Then, columnist Blake Flayton joins the conversation to discuss the Mizrahi identity and Arab governance.