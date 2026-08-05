Is a sandwich where your true self comes out? David, Chris, and The Ringer's Craig Horlbeck chow down on an updated DIY hors d'oeuvres sandwich while debating which is the greatest sandwich on screen: The grilled cheese in 'Chef,' the late-night BLT with an egg in 'Spanglish,' or Rodney Dangerfield's buffet masterpiece in 'Back to School.'



With Vrbo, what you book is what you get.



Host: David Chang, Chris Ying



Producers: Noelle Cornelio, Jesse Aron, Magdalena Munao



Producer/Editor: Michael Rozvar



Production Support: Donald LoBianco, Neal Lett, Michael Delgado, Marcus Yasui

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