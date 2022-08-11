Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • The Recipe Club Season 3 Ingredient Draft
    Dave and Chris convene the wedgies, Bryan Ford, Priya Krishna, Rachel Khong, and John deBary for the Season 3 draft episode, in which they lay out the new rules of the game, introduce a fancy new wheel of death, and draft their ingredients. Keep an eye on this feed in the coming weeks for the first episode of Season 3 of ‘Recipe Club.’ Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying Guests: Bryan Ford, Priya Krishna, Rachel Khong, and John deBary Producers: Gabi Marler, Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, and Sasha Ashall Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    1:09:05
  • Recipe Club Season 3 Announcement and Where to Start Listening
    RECIPE CLUB IS BACK! The wait is over! Dave, Chris, Priya, Rachel, John, and Bryan are back in the kitchen cooking your favourite recipes in brand new and exciting ways. Send in your recipe featuring any of the ingredients from our list to [email protected] for the chance to win an amazing prize at the end of the season. Spread the word and get cooking! Our Ingredients List: Barbecue Sauce, Breadcrumbs, Butter, Canned Tomatoes, Cauliflower, Chicken Wings, Coconut, Coffee, Crab, Cream Cheese, Duck, Eggs, Flavored Vodka, Ground Beef, Hot Dogs, Instant Potato Flakes, Lemons, Maple Syrup, Soda, Sweet Potatoes,Tinned Fish, Ube, Watermelon, Wonderbread. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/31/2023
    4:38
  • The Recipe Club Season 2 Finale
    With Season 2's two dozen ingredients in the rearview, Dave, Chris, Priya, Rachel, Bryan, and John gather to review the triumphs and mishaps of the Club’s second year—and to reveal, at last, the 2022 Recipe Club Champion. Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer's website, watch the video versions of this season’s episodes on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram. This week’s bonus recipe: John deBary's McCallister Wassail Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying Guests: Bryan Ford, Rachel Khong, Priya Krishna, John deBary Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/13/2022
    1:03:25
  • Thanksgiving
    Dave and Chris are joined by inventor, bartender, museum founder, and legendary Thanksgiving enthusiast (and bionic turkey inventor) Dave Arnold for a roundtable on America’s most recipe-centric holiday—and not one, but two essential Thanksgiving recipes. Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer's website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram. The recipe: Dave Arnold's Stuffing and Parker House Rolls Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying Guest: Dave Arnold Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    11/15/2022
    1:05:34
  • Spinach
    Dave, Chris, and Rachel Khong reunite to push spinach to its limits, with a rich and silky Tunisian dish reimagined for the Club’s favorite kitchen appliance. Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer's website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram. The Recipe: Benjamin Kerber's Pkaila Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying Guest: Rachel Khong Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Aleya Zenieris Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    11/8/2022
    1:00:14

About Recipe Club

Chef David Chang and the members of the Recipe Club sift through millions of recipes to find the very best way to make the food you want to eat (subjectively speaking, of course). From plant-based meat to broccoli to seaweed, Chang and friends are determined to cut through the noise. Each week, they cook one dish, debate it, and ultimately figure out a few ways to make it tastier, too.
