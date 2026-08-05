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Recipe Club

The Ringer
ArtsFood
Recipe Club
Latest episode

123 episodes

  • Recipe Club

    Burgers with Mallory Rubin

    08/05/2026 | 1h
    Chris and Dave welcome Mallory Rubin to the clubhouse to discuss the burger scenes in 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Avengers,' and unpack the hold burgers have on American culture. Dave also serves his "greatest milkshake ever" while learning about Mallory's deeply impressive/troubling ice cream-eating habits.

    Discover Extra Virgin Olive Oils From Spain.

    Host: David Chang, Chris YingProducers: Noelle Cornelio, Jesse Aron, Magdalena MunaoProducer/Editor: Michael RovzarProduction Support: Donald LoBianco, Neal Lett, Michael Delgado, Marcus Yasui
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  • Recipe Club

    'The Taste of Things' with Dave and Chris

    07/29/2026 | 49 mins.
    Dave Chang tries to convince Chris Ying to watch his favorite food film of all time: 'The Taste of Things' (2023). Chris then tries to convince Dave that his favorite food movie is straight-up porn. They settle their debate over delicious bowls of pot-au-feu.Nintendo: Power up your play with Nintendo Switch 2.

    Host: David Chang, Chris YingProducers: Noelle Cornelio, Jesse Aron, Magdalena MunaoProducer/Editor: Michael RovzarProduction Support: Donald LoBianco, Neal Lett, Michael Delgado, Marcus Yasui
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Recipe Club

    Ratatouille With Eugene Cordero and Justin Pichetrungsi

    07/22/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Recipe Club heads to Paris to revisit ‘Ratatouille.' Justin shares insights from his Disney days. Eugene ranks rats. Chris finds an excellent recipe for Proust-inspired madeleines. We all question YouTubers who try re-creating the movie's signature dish.With Vrbo, what you book is what you get.Host: Chris YingProducers: Noelle Cornelio, Jesse Aron, Magdalena MunaoProducer/Editor: Michael RovzarProduction Support: Donald LoBianco, Michael Delgado, Nikola Stanjevich, Micki Milosevic
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Recipe Club

    Family Dinner with Amanda Dobbins

    07/15/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    David, Chris, and Amanda Dobbins crack into ginger and scallion crab while unpacking the family dinner table as the setting of important conversations in film—big news, bad news, and unspoken tension in 'Father of the Bride,' 'The Godfather Part II,' and 'The Joy Luck Club.'With Vrbo, what you book is what you get.

    Host: David Chang, Chris YingProducers: Noelle Cornelio, Jesse Aron, Magdalena MunaoProducer/Editor: Michael RozvarProduction Support: Donald LoBianco, Neal Lett, Michael Delgado, Marcus Yasui
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Recipe Club

    Sandwiches With Craig Horlbeck

    07/08/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Is a sandwich where your true self comes out? David, Chris, and The Ringer's Craig Horlbeck chow down on an updated DIY hors d'oeuvres sandwich while debating which is the greatest sandwich on screen: The grilled cheese in 'Chef,' the late-night BLT with an egg in 'Spanglish,' or Rodney Dangerfield's buffet masterpiece in 'Back to School.'

    With Vrbo, what you book is what you get.

    Host: David Chang, Chris Ying

    Producers: Noelle Cornelio, Jesse Aron, Magdalena Munao

    Producer/Editor: Michael Rozvar

    Production Support: Donald LoBianco, Neal Lett, Michael Delgado, Marcus Yasui
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Recipe Club
This season, Recipe Club goes to the movies! Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a cast of special guests scrutinize the culinary cameos you can’t get out of your head. They go deep on why these scenes stick with us, why they make us hungry, and what they get right (and wrong) about eating.
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