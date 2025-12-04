Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTV & FilmDeath, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas

The Ringer
TV & Film
Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • The ‘Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Season Finale With Sydney Segal
    Johnny is joined this week by outspoken new threat Sydney Segal to recap the literally breathtaking finale to a drama-filled Season 41. They dive deep into her challenging partnership with Turbo, where she got her sass, the differences between ‘Survivor’ and ‘The Challenge,’ and the details of a brutal final challenge. Host: Johnny Bananas Guest: Sydney Segal Producers: Sasha Ashall and Belle Roman Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:22:56
  • ‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Episode 18 With Cedric Hodges
    Johnny sits down with Season 41 finalist Cedric Hodges for a conversation about one of the most intense seasons yet. They unpack the biggest twists and turns of the game, Cedric’s transition from the Marine Corps to the 'Big Brother' house, his strategic approach, and the pressure-packed final challenge. The two also break down the key partnerships, secret alliances, and backstabbing that shaped the season. Host: Johnny Bananas Guest: Cedric Hodges Producer: Sasha Ashall and Belle Roman Editor: Jon Roemer Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:23:23
  • ‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Episode 17 With Michaela Bradshaw
    Johnny is joined by Season 41 finalist Michaela Bradshaw to talk about how she approached this season strategically, how the game is different from ‘Survivor,’ the house vote for Aviv and Yeremi, Will staking a claim, Nany’s reaction to Will’s departure, the house turning on Michaela and Cedric, and so much more. Host: Johnny Bananas Guest: Michaela Bradshaw Producer: Sasha Ashall Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:14:49
  • ‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Episode 16 With Will and Aviv
    Johnny is back in the chair with breakout new threat Will Gagnon to talk about his showmances with Dee and Nany, how his alliances formed and unformed, and the breakdown of his relationship with Nany in Episode 16. Then, Aviv joins them to talk through all the strategy and backstabbing that happened over the last couple of episodes. Host: Johnny Bananas Guests: Will Gagnon and Aviv Melmed Producers: Sasha Ashall, Devon Baroldi, Donald Lobianco, and Belle Roman Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:14:48
  • ‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Episode 13 With Leroy Garrett
    Today, Johnny is joined by long-time friend and alliance member Leroy Jones to talk everything from their first season together to Leroy’s brief appearance on Season 41! They talk about Leroy’s physical health entering the season and whether he would go on again, then break down the alliances on the season between the vets—including Olivia and Nany’s relationship! Host: Johnny Bananas Guest: Leroy Garrett Producers: Sasha Ashall, Belle Roman, and Olivia Crerie Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:32:36

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas

Nothing can be said to be certain in this life, except death and taxes … and Johnny Bananas. Join the ‘Challenge’ GOAT as he recaps every season of ‘The Challenge’ and provides all the behind-the-scenes drama with cast members. Johnny covers your favorite reality television shows, like ‘The Traitors,’ ‘House of Villains,’ and ‘Love Island,’ and interviews stars from every corner of the reality landscape.
Podcast website
TV & Film

Listen to Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas, WHAT WENT WRONG and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/5/2025 - 12:11:20 AM