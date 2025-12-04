Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas

The ‘Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Season Finale With Sydney Segal
Johnny is joined this week by outspoken new threat Sydney Segal to recap the literally breathtaking finale to a drama-filled Season 41. They dive deep into her challenging partnership with Turbo, where she got her sass, the differences between ‘Survivor’ and ‘The Challenge,’ and the details of a brutal final challenge.
‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Episode 18 With Cedric Hodges
Johnny sits down with Season 41 finalist Cedric Hodges for a conversation about one of the most intense seasons yet. They unpack the biggest twists and turns of the game, Cedric’s transition from the Marine Corps to the 'Big Brother' house, his strategic approach, and the pressure-packed final challenge. The two also break down the key partnerships, secret alliances, and backstabbing that shaped the season.
‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Episode 17 With Michaela Bradshaw
Johnny is joined by Season 41 finalist Michaela Bradshaw to talk about how she approached this season strategically, how the game is different from ‘Survivor,’ the house vote for Aviv and Yeremi, Will staking a claim, Nany’s reaction to Will’s departure, the house turning on Michaela and Cedric, and so much more.
‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Episode 16 With Will and Aviv
Johnny is back in the chair with breakout new threat Will Gagnon to talk about his showmances with Dee and Nany, how his alliances formed and unformed, and the breakdown of his relationship with Nany in Episode 16. Then, Aviv joins them to talk through all the strategy and backstabbing that happened over the last couple of episodes.
‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Episode 13 With Leroy Garrett
Today, Johnny is joined by long-time friend and alliance member Leroy Jones to talk everything from their first season together to Leroy’s brief appearance on Season 41! They talk about Leroy’s physical health entering the season and whether he would go on again, then break down the alliances on the season between the vets—including Olivia and Nany’s relationship!
Nothing can be said to be certain in this life, except death and taxes … and Johnny Bananas. Join the ‘Challenge’ GOAT as he recaps every season of ‘The Challenge’ and provides all the behind-the-scenes drama with cast members. Johnny covers your favorite reality television shows, like ‘The Traitors,’ ‘House of Villains,’ and ‘Love Island,’ and interviews stars from every corner of the reality landscape.