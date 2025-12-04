Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny Bananas

‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ Episode 16 With Will and Aviv

Johnny is back in the chair with breakout new threat Will Gagnon to talk about his showmances with Dee and Nany, how his alliances formed and unformed, and the breakdown of his relationship with Nany in Episode 16. Then, Aviv joins them to talk through all the strategy and backstabbing that happened over the last couple of episodes. Host: Johnny Bananas Guests: Will Gagnon and Aviv Melmed Producers: Sasha Ashall, Devon Baroldi, Donald Lobianco, and Belle Roman