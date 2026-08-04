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931 episodes
- On today's episide, Ariana Biermann joins Dylan to break down everything happening on Next Gen NYC. She opens up about filming so soon after her breakup with Hudson, navigating her first real single era, and the flirtation with Liam that quickly became cast gossip. Ariana also shares why Shai reporting back to Hudson felt like a betrayal, what really happened during her unexpected confrontation with Riley, and how their friendship shifted afterward. Plus, she weighs in on Charlie’s constantly changing alliances, her surprising friendship with Ava, the cast’s chaotic BravoCon experience, and why the upcoming cast trip sends her into a downward spiral. She also teases who could land in the hot seat if the group finally gets a reunion.
Go to the Betches Podcast YouTube page to watch full length episodes every Friday: Youtube.com/@betchespod
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Bravo’s Worst Men Are On The Valley! Plus RHOA, In The City, & Bethenny’s New Business Venture07/31/2026 | 53 mins.On this week’s solo episode, Dylan is back to discuss a myriad of Bravo-related topics, starting with Bethenny Frankel’s latest questionable business venture… which might actually be a return to what she was doing when we met her. Then, he’s freshly caught up on a whirlwind season of The Valley, and he has many thoughts as we round the bend on the season finale. What is Luke’s problem? And similarly, what is Danny’s problem? Much to consider. Then, he caps off season 1 of In The City with a discussion of the reunion, and what this cast could learn from their Valley counterparts. Later, Dylan discusses the latest updates in Porsha vs. Shamea, and Kelli’s delusional RHOA claim.
Go to the BravoByBetches YouTube page to watch full length episodes every Tuesday & Friday: Youtube.com/@BravoByBetches
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- On this Tuesday episode, Dylan sits down with Heather Dubrow to celebrate 20 years of RHOC and break down everything happening in season 20. Heather opens up about Vicki’s return, why the show’s core four has brought new energy back to OC, and the complicated history behind her friendship with Tamra. She also sets the record straight on Vicki’s claims about her and Terry’s money, explains how they really built their fortune, and shares why the inheritance rumor hit such a nerve. Plus, Heather reflects on raising her kids on reality TV, her evolving relationship with her mother, Gina’s growth, Carmella’s first season, and why no single Housewife can save a show.Go to the BravoByBetches YouTube page to watch full length episodes every Tuesday & Friday: Youtube.com/@BravoByBetches
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RHOSLC’s Marriage Emergency, Tamra & Shannon’s Latest Makeup, & RHONY’s Intriguing Return07/24/2026 | 51 mins.It’s been a busy week in the Bravoverse, and Dylan is back to break it all down, starting with a pair of shocking separations in the RHOSLC cast. He discusses the cast’s responses to the news, and what to expect from the upcoming season. Then, he discusses the surprisingly promising trailer for RHONY’s 16th season, featuring a trio of newbies and Carole Radziwill’s return. Then, he recaps the latest episodes of RHOA and RHOC, featuring Porsha and Shamea’s continued falling out in Scotland and a tepid Tres Amigas reunion, respectively. Later, Dylan discusses a chaotic Halloween episode of Next Gen NYC, and Charlie’s complicated position in the group.
Go to the BravoByBetches YouTube page to watch full length episodes every Tuesday & Friday: Youtube.com/@BravoByBetches
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Battling Bravo Vets & Navigating Life In The City Ft. Kenny Martin & Whitney Fransway07/21/2026 | 30 mins.On this Tuesday episode, Dylan sits down with In the City's newest stars, Kenny and Whitney, to unpack their first season, the drama that did not make it on screen, and the brutal reunion that caught them completely off guard. They open up about why so many cast members seem hesitant to challenge Lindsay Hubbard, what really happened between Lindsay and Yvonne, and how quickly picking sides can complicate new friendships. Whitney also reflects on going from The Bachelor to Bravo, moving across the country, and sharing the emotional search for her father on camera. Kenny discusses his fallout with Gavin and the aftermath of Amanda and West’s relationship becoming public.
Go to the BravoByBetches YouTube page to watch full length episodes every Tuesday & Friday: Youtube.com/@BravoByBetches
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About Mention It All
Betches Media presents Mention It All, a podcast dedicated to breaking down all things Bravo. Your host, certified Bravoholic Dylan Hafer, is covering everything Real Housewives and more, including weekly episode recaps and analysis, the latest social media drama, and interviews with your favorite Bravolebrities. For more Bravo memes, commentary, and special guests, follow @bravobybetches on Instagram.Podcast website
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