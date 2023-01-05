Betches Media presents Mention It All, a podcast dedicated to breaking down all things Bravo. Your host, certified Bravoholic Dylan Hafer, is covering everythin... More
Available Episodes
5 of 493
Dude, She Dipped Out Ft. Taylor Jackson (VPR)
Taylor Jackson joins Dylan for another Vanderpump Rules recap, and they start with the explosive trailer for the upcoming season finale. Then, they discuss Sandoval’s baffling lack of composure amid his campaign of lies, and why he and Raquel look even worse than we expected. They also discuss James’ troubling behavior in his new relationship, and why Katie may be the MVP of this season.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
42:56
Light At the End of the Rainbow Ft. Jordana Abraham (RHONJ)
The Jersey ladies are back from Ireland, and Dylan is back with Jordana to break it all down. They start with this season’s reunion looks, and a broader discussion about what makes a good look. Then, they discuss Danielle’s puzzling handling of the Melissa rumor, Bill’s frustrating behavior, and Frank’s unrealistic expectations of Dolores. Later, they chat through Louie’s hot mic moment, and where Melissa and Teresa can possibly go from here.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
42:46
On Becoming A Receipts Girlie Ft. Sam Feher (Summer House)
Dylan is joined in the studio by Sam Feher, fresh off her first Summer House reunion. She shares some insights from the reunion taping, and explains how it was different from her expectations. From there, they get into Sam’s relationship with Kory, and what it’s like starting a relationship on camera. She also unpacks her complicated feelings about Lindsay and Danielle, and why she thrives in the confessional chair.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
36:02
Fast & Furious & Full of Feelings (Top Chef)
On this week’s Top Chef episode, Dylan starts by celebrating the fruits of his manifestation: Last Chance Kitchen is finally easy to find. Then, he gets into another roller coaster of a recap, featuring street food from around the world and an appearance from Vin Diesel. In the fastest elimination challenge ever, tensions run high, and Dylan starts to get stressed about saying goodbye to his precious favorites.
Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
20:45
The Beach Day From Hell (VPR)
Another week, another jaw-dropping episode of Vanderpump Rules. Dylan hits the mic solo to talk through a wild hour of television, featuring more Scandoval breadcrumbs, a Schwartz/Lala confrontation, and a bombshell from none other than Ken Todd. Is this… the best episode ever?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Betches Media presents Mention It All, a podcast dedicated to breaking down all things Bravo. Your host, certified Bravoholic Dylan Hafer, is covering everything Real Housewives and more, including weekly episode recaps and analysis, the latest social media drama, and interviews with your favorite Bravolebrities. For more Bravo memes, commentary, and special guests, follow @bravobybetches on Instagram.