On this week’s solo episode, Dylan is back to discuss a myriad of Bravo-related topics, starting with Bethenny Frankel’s latest questionable business venture… which might actually be a return to what she was doing when we met her. Then, he’s freshly caught up on a whirlwind season of The Valley, and he has many thoughts as we round the bend on the season finale. What is Luke’s problem? And similarly, what is Danny’s problem? Much to consider. Then, he caps off season 1 of In The City with a discussion of the reunion, and what this cast could learn from their Valley counterparts. Later, Dylan discusses the latest updates in Porsha vs. Shamea, and Kelli’s delusional RHOA claim.



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