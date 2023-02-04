Blank Check with Griffin & David

Yesterday with Zach Cherry

Our Danny Boyle series comes to an end with a mind-bending movie that dares to ask the question, "What if The Beatles didn't exist?" Severance's Zach Cherry makes his long-overdue first appearance on the pod to profess his love Boyle's most recent film, while David nearly has a stroke from trying to wrap his brain around all its logic loops. We're asking all the big questions - if the Beatles never existed, would Charles Manson? If cigarettes never existed, how would that change the colonization of the New World? If John Lennon is alive in this universe, does this mean that Paul is actually dead? When does Ana de Armas show up?