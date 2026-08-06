Blank Check with Griffin & David

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606 episodes
- Surprise! In a first for Blank Check, we’re dropping a bonus main-feed episode featuring a conversation with the Academy Award-winning director of the films we just covered. The great Andrew Stanton joins us for a delightful conversation about Pixar, what happened to scatting, and how Elmo messed everything up for everyone. He answers many questions from Griffin (the Pixar nerd formerly known as FlikLover98), and goes in depth on the ending of WALL-E. Enjoy!
Sign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.
Join our Patreon for franchise commentaries and bonus episodes.
Follow us @blankcheckpod on Twitter, Instagram, Threads and Facebook!
Buy some real nerdy merch
Connect with other Blankies on our Reddit or Discord
For anything else, check out BlankCheckPod.com
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- Woody, Buzz, and Jessie are back - and they're making us freak out about social media! Join Griffin, David, Ben, and Marie as they discuss Andrew Stanton's latest film - this summer's blockbuster hit Toy Story 5. David gets to talk about being a parent. Marie and Ben get to talk about wanting to be parents. And Griffin gets to talk about his special interest - the Toy Story franchise.
Special thanks to Nick “Tiger” Wiger (Doughboys, How Did This Get Played?) and Aiko Tanaka (@aikocomedy) for help with the Japanese translations.
Read Sucker: My year as a degenerate gambler By McKay Coppins
Watch Please take Toy Story 4 away from me by Jenny Nicholson
Read: Toy Story Confronts a Nightmare of Modern Parenting By David Sims
Sign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.
Join our Patreon for franchise commentaries and bonus episodes.
Follow us @blankcheckpod on Twitter, Instagram, Threads and Facebook!
Buy some real nerdy merch
Connect with other Blankies on our Reddit or Discord
For anything else, check out BlankCheckPod.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Did you know that Andrew Stanton released TWO movies this year? Toy Story 5, of course, but also the centuries-spanning sci-fi yarn In the Blink of an Eye?! This episode is dedicated to the latter - kind of. Theater critic and brother of the show Joey Sims joins us to chat about a BUNCH of things, not limited to In The Blink of an Eye; Off-Broadway plays, caveman movies, Power Rangers, and the status of the Lost in Space IP. It's a tangent-heavy listen, folks.
Listen to Joey’s Pod: House Closed: Theater We Saw
Read about how Off-Broadway's PERFECT CRIME and THE OFFICE halted performances due to theft of pipes at the theatre
Check out the Hayden Planetarium at the New York Museum of Natural History
Sign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.
Join our Patreon for franchise commentaries and bonus episodes.
Follow us @blankcheckpod on Twitter, Instagram, Threads and Facebook!
Buy some real nerdy merch
Connect with other Blankies on our Reddit or Discord
For anything else, check out BlankCheckPod.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Sing in us, O Muse, and let us tell the story of four cunning podcasters, wanderers who gained entry into three different large format screenings of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey across three cities and two continents.
This week, we defied the gods to record an episode with missing King of Ithaca himself, Griffin Newman, as he continues his own mythical journey of trying to survive this European heat wave. Join us for a sensible two-and-a-half-hours gushing about this incredible cinematic event, breaking down our favorite set pieces and performances, and discussing previous attempts to bring The Odyssey to the screen. That Christopher Nolan really can't seem to bounce a check these days, can he?
Read Richard Nilsen’s review of the 1997 Odyssey miniseries.
Check out the Picture House in the UK if you are there.
Check out Mile End Kicks.
Read the classic tweet /post.
Read Bilge’s article about the making of the Odyssey.
Read David’s review.
Sign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.
Join our Patreon for franchise commentaries and bonus episodes.
Follow us @blankcheckpod on Twitter, Instagram, Threads and Facebook!
Buy some real nerdy merch
Connect with other Blankies on our Reddit or Discord
For anything else, check out BlankCheckPod.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Have you seen Dory? We have!
Zach Cherry joins us to talk about 2016's Finding Dory, a film that made a kajillion dollars and set off a run of four Pixar sequels in a row. In this episode, we're talking about Ellen DeGeneres, animating characters without mouths, the success of Modern Family, live action remakes of already live action films, and Zach's proposed future spinoffs for the Nemo franchise. Young Marlin, Old Marlin, Old Nemo - the possibilities are endless!
Read: After 30 years of Toy Story, Woody and Buzz face the tech age as a Pixar legend comes full circle in E.W. By Nick Romano.
Watch the trailer for The End of Oak Street.
Watch 72 Hours when it comes out
Check out the last Raaaatscraps show on August 8th
Sign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.
Join our Patreon for franchise commentaries and bonus episodes.
Follow us @blankcheckpod on Twitter, Instagram, Threads and Facebook!
Buy some real nerdy merch
Connect with other Blankies on our Reddit or Discord
For anything else, check out BlankCheckPod.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Blank Check with Griffin & David
Not just another bad movie podcast, Blank Check reviews directors' complete filmographies episode to episode. Specifically, the auteurs whose early successes afforded them the rare ‘blank check’ from Hollywood to produce passion projects. Each new miniseries, hosts Griffin Newman and David Sims delve into the works of film’s most outsized personalities in painstakingly hilarious detail. Produced by Ben Hosley.Podcast website
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Blank Check with Griffin & David: Podcasts in Family