Daniel sits down with scare attraction expert Chris Stafford, who has spent the better part of his career building the largest Halloween live event company in the world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Daniel sits down with agent Chris Cortazzo who has sold over $10B worth of real estate in his twenty-five year career to discuss everything from low-ball offers and writing personal letters to parenthood and conspiracy theories.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Daniel talks with award-winning spicy romance novelist Dana Claire about everything from Twilight and teen angst to horny fans and the perfect Christmas tree height.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Daniel chats with Adam, a practicing veterinarian for more than twenty years, about everything from operating on mice and big cats to expressing anal glands and why dog owners are easier to work with.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Daniel vibes with Ti Chang, co-founder of pleasure jewelry line Crave, who started her career as an industrial designer for big corporations and pivoted to creating high-end vibrating necklaces and rings.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Tosh Show

Tosh Show is a window into the mind of comedian Daniel Tosh. Each week Daniel interviews people from all walks of life that he finds interesting, shares his take on current events, and gives you a little insight into his world. Nothing is off limits and with endless topics to explore, Tosh and his guests will satisfy everyone's curiosity.