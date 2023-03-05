Sexy Unique Podcast is a must-listen for fans of reality TV and pop culture. Hosted by the witty and irreverent Lara Marie Schoenhals and Carey O'Donnell, this ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 591
PATREON TEASER: Queen Bee Tingz
Carey and Lara discuss Lara's Ojai adventure, the looming Writers' Strike, bowing down to A.I., and Lara's diving headfirst into the gorgeous and terrifying world of bees. Plus, Reader Mail, including a clandestine rendezvous with a hometown sweetheart, and a run-in with FLOTUS Jill Biden serving c*nt at a barre class.TICKETS TO THE SUP SUMMER 2023 TOUR ON SALE NOW! Visit SUP's brand new WEBSITE for more info.Listen to the full episode ad-free AND get access to other bonus episodes + video episodes by joining the SUP PATREON.Be cheap as hell and get full-length videos of the pod for free by subscribing to the SUP YOUTUBE.Re-live the best moments of this iconic podcast by following the SUP TIKOK. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/3/2023
1:55
Pumpheads Ep. 26 - Chaos at the Beach (Vanderpump Rules S10 E12)
Lara and Carey discuss seeing LA through springtime lenses, Lara coming around on AMC Theaters, spiritual conduit Esther Hicks's hold on TikTok, and Facetiming with A.I. Back on VPR, Raquel and Sandoval's Abbey grind sesh continues to send waves through the group, with some questioning if Tom and Ariana have an open relationship. Sandoval starts laying the foundation for Operation Paint Ariana In A Bad Light then gets his sperm checked. James gets the DJ gig of a lifetime, and corrals the group together on Hermosa Beach to celebrate. There, chaos reigns supreme, with Schwartz butting heads with James, Lala, Katie, and himself.TICKETS TO THE SUP SUMMER 2023 TOUR ON SALE NOW!Visit SUP's new website! Listen to the full episode ad-free AND get access to other bonus episodes + video episodes by joining the SUP PATREON.Be cheap as hell and get full-length videos of the pod for free by subscribing to the SUP YOUTUBE.Re-live the best moments of this iconic podcast by following the SUP TIKOK. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/28/2023
1:25:29
PATREON TEASER: Oh, Yeah! Show Me That Big Roth IRA
Carey and Lara discuss Carey's 34th birthday weekend, the mid-30s to old pipeline, How To Blow Up A Pipeline, the continued sticky truth about AMC theaters, Alexander Skarsgård's eternal hotness. Plus, Reader Mail, including a truly informative tight ten on finances and Roth IRAs by Lara, and a haunting tale of good dick psychosis.Listen to the full episode ad-free AND get access to other bonus episodes + video episodes by joining the SUP PATREON.Be cheap as hell and get full-length videos of the pod for free by subscribing to the SUP YOUTUBE.Re-live the best moments of this iconic podcast by following the SUP TIKOK. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Lara and Carey get right into this week's harrowing Vanderpump Rules: the gang has returned from Scheana and Brock's Cancun wedding extravaganza, and Los Angeles just doesn't seem the same... Charli tries to open Raquel's eyes to her questionable behavior, and Katie (thankfully) cold shoulders Schwartz into an emotional spiral. The Toms continue their campaign to open Schwartz & Sandy's prematurely, LVP's prized tiny pony heads to that glistening pasture in the sky, Sandoval and Ariana talk about eggs, and Ally throws the first brick at Scandoval.Listen to the full episode ad-free AND get access to other bonus episodes + video episodes by joining the SUP PATREON.Be cheap as hell and get full-length videos of the pod for free by subscribing to the SUP YOUTUBE.Re-live the best moments of this iconic podcast by following the SUP TIKOK. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/21/2023
1:18:02
PATREON TEASER: Dispatches From The Asylum
Lara and Carey lament Carey's struggles with technology as they pod from Oklahoma and LA, respectively. Carey recaps the harrowing new Brooke Shields documentary, the two discuss their big Friday night at TomTom (complete with EXCLUSIVE Scandoval tea) and the Big Hollywood Problem. Plus, Lara discusses her fear and respect of teens running amok.Listen to the full episode ad-free AND get access to other bonus episodes + video episodes by joining the SUP PATREON.Be cheap as hell and get full-length videos of the pod for free by subscribing to the SUP YOUTUBE.Re-live the best moments of this iconic podcast by following the SUP TIKOK. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Sexy Unique Podcast is a must-listen for fans of reality TV and pop culture. Hosted by the witty and irreverent Lara Marie Schoenhals and Carey O'Donnell, this podcast offers insightful commentary and hilarious recaps of all your favorite Bravo shows, including Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives, and more. With new episodes released weekly, you'll never miss a beat when it comes to the latest drama and gossip from the world of reality TV. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, Sexy Unique Podcast is the perfect companion for your next binge-watch session. So tune in today and join the conversation!