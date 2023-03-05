Pumpheads Ep. 26 - Chaos at the Beach (Vanderpump Rules S10 E12)

Lara and Carey discuss seeing LA through springtime lenses, Lara coming around on AMC Theaters, spiritual conduit Esther Hicks's hold on TikTok, and Facetiming with A.I. Back on VPR, Raquel and Sandoval's Abbey grind sesh continues to send waves through the group, with some questioning if Tom and Ariana have an open relationship. Sandoval starts laying the foundation for Operation Paint Ariana In A Bad Light then gets his sperm checked. James gets the DJ gig of a lifetime, and corrals the group together on Hermosa Beach to celebrate. There, chaos reigns supreme, with Schwartz butting heads with James, Lala, Katie, and himself.