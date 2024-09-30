Chris Distefano Presents: Chrissy Chaos

Chris Is Trying To Find CORN In Salt Lake City | Chris Distefano is Chrissy Chaos
Chris recorded this podcast from a gym in Salt Lake City because his life is spiraling out of control and it's the best he could do. He drank too much coffee, talked about his desperate attempt to find the corn of the dark arts that is banned in mormon town SLC, fixated on his own hair and then just went off on tangents. Chrissy put the chaos back on big time for this one.
--------
47:14
JB Smoove Talks Real Life Curb Your Enthusiasm Moments | Chris Distefano is Chrissy Chaos
Chris and JB Smoove dive into stories about doing commercials with Carmelo Anthony, their best (and worst) bald icons, and JB’s unconventional journey from comedy clubs to Curb Your Enthusiasm. JB dishes out wisdom on staying positive, his vegan lifestyle, and the art of bringing big energy to every room. Plus, Chris and JB make a pact to go vegan until Christmas—NYC better watch out!
--------
1:43:37
Who Is Tampa Tony Voting For Today?! | Election Special | Chris Distefano is Chrissy Chaos
Chris and Tony talk about the Yankees, Chris' dad makes a shocking revelation about who he's voting for, they have some laughs about their family and more!
--------
1:24:04
Is Jeff Arcuri Technically One of The Bachelors??
In this episode of Chrissy Chaos, host Chris Distefano and guest Jeff Arcuri explore the quirks of Texas culture, including the recurring idea of Texan secession, mixed with Chris's tongue-in-cheek loyalty to the British monarchy. They move into comical discussions on their cultural heritage, with Chris and Jeff sharing stories about name mispronunciations and ethnic stereotypes, bringing plenty of self-deprecating laughs. The conversation shifts to the highs and lows of their stand-up experiences, especially at the Comedy Cellar and on cruise ships, capturing the absurd realities of comedy life. The episode wraps up with Chris and Jeff reflecting on relationships and family dynamics, including Jeff’s whirlwind engagement story, highlighting the unpredictable journey of love, family, and career in comedy.
--------
1:07:45
Casey Rocket Talks Kill Tony, Grimace and ROBO TRIPPIN' | Chris Distefano is Chrissy Chaos | Ep. 191
Chris Distefano and guest Casey Rocket talk life in Austin, Texas, and Chris's fascination with the original 13 colonies. They joke about Casey's past on Kill Tony, his reputation for drinking Robitussin, and his quirky personality. The conversation also veers into random stories about Grimace becoming an unofficial mascot for the New York Mets and Casey’s comedic journey. Throughout, the two exchange offbeat banter about sex, aging, and American history, keeping the episode both chaotic and hilarious.
