E406 A Nap Seance and The Christine Claw™

Episode 406 is here and so is Juniper to take a bite from Christine after her nap. This week Em brings us the history and spooky hauntings of the Griggs Mansion, built by Chauncey Griggs - not to be confused with our SIM Chauncey Bliss. Then Christine kicks off her multi-part story on the kidnapping of Jaycee Lee Dugard, a heartbreaking tale with a twist straight out of a Disney movie. And don't forget to take some self care time to color, or draw, or rot on the couch this week like us, you deserve it! ...and that's why we drink!