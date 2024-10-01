Episode 406 is here and so is Juniper to take a bite from Christine after her nap. This week Em brings us the history and spooky hauntings of the Griggs Mansion, built by Chauncey Griggs - not to be confused with our SIM Chauncey Bliss. Then Christine kicks off her multi-part story on the kidnapping of Jaycee Lee Dugard, a heartbreaking tale with a twist straight out of a Disney movie. And don't forget to take some self care time to color, or draw, or rot on the couch this week like us, you deserve it! ...and that's why we drink!
E405 Halloween Hangovers and Top Tier Candy Handers
It's Episode 405 and we need to know how many pieces of candy are in 15lbs worth? This week Em has ruined their algorithm to bring us the wild story of the Dildo Monster aka the Monster of Dildo Pond from Newfoundland. Then Christine takes us to Minnesota for the unfortunate case of the kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling. And have you seen our legs? …and that's why we drink!
E404 A Spider Problem and a Grumpy Toad
Have you seen our skeleton legs? It’s episode 404 and we’re recapping our Halloweens as homeowners - we swear we give out handfuls of candy not just one piece at a time! This week Em takes us to Yellowstone and the tale of the hauntings of the Old Faithful Inn. Then Christine brings us the second part in her series on the wild story of Victoria Cilliers. And for all that is spooky, please vote this Tuesday (info below)… and that’s why we drink!
For more info on where and how to vote, go to vote.org
Listener Stories: Vol. 97
Happy November, Boozers and Shakers! Well, happy early November, and while we're on the topic, please go vote. We literally just Google "how to vote", "where am I?" and "who am I?" so that should cover all your bases. But onto the stories! This month we have some fun and haunting tales about staircases to nowhere, hospital backrooms, invented cryptids and more! Join us before all the big family gatherings full of food and weird relatives, although, wait, we did just eat an entire rotisserie chicken in a cemetery… and that's why we drink!
Special Episode: 4th Annual Cryptids Unscripted Poetry Slam
Turn on the goosecam meter and pour one out for Snippy, because MC Hircine Shifter and Lisa Frank’s Muppet are here to read a collection of cryptid poems for our 4th Annual Cryptids Unscripted Poetry Slam! Bigfoot is in his feelings, Sinkole Sam’s sheen is out of this world, and lonely Mothman isn’t the only one whose heart is soft tonight. So don’t forget to tip your Startenders and keep an eye out for Lemon’s not so Hello Fresh face… and that’s why we drink!
Thank you to all who submitted for our throwback to the classic And That’s Why We Draws with your Poorly Drawn Cryptids submissions - we’ve featured a few of our favorites in this episode.
Murder and the paranormal finally meet! Grab your wine and milkshakes and join us every Sunday for some chilling ghost stories and downright terrifying true crime stories. The world's a scary place. And that's why we drink!