Comedians Nick Mullen and Kyle Dunnigan join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Tristan Bowling to discuss Luis' old jerk parties, how Europeans have taken a liking to the USA, and what should go on our Wheel of Punishments for next week's intern olympics,. Plus, the staff ties the remaining interns together and watches them work together to complete basic tasks. All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!

Original Air Date: 06/30/26

Support our sponsors!

Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod

Save 10% off + an extra $10 discount on your Starter Kit purchase today by using code LEGION at https://www.bruntworkwear.com/LEGION #Bruntpod

Support the show & get 20% off your Ruiget order with code skanks at https://www.rugiet.com/skanks DISCLAIMER: Rugiet prescriptions are compounded medications, available only if prescribed following an online consultation with a licensed clinician. Compounded drugs can be prescribed by federal law, but are not FDA-approved and have not been reviewed by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing. Individual results may vary. Full safety information available at Rugiet.com.

New customers get 40% off with code SKANKS at http://GLD.com #GLDpod

Don’t sleep on @ultrapouches. New customers get 15% off with code LEGION at http://takeultra.com #UltraPouches

---------------

Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!

---------------

🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com

Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!

If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast

---------------

🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!

https://bigjaycomedy.com

https://luisofskanks.com

https://linktr.ee/tristanbowling

https://www.kyledunnigancomedy.com/

---------------

📱SOCIAL MEDIA

Legion Of Skanks

http://youtube.com/@lospodclips

http://instagram.com/legionofskanks

http://x.com/legionofskanks

http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips

Big Jay Oakerson

http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson

http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson

http://x.com/bigjayoakerson

http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson

Luis J Gomez

http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy

http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy

http://x.com/luisjgomez

Tristan Bowling

https://www.youtube.com/@tristanbowling2927

http://instagram.com/tristanisacomedian

http://x.com/tristan_bowling

Nick Mullen

https://www.youtube.com/@nick.mullen

http://instagram.com/mulldogforever

http://x.com/nycguidovoice

Kyle Dunnigan

https://instagram.com/kyledunnigan1

https://twitter.com/kyledunnigan1

GaS Digital

http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork

http://instagram.com/gasdigital

http://x.com/gasdigital

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.