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82 episodes
- Comedian Peyton Ruddy & UFC legend Matt Serra join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Steve Rannazzisi to review the first Skankfest Golden Ticket Contest submission! Plus, the guys use street fight videos to test Matt's fight prediction ability! All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!
Original Air Date: 07/28/26
Support our sponsors!
Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod
New customers get 40% off with code SKANKS at http://GLD.com #GLDpod
If you’re 21 or older, get 30% OFF your first order @ IndaCloud with code SKANKS at https://inda.shop/SKANKS #indacloudpod
Get 10% Off your entire order & take advantage of Ridge’s Annual Sweepstakes by going to https://www.Ridge.com/LOS10 #Ridgepod #sponsored (NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, Canada & the UK, age maj.+. Void where prohibited. Begins 7/24/26 and ends 9/8/26. 2 winners selected. Max Prizes total ARV: $380,000 USD / approximately $516,000 CAD / £306,800. Canadian skill-testing question required. Subject to Rules, including free entry method & odds: ridge.com/rules. Sponsor: The Ridge Wallet, LLC.)
Sheath. The underwear of legends. Go to https://www.sheath.com/LOS and use code LOS for 20% off. #SheathPod
---------------
Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!
---------------
🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com
Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!
If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast
---------------
🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!
https://bigjaycomedy.com
https://luisofskanks.com
https://punchup.live/steverannazzisi
https://peytonruddylive.com/
https://serrajitsu.com/
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📱SOCIAL MEDIA
Legion Of Skanks
http://youtube.com/@lospodclips
http://instagram.com/legionofskanks
http://x.com/legionofskanks
http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips
Big Jay Oakerson
http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson
http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson
http://x.com/bigjayoakerson
http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson
Luis J Gomez
http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy
http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy
http://x.com/luisjgomez
Steve Rannazzisi
http://instagram.com/steverannazzisi
http://x.com/SteveRannazzisi
Peyton Ruddy
https://www.youtube.com/@peytonruddy
https://www.instagram.com/peytonruddycomedy
https://x.com/RuddyPeyton
https://www.tiktok.com/@peytonruddycomedy
Matt Serra
https://www.youtube.com/@MattSerraBJJ
http://instagram.com/mattserrabjj
https://x.com/MattSerraUFC
GaS Digital
http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork
http://instagram.com/gasdigital
http://x.com/gasdigital
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Comedians Nick Rochefort & Matthew Broussard join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Steve Rannazzisi to discuss Shane Gillis' record breaking show at Lincoln Financial Field, wildfires in Canada, and this year's first Skankfest Golden Ticket contest! All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!
Original Air Date: 07/21/26
Support our sponsors!
Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod
Save $10 on top-tier workwear from BRUNT @ https://www.bruntworkwear.com/LEGION #Bruntpod
New customers get 40% off with code SKANKS at http://GLD.com #GLDpod
For a limited time only, Legion of Skanks fans get 20% off + free shipping by using code SKANKS at checkout at http://blueprint.bryanjohnson.com #Blueprint
If you’re 21 or older, get 30% OFF your first order @ IndaCloud with code SKANKS at https://inda.shop/SKANKS #indacloudpod
---------------
Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!
---------------
🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com
Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!
If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast
---------------
🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!
https://bigjaycomedy.com
https://luisofskanks.com
https://punchup.live/steverannazzisi
https://chamonixhouse.com/
https://matthewbroussardtours.com/
---------------
📱SOCIAL MEDIA
Legion Of Skanks
http://youtube.com/@lospodclips
http://instagram.com/legionofskanks
http://x.com/legionofskanks
http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips
Big Jay Oakerson
http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson
http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson
http://x.com/bigjayoakerson
http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson
Luis J Gomez
http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy
http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy
http://x.com/luisjgomez
Steve Rannazzisi
http://instagram.com/steverannazzisi
http://x.com/SteveRannazzisi
Nick Rochefort
https://www.youtube.com/@NickRochefort
http://instagram.com/nickrochefort
https://x.com/thugthief
Matthew Broussard
https://www.youtube.com/@mondaypunday
https://instagram.com/mondaypunday
https://x.com/mondaypunday
GaS Digital
http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork
http://instagram.com/gasdigital
http://x.com/gasdigital
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Comedians Tim Butterly and Zac Amico, & rapper Crack Amico join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Tristan Bowling for the finals of the Springtern Olympics! The guys discuss the flight instructor who jumped to his death during a lesson leaving his student to land the plane, and an incident at Helium Indianapolis where a comedian had a bottle thrown at his head. Plus, the interns get strapped to the LOS Lie Detector, and rap battle for the win. All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!
Original Air Date: 07/14/26
Support our sponsors!
Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod
Support the show & get 20% off with code LOS at https://www.sheathunderwear.com #SheathPod
Save $10 on top-tier workwear from BRUNT @ https://www.bruntworkwear.com/LEGION #Bruntpod
New customers get 40% off with code SKANKS at http://GLD.com #GLDpod
For a limited time only, Legion of Skanks fans get 20% off + free shipping by using code SKANKS at checkout at http://blueprint.bryanjohnson.com #Blueprint
---------------
Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!
---------------
🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com
Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!
If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast
---------------
🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!
https://bigjaycomedy.com
https://luisofskanks.com
https://linktr.ee/tristanbowling
https://linktr.ee/timbutterly
https://punchup.live/ZacAmico
---------------
📱SOCIAL MEDIA
Legion Of Skanks
http://youtube.com/@lospodclips
http://instagram.com/legionofskanks
http://x.com/legionofskanks
http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips
Big Jay Oakerson
http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson
http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson
http://x.com/bigjayoakerson
http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson
Luis J Gomez
http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy
http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy
http://x.com/luisjgomez
Tristan Bowling
https://www.youtube.com/@tristanbowling2927
http://instagram.com/tristanisacomedian
http://x.com/tristan_bowling
Tim Butterly
https://www.youtube.com/@timbutterly
http://instagram.com/timbutterly
http://x.com/timbutterly
http://tiktok.com/@timbutterly
Zac Amico
https://www.youtube.com/@ZacsMorningZoo
http://instagram.com/zacisnotfunny
http://x.com/ZacIsNotFunny
Crack Amico
https://www.youtube.com/c/CrackAmico
https://www.instagram.com/crackamicorap
https://x.com/CrackAmicoRAP
GaS Digital
http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork
http://instagram.com/gasdigital
http://x.com/gasdigital
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Comedians Jeremiah Watkins, Chris Stanley, & Chris Faga join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Tristan Bowling for the semifinals of the Springtern Olympics! The guys discuss Elliot Page's boxing journey while the remaining interns spin the wheel of punishments and battle it out in a scavenger hunt to determine who has to perform their given task. All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!
Original Air Date: 07/07/26
Support our sponsors!
Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod
If you’re 21 or older, get 30% OFF your first order @ IndaCloud with code SKANKS at https://inda.shop/SKANKS #indacloudpod
One thing to pack, five ways to power! Get 10% @ Ridge with code LOS10 at https://www.Ridge.com/LOS10 #Ridgepod
Support the show & get 20% off with code LOS at https://www.sheathunderwear.com #SheathPod
Don’t sleep on @ultrapouches. New customers get 15% off with code LEGION at http://takeultra.com #UltraPouches
---------------
Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!
---------------
🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com
Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!
If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast
---------------
🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!
https://bigjaycomedy.com
https://luisofskanks.com
https://linktr.ee/tristanbowling
https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com/
---------------
📱SOCIAL MEDIA
Legion Of Skanks
http://youtube.com/@lospodclips
http://instagram.com/legionofskanks
http://x.com/legionofskanks
http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips
Big Jay Oakerson
http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson
http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson
http://x.com/bigjayoakerson
http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson
Luis J Gomez
http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy
http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy
http://x.com/luisjgomez
Tristan Bowling
https://www.youtube.com/@tristanbowling2927
http://instagram.com/tristanisacomedian
http://x.com/tristan_bowling
Jeremiah Watkins
https://www.youtube.com/@jeremiahwatkins
https://www.instagram.com/jeremiahstandup
https://x.com/jeremiahstandup
https://www.tiktok.com/@jeremiahstandup
Chris Stanley
https://www.youtube.com/@HighSocietyRadioPodcast
http://instagram.com/stanman42069
http://x.com/stanman42069
Chris Faga
https://www.youtube.com/@HighSocietyRadioPodcast
http://instagram.com/chrisfrombklyn
http://x.com/chrisfrombklyn
GaS Digital
http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork
http://instagram.com/gasdigital
http://x.com/gasdigital
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Comedians Nick Mullen and Kyle Dunnigan join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Tristan Bowling to discuss Luis' old jerk parties, how Europeans have taken a liking to the USA, and what should go on our Wheel of Punishments for next week's intern olympics,. Plus, the staff ties the remaining interns together and watches them work together to complete basic tasks. All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!
Original Air Date: 06/30/26
Support our sponsors!
Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod
Save 10% off + an extra $10 discount on your Starter Kit purchase today by using code LEGION at https://www.bruntworkwear.com/LEGION #Bruntpod
Support the show & get 20% off your Ruiget order with code skanks at https://www.rugiet.com/skanks DISCLAIMER: Rugiet prescriptions are compounded medications, available only if prescribed following an online consultation with a licensed clinician. Compounded drugs can be prescribed by federal law, but are not FDA-approved and have not been reviewed by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing. Individual results may vary. Full safety information available at Rugiet.com.
New customers get 40% off with code SKANKS at http://GLD.com #GLDpod
Don’t sleep on @ultrapouches. New customers get 15% off with code LEGION at http://takeultra.com #UltraPouches
---------------
Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!
---------------
🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com
Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!
If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast
---------------
🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!
https://bigjaycomedy.com
https://luisofskanks.com
https://linktr.ee/tristanbowling
https://www.kyledunnigancomedy.com/
---------------
📱SOCIAL MEDIA
Legion Of Skanks
http://youtube.com/@lospodclips
http://instagram.com/legionofskanks
http://x.com/legionofskanks
http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips
Big Jay Oakerson
http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson
http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson
http://x.com/bigjayoakerson
http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson
Luis J Gomez
http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy
http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy
http://x.com/luisjgomez
Tristan Bowling
https://www.youtube.com/@tristanbowling2927
http://instagram.com/tristanisacomedian
http://x.com/tristan_bowling
Nick Mullen
https://www.youtube.com/@nick.mullen
http://instagram.com/mulldogforever
http://x.com/nycguidovoice
Kyle Dunnigan
https://instagram.com/kyledunnigan1
https://twitter.com/kyledunnigan1
GaS Digital
http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork
http://instagram.com/gasdigital
http://x.com/gasdigital
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Legion of Skanks Podcast
Legion of Skanks has been called "The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth" and the hosts and creators wouldn't want it any other way! Stand up comedians and real-life best friends Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Dave Smith host their weekly "podcast party" from The Stand NYC where they discuss anything and everything in a hilarious and extremely uncensored way. The "Skanks" consistently raise the bar on filth and depravity. The goal of the show isn't to educate, but rather to make you piss your pants laughing and possibly question your own moral code. The latest 20 episodes are always free, but if you want access to all the archives, the live chat, fan forums, and full episodes On Demand a week before they come out everywhere else - you can subscribe now at GaSDigitalNetwork.com and use the code LOS to save 15% on your membership.Podcast website
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Legion of Skanks Podcast
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Legion of Skanks Podcast: Podcasts in Family