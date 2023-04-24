Legion of Skanks has been called "The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth" and the hosts and creators wouldn't want it any other way! Stand up comedians and real-li... More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
Episode #744 - Three R's Two W's
Comedians Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, & Dave Smith finally discuss Bam Margera fleeing to the woods and threatening to sue a family member, the passing of Jerry Springer, signs that you may have cancer, a breakdown of a new generation hope style channel. All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!Air Date: 04/24/23 Support our sponsors!Head to http://SheathUnderwear.com and use promo code SKANKS for 20% off your entire order!Fans over the age of 21, visit YoKratom.com to get two kilos for just $100!Visit HamiltonDevices.com and use promo code LOS15 for 15% off your order!NEW Legion of Skanks merchandise is available at PodcastMerch.com/LOS!You can watch Legion of Skanks LIVE for FREE every Monday & Friday at 8:00pm EST at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/live.Once you're there, sign up to GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code LOS to receive a 7 day FREE TRIAL with access to our entire catalog of archived episodes! Including over 350 video episodes and over 500 audio episodes that have ever been recorded! On top of that, you'll also have the same access to ALL the other shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!FOLLOW THE WHOLE SHOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA!Legion of SkanksInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/legionofskanks/Twitter: https://twitter.com/LegionOfSkanksBig Jay OakersonInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigjayoakerson/Twitter: https://twitter.com/bigjayoakersonLuis J. GomezInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gomezcomedy/Twitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezDave SmithInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/Twitter: https://twitter.com/comicdavesmithGaS Digital NetworkInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gasdigitalSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
1:27:27
Episode #743 - Lemon Drop Luis - Tim Dillon & Mike Feeney
Comedians Tim Dillon and Mike Feeney join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, & Dave Smith to play Edward 40 Hands in honor or Dave's 40th birthday, and discuss Bam Margera fleeing to the woods after an altercation with a family member, Nate Diaz getting into a street fight in New Orleans, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon getting fired on the same day, the coolest character from 90210. All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!Air Date: 04/24/23 Support our sponsors!Fans over the age of 21, head to YoDelta.com and use promo code GAS for 25% off your order!theFreezePipe.com - Use promo code LEGION for 10% off your entire order!Head to http://SheathUnderwear.com and use promo code SKANKS for 20% off your entire order!NEW Legion of Skanks merchandise is available at https://merchengine.com/collections/legion-of-skanks!You can watch Legion of Skanks LIVE for FREE every Monday & Friday at 8:00pm EST at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/live.Once you're there, sign up to GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code LOS to receive a 7 day FREE TRIAL with access to our entire catalog of archived episodes! Including over 350 video episodes and over 500 audio episodes that have ever been recorded! On top of that, you'll also have the same access to ALL the other shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!FOLLOW THE WHOLE SHOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA!Tim DillonInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/timjdillonTwitter: https://twitter.com/TimJDillonMike FeeneyInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/iammikefeeneyTwitter: https://twitter.com/IAmMikeFeeneyLegion of SkanksInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/legionofskanks/Twitter: https://twitter.com/LegionOfSkanksBig Jay OakersonInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigjayoakerson/Twitter: https://twitter.com/bigjayoakersonWatch Dog Belly Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbTe4dtyDV4Luis J. GomezInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gomezcomedy/Twitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezDave SmithInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/Twitter: https://twitter.com/comicdavesmithGaS Digital NetworkInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gasdigitalSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/28/2023
1:41:05
Episode #742 - Tweety Burden
Comedians Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Dave Smith discuss Jay's time performing at Kid Rock's comedy jam, the downsides of visiting amusement parks, the Huffington posts results on America's shower quirks, pooping in public stories, the time Mr. Wonderful called a little girl a shill to her face, a white trash mom making her son fight black kid. All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!! Air Date: 04/21/23Support our sponsors!Check out FeetFinder.com, where you can objectify hot feet all day long!Fans over the age of 21, visit YoKratom.com to get two kilos for just $100!theFreezePipe.com - Use promo code LEGION for 10% off your entire order!NEW Legion of Skanks merchandise is available at PodcastMerch.com/LOS!You can watch Legion of Skanks LIVE for FREE every Monday & Friday at 8:00pm EST at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/live.Once you're there, sign up to GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code LOS to receive a 7 day FREE TRIAL with access to our entire catalog of archived episodes! Including over 350 video episodes and over 500 audio episodes that have ever been recorded! On top of that, you'll also have the same access to ALL the other shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!FOLLOW THE WHOLE SHOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA!Legion of SkanksInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/legionofskanks/Twitter: https://twitter.com/LegionOfSkanksBig Jay OakersonInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigjayoakerson/Twitter: https://twitter.com/bigjayoakersonLuis J. GomezInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gomezcomedy/Twitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezDave SmithInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/Twitter: https://twitter.com/comicdavesmithGaS Digital NetworkInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gasdigitalSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/25/2023
1:22:23
Episode #741 - I'm The Doctor Now - Dr. Drew & Jordan Jensen
Celebrity Physician Dr. Drew and Comedian Jordan Jensen join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, & Dave Smith to discuss Jordan's past as a contractor thief, dealing with intrusive thoughts, whether or not you can open the door on a moving plane, this years lineup of Victoria's Secret Angels, Jay demonstrating his go to facial technique, whether or not Luis could trick Dr. Drew into prescribing him fun meds, the plus sized influencer who thinks airlines should give free second seats to fat people, All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!Air Date: 04/17/23 Support our sponsors!Fans over the age of 21, head to YoDelta.com and use promo code GAS for 25% off your order!Visit HamiltonDevices.com and use promo code LOS15 for 15% off your order!Head to http://SheathUnderwear.com and use promo code SKANKS for 20% off your entire order!NEW Legion of Skanks merchandise is available at https://merchengine.com/collections/legion-of-skanks!You can watch Legion of Skanks LIVE for FREE every Monday & Friday at 8:00pm EST at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/live.Once you're there, sign up to GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code LOS to receive a 7 day FREE TRIAL with access to our entire catalog of archived episodes! Including over 350 video episodes and over 500 audio episodes that have ever been recorded! On top of that, you'll also have the same access to ALL the other shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!FOLLOW THE WHOLE SHOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA!Dr. DrewInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drdrewpinskyTwitter: https://twitter.com/drdrewJordan JensenInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop/Legion of SkanksInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/legionofskanks/Twitter: https://twitter.com/LegionOfSkanksBig Jay OakersonInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigjayoakerson/Twitter: https://twitter.com/bigjayoakersonWatch Dog Belly Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbTe4dtyDV4Luis J. GomezInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gomezcomedy/Twitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezDave SmithInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/Twitter: https://twitter.com/comicdavesmithGaS Digital NetworkInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gasdigitalSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/21/2023
1:45:00
Episode #740 - Pet To Death
Comedians Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Dave Smith discuss Which skank would be best at leading the human resistance against the robot apocalypse, Luis canceled arson attempt as a teenager, the potential for the Lie Detector at Skankfest this year, the down syndrome gangbanger facing murder charges, All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!! Air Date: 04/12/23Support our sponsors!Check out FeetFinder.com, where you can objectify hot feet all day long!Fans over the age of 21, visit YoKratom.com to get two kilos for just $100!Visit HamiltonDevices.com and use promo code LOS15 for 15% off your order!NEW Legion of Skanks merchandise is available at PodcastMerch.com/LOS!You can watch Legion of Skanks LIVE for FREE every Monday & Friday at 8:00pm EST at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/live.Once you're there, sign up to GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code LOS to receive a 7 day FREE TRIAL with access to our entire catalog of archived episodes! Including over 350 video episodes and over 500 audio episodes that have ever been recorded! On top of that, you'll also have the same access to ALL the other shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!FOLLOW THE WHOLE SHOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA!Legion of SkanksInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/legionofskanks/Twitter: https://twitter.com/LegionOfSkanksBig Jay OakersonInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigjayoakerson/Twitter: https://twitter.com/bigjayoakersonLuis J. GomezInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gomezcomedy/Twitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezDave SmithInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/Twitter: https://twitter.com/comicdavesmithGaS Digital NetworkInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gasdigitalSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Legion of Skanks has been called "The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth" and the hosts and creators wouldn't want it any other way! Stand up comedians and real-life best friends Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Dave Smith host their weekly "podcast party" from The Stand NYC where they discuss anything and everything in a hilarious and extremely uncensored way. The "Skanks" consistently raise the bar on filth and depravity. The goal of the show isn't to educate, but rather to make you piss your pants laughing and possibly question your own moral code. The latest 20 episodes are always free, but if you want access to all the archives, the live chat, fan forums, and full episodes On Demand a week before they come out everywhere else - you can subscribe now at GaSDigitalNetwork.com and use the code LOS to save 15% on your membership.