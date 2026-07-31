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Legion of Skanks Podcast

Gas Digital Network
Comedy
Legion of Skanks Podcast
Latest episode

82 episodes

  • Legion of Skanks Podcast

    Peyton Ruddy & Matt Serra - The Jay Rogan Experience - Episode 949

    07/31/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    Comedian Peyton Ruddy & UFC legend Matt Serra join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Steve Rannazzisi to review the first Skankfest Golden Ticket Contest submission! Plus, the guys use street fight videos to test Matt's fight prediction ability! All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!
    Original Air Date: 07/28/26
    Support our sponsors!
    Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod
    New customers get 40% off with code SKANKS at http://GLD.com #GLDpod
    If you’re 21 or older, get 30% OFF your first order @ IndaCloud with code SKANKS at https://inda.shop/SKANKS #indacloudpod
    Get 10% Off your entire order & take advantage of Ridge’s Annual Sweepstakes by going to https://www.Ridge.com/LOS10 #Ridgepod #sponsored (NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, Canada & the UK, age maj.+. Void where prohibited. Begins 7/24/26 and ends 9/8/26. 2 winners selected. Max Prizes total ARV: $380,000 USD / approximately $516,000 CAD / £306,800. Canadian skill-testing question required. Subject to Rules, including free entry method & odds: ridge.com/rules. Sponsor: The Ridge Wallet, LLC.)
    Sheath. The underwear of legends. Go to https://www.sheath.com/LOS and use code LOS for 20% off. #SheathPod
    ---------------
    Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!
    ---------------
    🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com
    Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!
    If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast
    ---------------
    🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!
    https://bigjaycomedy.com
    https://luisofskanks.com
    https://punchup.live/steverannazzisi
    https://peytonruddylive.com/
    https://serrajitsu.com/
    ---------------
    📱SOCIAL MEDIA
    Legion Of Skanks
    http://youtube.com/@lospodclips
    http://instagram.com/legionofskanks
    http://x.com/legionofskanks
    http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips
    Big Jay Oakerson
    http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson
    http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson
    http://x.com/bigjayoakerson
    http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson
    Luis J Gomez
    http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy
    http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy
    http://x.com/luisjgomez
    Steve Rannazzisi
    http://instagram.com/steverannazzisi
    http://x.com/SteveRannazzisi
    Peyton Ruddy
    https://www.youtube.com/@peytonruddy
    https://www.instagram.com/peytonruddycomedy
    https://x.com/RuddyPeyton
    https://www.tiktok.com/@peytonruddycomedy
    Matt Serra
    https://www.youtube.com/@MattSerraBJJ
    http://instagram.com/mattserrabjj
    https://x.com/MattSerraUFC
    GaS Digital
    http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork
    http://instagram.com/gasdigital
    http://x.com/gasdigital
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Legion of Skanks Podcast

    Nick Rochefort & Matthew Broussard - Outside Dog - Episode 948

    07/24/2026 | 2h 17 mins.
    Comedians Nick Rochefort & Matthew Broussard join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Steve Rannazzisi to discuss Shane Gillis' record breaking show at Lincoln Financial Field, wildfires in Canada, and this year's first Skankfest Golden Ticket contest! All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!
    Original Air Date: 07/21/26
    Support our sponsors!
    Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod
    Save $10 on top-tier workwear from BRUNT @ https://www.bruntworkwear.com/LEGION #Bruntpod
    New customers get 40% off with code SKANKS at http://GLD.com #GLDpod
    For a limited time only, Legion of Skanks fans get 20% off + free shipping by using code SKANKS at checkout at http://blueprint.bryanjohnson.com #Blueprint
    If you’re 21 or older, get 30% OFF your first order @ IndaCloud with code SKANKS at https://inda.shop/SKANKS #indacloudpod
    ---------------
    Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!
    ---------------
    🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com
    Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!
    If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast
    ---------------
    🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!
    https://bigjaycomedy.com
    https://luisofskanks.com
    https://punchup.live/steverannazzisi
    https://chamonixhouse.com/
    https://matthewbroussardtours.com/
    ---------------
    📱SOCIAL MEDIA
    Legion Of Skanks
    http://youtube.com/@lospodclips
    http://instagram.com/legionofskanks
    http://x.com/legionofskanks
    http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips
    Big Jay Oakerson
    http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson
    http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson
    http://x.com/bigjayoakerson
    http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson
    Luis J Gomez
    http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy
    http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy
    http://x.com/luisjgomez
    Steve Rannazzisi
    http://instagram.com/steverannazzisi
    http://x.com/SteveRannazzisi
    Nick Rochefort
    https://www.youtube.com/@NickRochefort
    http://instagram.com/nickrochefort
    https://x.com/thugthief
    Matthew Broussard
    https://www.youtube.com/@mondaypunday
    https://instagram.com/mondaypunday
    https://x.com/mondaypunday
    GaS Digital
    http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork
    http://instagram.com/gasdigital
    http://x.com/gasdigital
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Legion of Skanks Podcast

    Tim Butterly, Zac Amico, & Crack Amico - Closing Ceremony - Episode 947

    07/17/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    Comedians Tim Butterly and Zac Amico, & rapper Crack Amico join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Tristan Bowling for the finals of the Springtern Olympics! The guys discuss the flight instructor who jumped to his death during a lesson leaving his student to land the plane, and an incident at Helium Indianapolis where a comedian had a bottle thrown at his head. Plus, the interns get strapped to the LOS Lie Detector, and rap battle for the win. All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!
    Original Air Date: 07/14/26
    Support our sponsors!
    Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod
    Support the show & get 20% off with code LOS at https://www.sheathunderwear.com #SheathPod
    Save $10 on top-tier workwear from BRUNT @ https://www.bruntworkwear.com/LEGION #Bruntpod
    New customers get 40% off with code SKANKS at http://GLD.com #GLDpod
    For a limited time only, Legion of Skanks fans get 20% off + free shipping by using code SKANKS at checkout at http://blueprint.bryanjohnson.com #Blueprint
    ---------------
    Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!
    ---------------
    🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com
    Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!
    If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast
    ---------------
    🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!
    https://bigjaycomedy.com
    https://luisofskanks.com
    https://linktr.ee/tristanbowling
    https://linktr.ee/timbutterly
    https://punchup.live/ZacAmico
    ---------------
    📱SOCIAL MEDIA
    Legion Of Skanks
    http://youtube.com/@lospodclips
    http://instagram.com/legionofskanks
    http://x.com/legionofskanks
    http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips
    Big Jay Oakerson
    http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson
    http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson
    http://x.com/bigjayoakerson
    http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson
    Luis J Gomez
    http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy
    http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy
    http://x.com/luisjgomez
    Tristan Bowling
    https://www.youtube.com/@tristanbowling2927
    http://instagram.com/tristanisacomedian
    http://x.com/tristan_bowling
    Tim Butterly
    https://www.youtube.com/@timbutterly
    http://instagram.com/timbutterly
    http://x.com/timbutterly
    http://tiktok.com/@timbutterly
    Zac Amico
    https://www.youtube.com/@ZacsMorningZoo
    http://instagram.com/zacisnotfunny
    http://x.com/ZacIsNotFunny
    Crack Amico
    https://www.youtube.com/c/CrackAmico
    https://www.instagram.com/crackamicorap
    https://x.com/CrackAmicoRAP
    GaS Digital
    http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork
    http://instagram.com/gasdigital
    http://x.com/gasdigital
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Legion of Skanks Podcast

    Jeremiah Watkins, Chris Stanley, & Chris Faga - Dead Nipple - Episode 946

    07/10/2026 | 2h 55 mins.
    Comedians Jeremiah Watkins, Chris Stanley, & Chris Faga join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Tristan Bowling for the semifinals of the Springtern Olympics! The guys discuss Elliot Page's boxing journey while the remaining interns spin the wheel of punishments and battle it out in a scavenger hunt to determine who has to perform their given task. All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!
    Original Air Date: 07/07/26
    Support our sponsors!
    Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod
    If you’re 21 or older, get 30% OFF your first order @ IndaCloud with code SKANKS at https://inda.shop/SKANKS #indacloudpod
    One thing to pack, five ways to power! Get 10% @ Ridge with code LOS10 at https://www.Ridge.com/LOS10 #Ridgepod
    Support the show & get 20% off with code LOS at https://www.sheathunderwear.com #SheathPod
    Don’t sleep on @ultrapouches. New customers get 15% off with code LEGION at http://takeultra.com #UltraPouches
    ---------------
    Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!
    ---------------
    🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com
    Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!
    If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast
    ---------------
    🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!
    https://bigjaycomedy.com
    https://luisofskanks.com
    https://linktr.ee/tristanbowling
    https://www.jeremiahwatkins.com/
    ---------------
    📱SOCIAL MEDIA
    Legion Of Skanks
    http://youtube.com/@lospodclips
    http://instagram.com/legionofskanks
    http://x.com/legionofskanks
    http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips
    Big Jay Oakerson
    http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson
    http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson
    http://x.com/bigjayoakerson
    http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson
    Luis J Gomez
    http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy
    http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy
    http://x.com/luisjgomez
    Tristan Bowling
    https://www.youtube.com/@tristanbowling2927
    http://instagram.com/tristanisacomedian
    http://x.com/tristan_bowling
    Jeremiah Watkins
    https://www.youtube.com/@jeremiahwatkins
    https://www.instagram.com/jeremiahstandup
    https://x.com/jeremiahstandup
    https://www.tiktok.com/@jeremiahstandup
    Chris Stanley
    https://www.youtube.com/@HighSocietyRadioPodcast
    http://instagram.com/stanman42069
    http://x.com/stanman42069
    Chris Faga
    https://www.youtube.com/@HighSocietyRadioPodcast
    http://instagram.com/chrisfrombklyn
    http://x.com/chrisfrombklyn
    GaS Digital
    http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork
    http://instagram.com/gasdigital
    http://x.com/gasdigital
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Legion of Skanks Podcast

    Nick Mullen & Kyle Dunnigan - Eight Armed Spider - Episode 945

    07/03/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Comedians Nick Mullen and Kyle Dunnigan join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Tristan Bowling to discuss Luis' old jerk parties, how Europeans have taken a liking to the USA, and what should go on our Wheel of Punishments for next week's intern olympics,. Plus, the staff ties the remaining interns together and watches them work together to complete basic tasks. All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!
    Original Air Date: 06/30/26
    Support our sponsors!
    Visit BodyBrainCoffee.com and use code LOS20 for a limited time to get 20% off your order! #BodyBrainPod
    Save 10% off + an extra $10 discount on your Starter Kit purchase today by using code LEGION at https://www.bruntworkwear.com/LEGION #Bruntpod
    Support the show & get 20% off your Ruiget order with code skanks at https://www.rugiet.com/skanks DISCLAIMER: Rugiet prescriptions are compounded medications, available only if prescribed following an online consultation with a licensed clinician. Compounded drugs can be prescribed by federal law, but are not FDA-approved and have not been reviewed by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing. Individual results may vary. Full safety information available at Rugiet.com.
    New customers get 40% off with code SKANKS at http://GLD.com #GLDpod
    Don’t sleep on @ultrapouches. New customers get 15% off with code LEGION at http://takeultra.com #UltraPouches
    ---------------
    Skankfest X New Orleans badges available at www.skankfest.com!
    ---------------
    🔴ALL NEW EPISODES every Tuesday at 8 PM E only at GaSDigital.com
    Create a GaS Digital profile at GaSDigital.com w/ promo code LOS and get discounted access to our massive library of on-demand shows and exclusive live streams (including Real Ass Podcast & The SDR Show) days before YouTube, weekly ‘Friday Night Hang’ bonus episodes, and interact with other fans in the live chat!
    If you’re not a GaS Digital member, you can catch the YouTube Premiere every FRIDAY at 2PM E at https://youtube.com/@legionpodcast
    ---------------
    🎙️ LIVE Stand-up dates!
    https://bigjaycomedy.com
    https://luisofskanks.com
    https://linktr.ee/tristanbowling
    https://www.kyledunnigancomedy.com/
    ---------------
    📱SOCIAL MEDIA
    Legion Of Skanks
    http://youtube.com/@lospodclips
    http://instagram.com/legionofskanks
    http://x.com/legionofskanks
    http://tiktok.com/@lospodclips
    Big Jay Oakerson
    http://youtube.com/@bigjayoakerson
    http://instagram.com/bigjayoakerson
    http://x.com/bigjayoakerson
    http://tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson
    Luis J Gomez
    http://youtube.com/@luisjgomezcomedy
    http://instagram.com/gomezcomedy
    http://x.com/luisjgomez
    Tristan Bowling
    https://www.youtube.com/@tristanbowling2927
    http://instagram.com/tristanisacomedian
    http://x.com/tristan_bowling
    Nick Mullen
    https://www.youtube.com/@nick.mullen
    http://instagram.com/mulldogforever
    http://x.com/nycguidovoice
    Kyle Dunnigan
    https://instagram.com/kyledunnigan1
    https://twitter.com/kyledunnigan1
    GaS Digital
    http://youtube.com/@gasdigitalnetwork
    http://instagram.com/gasdigital
    http://x.com/gasdigital
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Legion of Skanks Podcast
Legion of Skanks has been called "The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth" and the hosts and creators wouldn't want it any other way! Stand up comedians and real-life best friends Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Dave Smith host their weekly "podcast party" from The Stand NYC where they discuss anything and everything in a hilarious and extremely uncensored way. The "Skanks" consistently raise the bar on filth and depravity. The goal of the show isn't to educate, but rather to make you piss your pants laughing and possibly question your own moral code. The latest 20 episodes are always free, but if you want access to all the archives, the live chat, fan forums, and full episodes On Demand a week before they come out everywhere else - you can subscribe now at GaSDigitalNetwork.com and use the code LOS to save 15% on your membership.
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