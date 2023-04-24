Episode #741 - I'm The Doctor Now - Dr. Drew & Jordan Jensen

Celebrity Physician Dr. Drew and Comedian Jordan Jensen join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, & Dave Smith to discuss Jordan's past as a contractor thief, dealing with intrusive thoughts, whether or not you can open the door on a moving plane, this years lineup of Victoria's Secret Angels, Jay demonstrating his go to facial technique, whether or not Luis could trick Dr. Drew into prescribing him fun meds, the plus sized influencer who thinks airlines should give free second seats to fat people, All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!Air Date: 04/17/23