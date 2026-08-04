Scrounge up your ferris wheel money, grab your waffled cones, and wear a coat I guess because it’s America’s 250th birthday and we’re going all out by catching up with William Henry Harrison, exposing secret jugglers, and dodging the paparazzo. If someone tells you they saw Griffin at that OTHER fair, no they didn’t. He would never.



Suggested talking points: Sorry Teachers This is Ferris Wheel Money, Crosstalk is the Worst When it’s Lying, It’s All Fear Baby, That’s a Load-Bearing Pergola Derek, You Have the Stink of Retail, Bottle Up Your Dark Energies, The Griffalanche



Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/



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