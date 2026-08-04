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840 episodes
- Backpacks are out this year, but we know what’s in! Strap a belt around your books, tote your coffee in a dainty forty-eight ounce bucket, and move yourself around the office in a gamer chair shaped like Shaq. If all else fails, just have an otter carry your stuff around for you.
Suggested talking points: Polish Papa's Apples Today, Symbiotic Chair Relationship, High Risk Low Reward, A Race Against Thermodynamics, Watch it Goosh if it Gooshes
Native Women Lead: https://www.nativewomenlead.org/
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- The brothers are BACK, baby! All of them, even the ones you forgot about! They've been de-aged and are making out with mystical artifacts in order to bring you the best advice about grumpy owls, small-b bbq, and Big Brother Time-Travel Lore.
Suggested talking points: Straight to Kevin, I Am Root, I Don’t Question That BB-tonium Exists, Swollen with Vienna Sausages, Staging with Heart
Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/
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- Our Sound Boy will get right on it to turn up the summer hits you love! Everyone wants to hear about dishwasher repair cosplayers, financial scams from the proto-Riddler, audio descriptions of popcorn gifs, and the fan favorite, How Big Is Your Toilet, How Little is Your Lamp?
Suggested talking points: What I Like Best About Your Undercarriage, Griffin's Secret Texas Money, Snacking on the Main Character, Cherry is the Crab Legs of Fruit, Sauce Apology
Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/
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- We've got so much on the agenda today from our last Brainstorm Jam Sesh. Griffin’s gotta figure out a way to get insurance for his new faith-and-pain-forward comedy show, Trav needs a title for his new cheese mystery procedural, and Justin is desperate for a not-dusty chicken sandwich. So here's our new show: Welcome to Dickhead!
Suggested talking points: The Wizard Johnny Knoxville, Holy Ghost in the Machine, AI-Generated Devil Music for Satan, We Got So Many Planks, Sunk Bacon Fallacy
Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/
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- Scrounge up your ferris wheel money, grab your waffled cones, and wear a coat I guess because it’s America’s 250th birthday and we’re going all out by catching up with William Henry Harrison, exposing secret jugglers, and dodging the paparazzo. If someone tells you they saw Griffin at that OTHER fair, no they didn’t. He would never.
Suggested talking points: Sorry Teachers This is Ferris Wheel Money, Crosstalk is the Worst When it’s Lying, It’s All Fear Baby, That’s a Load-Bearing Pergola Derek, You Have the Stink of Retail, Bottle Up Your Dark Energies, The Griffalanche
Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/
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About My Brother, My Brother And Me
Free advice from three of the world's most qualified, most related experts: Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy. For one-half to three-quarters of an hour every Monday, we tell people how to live their lives, because we're obviously doing such a great job of it so far.Podcast website
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My Brother, My Brother And Me: Podcasts in Family