My Brother, My Brother And Me

Podcast My Brother, My Brother And Me
The McElroys
Comedy
Available Episodes

5 of 671
  • MBMBaM 658: Bro's Better, Bro's Best: Ch. 231-243
    We’re on the road, so we’re bringing y’all a throwback best-of clip show, including the historic first ever Haunted Doll Watch.  Suggested talking points: Teen Google, Beef Nuggets, Caterpillar Mysteries, Stroking to Death, Salmon Burgers, Spanky Gazpacho, Babypizza  Brady United: https://www.bradyunited.org/
    5/1/2023
    1:07:00
  • MBMBaM 657: Face 2 Face: We Stan the Target Tortillas
    Live from AUSTIN, at the Moontower Comedy Festival, the boys are back on the country roads with advice for Texas about sexy legos, Twisted Gen Z fast food, and bread that is so flat that it's TOO flat. Why is it so flat??Suggested talking points: Another Boy Space, That Good John Tesh History, Frasier Frasier, Joseph Gordon Levitating, Pretzables, No Longer Serving in the War on CreepersTransgender Law Center: https://transgenderlawcenter.org/ 
    4/24/2023
    1:14:35
  • MBMBaM 656: Shagworth Boombastic
    Have we got a deal for you! Pick a very high value coin – like the PR 70 Deep Cameo PCGS Quarter. Yeah, the one that's worth $17,250. You can have it! The only thing is that you have to . . . you have to eat the quarters.Suggested talking points: Heaven Gets Screeners, Occam's Candybar, [email protected], Bat Bones, Poo-doku, Hungry for ChangeTransgender Law Center: https://transgenderlawcenter.org/ 
    4/17/2023
    59:07
  • MBMBaM 655: Did Robotnik Send You?
    Strap in, y’all, we’re getting intellectual in this one. We read about De Broglie wavelengths and we tried to use ‘em to let us enjoy a special frozen drink while watching the new Grease TV show, but that got too complicated. So instead we traveled to an alternate universe and set ourselves up for a PERFECT callback. Suggested talking points: Big City Foley, Every Day’s a Day, Personal Pan Nobel Pizza Prize, Thanksgiving Wedding, Grease is the DrinkTransgender Law Center: https://transgenderlawcenter.org/
    4/10/2023
    53:59
  • MBMBaM 654: With Great Car Comes Great Babeability
    It seems like the Tetris movie is getting critical acclaim, but it’s definitely not the adaption we were expecting so, hear us out: We’re pitching our own twisted version. The pieces live in The Puzzle, which is like The City, and the shapes are the characters. Timothy Olyphant as the line! Bono as Right-Facing L! Glen Close as a T? Or maybe Left-Facing S? Suggested talking points: Terrible Spaghetti Power, The Subway is a Runway, Powerful Mic Arms, Moon Over Travis, April Fools Creep, Sloppy ChickenTransgender Law Center: https://transgenderlawcenter.org/
    4/3/2023
    58:54

About My Brother, My Brother And Me

Free advice from three of the world's most qualified, most related experts: Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy. For one-half to three-quarters of an hour every Monday, we tell people how to live their lives, because we're obviously doing such a great job of it so far.
Podcast website

