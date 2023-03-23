Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The McElroys
Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy from My Brother, My Brother and Me have recruited their dad Clint for a campaign of high adventure. Join the McElroys as they... More
Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy from My Brother, My Brother and Me have recruited their dad Clint for a campaign of high adventure. Join the McElroys as they... More

  • The Adventure Zone: Steeplechase - Episode 24
    The boys pull out all the flashbacks, lore knowledge, and assets they have in order to successfully steal an entire building … hopefully. Montrose gets spendy. Emerich clogs the sync. Beef makes some commands.Opening monologue performed by Autumn Seavey Hicks: https://www.instagram.com/autumnseaveyhicks/?hl=en Additional music in this episode: "Celtic Heart" by Kira Daly: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/kira-daly/; "School Memory" by Adeline Yeo: https://clic.ly/adelineyeohp; "The 4t of May" by Maarten Schellekens: https://imlcollective.uk/product-category/library/maarten-schellekens-artist-profile/; "Fly Away (EDM Instrumental)" by Zight: https://www.instagram.com/zightmusic/; "Waiting in the Grocery Store" by Kirk Osamayao: kirkosamayo.com; "Voyageur” by Monkey Warhol: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Monkey_Warhol/; "Entangled Quanta" by Ihsan & The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/ihsan-the-cabinet-of-dr-caligari/; and "Six" by Lex Villena: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2iwj2SqGnplhDIadeJ5bmy?si=N8WYSKIPR7WUy8z4ajNSog.
    4/20/2023
    58:31
  • The Adventure Zone: Steeplechase - Episode 23
    It's time to divide and conquer if the arcade boys have any chance of stealing all the prisms of the Gallspire. Emerich hums with nitrates. Montrose takes flight. Beef gets ready to blow. Opening monologue performed by Autumn Seavey Hicks: https://www.instagram.com/autumnseaveyhicks/?hl=en Additional music in this episode: "School Memory" by Adeline Yeo: https://clic.ly/adelineyeohp; "Elbwalzer" by Torsten Torsten: https://www.torstentorsten.de; "Sky Scrapers" by Holizna: https://holiznaroyaltyfree.bandcamp.com/; "Celtic Heart" by Kira Daly: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/kira-daly/; "Six" and "Dissonance" by Lex Villena: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2iwj2SqGnplhDIadeJ5bmy?si=N8WYSKIPR7WUy8z4ajNSog; and "Walking Along" by Kevin MacLeod: https://incompetech.com/.
    4/13/2023
    1:08:15
  • The Adventure Zone: Steeplechase - Episode 22
    The arcade employees take some much-needed downtime to ready themselves for their biggest job yet. Montrose picks up a shady asset. Emerich flexes on local technicians. Beef befriends some bros. Opening monologue performed by Autumn Seavey Hicks: https://www.instagram.com/autumnseaveyhicks/?hl=en Additional music in this episode: Voyageur” by Monkey Warhol: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Monkey_Warhol/; "Waiting in the Grocery Store" and "A Mysterious Place" by Kirk Osamayao: kirkosamayo.com; "Entangled Quanta" by Ihsan & The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/ihsan-the-cabinet-of-dr-caligari/; "Tree Tenants" by Revolution Void: http://www.revolutionvoid.com; and "Elbwalzer" by Torsten Torsten: https://www.torstentorsten.de.
    4/6/2023
    1:14:00
  • The The Adventure Zone Zone: MaxFunDrive 2023
    It’s MaxFunDrive! To celebrate, let’s dive into our first edition of The The Adventure Zone Zone: Steeplechase. We’re answering your most pressing questions about world building, character building, how to spell Shlabethany, and more.
    3/30/2023
    54:55
  • The Adventure Zone: Steeplechase - Episode 21
    The arcade employees reach the lair of Geltfrimpen, but he's not giving up his heartscale without a fight – or, skirmish. Beef gets ready to rumble. Emerich causes a sexy distraction. Montrose falls gracefully. Opening monologue performed by Autumn Seavey Hicks: https://www.instagram.com/autumnseaveyhicks/?hl=en Additional music in this episode: "Cold Journey" and "The Vikings" by Alexander Nakarada: https://www.serpentsoundstudios.com/; and "The 4t of May" by Maarten Schelleken: https://imlcollective.uk/product-category/library/maarten-schellekens-artist-profile/.
    3/23/2023
    54:19

About The Adventure Zone

Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy from My Brother, My Brother and Me have recruited their dad Clint for a campaign of high adventure. Join the McElroys as they find their fortune and slay an unconscionable number of ... you know, kobolds or whatever in ... The Adventure Zone..
