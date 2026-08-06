Rictus, Helgrammite, and Lorovith try to figure out their next steps as it has become clear to all of them the trials cannot continue as normal. But if their plans go awry in any way, there will be severe consequences.



Royale Theme: “Wizard Disco” by Louie Zong: https://louiezong.bandcamp.com/album/wizard-disco



Original Music by Griffin McElroy



Additional Music in this Episode: "Pearly Carapace", "Palaver", "The Apotheosis of All Deserts", and "VIII" by ROZKOL: https://rozkol.bandcamp.com/; "Dybbuk's White Eyes" by Sergey Cheremisinov: https://soundcloud.com/sergey-cheremisinov-1; "See You Soon", and "Pure" by Jahzzar: http://www.betterwithmusic.com/; "tribute to eddy" by Jean Toba: https://jeantoba.blogspot.com/; "Simple Song" by Jar of Flies: https://jaroffliesofficial.bandcamp.com/; and “A Month of Dust” by Schemawound http://schemawound.com/.



Lambda Legal: https://lambdalegal.org/



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