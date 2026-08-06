Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
416 episodes
- The final battle is at hand. The remaining aspirants give their all for glory and their own survival.
Royale Theme: “Wizard Disco” by Louie Zong: https://louiezong.bandcamp.com/album/wizard-disco
Original Music by Griffin McElroy
Additional Music in this Episode: "Fireball" by Jar of Flies: https://jaroffliesofficial.bandcamp.com/; "The Fae" by Mark Lingard: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/mark-lingard/; Welcome Home" and "Something's Not Right" by Kirk Osamayo: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/kirk-osamayo/; "Aisles" by Jahzzar: http://www.betterwithmusic.com/; "VIII" by ROZKOL: https://rozkol.bandcamp.com/; "Haunts" by Triple5 Here: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/triple5-here/'; "The Redemption in Her Amrs” by Schemawound: http://schemawound.com/; and Taffy Machine" by Kate Kody: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/kate-kody/.
Native Women Lead: https://www.nativewomenlead.org/
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointaz
- The Trial of Enchantment, Part 1
With the truth finally out in the open, the aspirants are less willing than ever to participate in the battle royale. But whatever has come to light, the contest still goes on, with more trials to overcome and only one winner.
Royale Theme: “Wizard Disco” by Louie Zong: https://louiezong.bandcamp.com/album/wizard-disco
Original Music by Griffin McElroy
Additional Music in this Episode: "Fireball", "Night Sky", and "Simple Song" by Jar of Flies: https://jaroffliesofficial.bandcamp.com/; and Taffy Machine" by Kate Kody: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/kate-kody/.
Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointaz
- The remaining aspirants' attempt to take the contest into their own hands does not go unnoticed... or unpunished. As the island begins to reject them, the elite eight must scramble to find out what's really going on and escape with their lives.
Royale Theme: “Wizard Disco” by Louie Zong: https://louiezong.bandcamp.com/album/wizard-disco
Original Music by Griffin McElroy
Additional Music in this Episode: "Blato" by Shay Brahem x Fachhochschule Dortmund: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/shay-braheem/; “A Month of Dust” by Schemawound http://schemawound.com/; "tribute to eddy" by Jean Toba: https://jeantoba.blogspot.com/; “Oneiri” by Kai Engel http://www.kai-engel.com/; "Skin Writhes Anxious" and "VIII" by ROZKOL: https://rozkol.bandcamp.com/; "Sound the Alarms" by Kirk Osamayo: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/kirk-osamayo/; "Grande Vista" by Jason Shaw: https://audionautix.com/; and "Foresight" by Serat: https://blear-moon.com.
Asian Pacific Environmental Network: https://apen4ej.org/our-work/
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointaz
- Rictus, Helgrammite, and Lorovith try to figure out their next steps as it has become clear to all of them the trials cannot continue as normal. But if their plans go awry in any way, there will be severe consequences.
Royale Theme: “Wizard Disco” by Louie Zong: https://louiezong.bandcamp.com/album/wizard-disco
Original Music by Griffin McElroy
Additional Music in this Episode: "Pearly Carapace", "Palaver", "The Apotheosis of All Deserts", and "VIII" by ROZKOL: https://rozkol.bandcamp.com/; "Dybbuk's White Eyes" by Sergey Cheremisinov: https://soundcloud.com/sergey-cheremisinov-1; "See You Soon", and "Pure" by Jahzzar: http://www.betterwithmusic.com/; "tribute to eddy" by Jean Toba: https://jeantoba.blogspot.com/; "Simple Song" by Jar of Flies: https://jaroffliesofficial.bandcamp.com/; and “A Month of Dust” by Schemawound http://schemawound.com/.
Lambda Legal: https://lambdalegal.org/
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointaz
- The taxing sixth trial ends, and the surviving eight wizards don't hesitate to voice their displeasure about the entire tournament. But if they want to play this game their own way, they're going to have to find somewhere away from the all-seeing eyes of the island.
Royale Theme: “Wizard Disco” by Louie Zong: https://louiezong.bandcamp.com/album/wizard-disco
Original Music by Griffin McElroy
Additional Music in this Episode: "Owls" and "Pure" by Jahzzar: http://www.betterwithmusic.com/; “A Month of Dust” by Schemawound http://schemawound.com/; "tribute to eddy" by Jean Toba: https://jeantoba.blogspot.com/; "The Unknown" by Jar of Flies: https://jaroffliesofficial.bandcamp.com/; "The Apotheosis of All Deserts" and"Palaver" by ROZKOL: https://rozkol.bandcamp.com/; and "PULL" by Nctrnm: https://soundcloud.com/nctrnm.
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointaz
More Comedy Fiction podcasts
- The Mario Bros. ShowComedy Fiction, Fiction
- Não InviabilizeComedy Fiction, Fiction
- The Adventure ZoneComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- Midnight BurgerComedy Fiction, Fiction
- Worlds Beyond NumberAnimation & Manga, Comedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- Legends of AvantrisComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- Sorry About The MurderComedy Fiction, Fiction
- We Fix Space JunkArts, Comedy Fiction, Fiction
Trending Comedy Fiction podcasts
About The Adventure Zone
Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy from My Brother, My Brother and Me have recruited their dad Clint for a campaign of high adventure. Join the McElroys as they find their fortune and slay an unconscionable number of ... you know, kobolds or whatever in ... The Adventure Zone..Podcast website
Listen to The Adventure Zone, The Mario Bros. Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Adventure Zone
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Adventure Zone: Podcasts in Family