Six Minutes

FictionScience FictionArtsPerforming Arts

  • S4 E9: Out of the Sky
    Cyrus’s entrance onto the stage hits a snag when his helicopter pilot tries to kidnap him. For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMshows.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    9:49
  • S4 E8: Out of Rehearsal Time
    The day of the big concert has arrived, but Cyrus and Brynleigh are unaware of the threat from Kady and her bosses. For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMshows.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    11:04
  • S4 E7: Get Out of My Dreams
    Kady, doing the bidding of the mystery girl, sets Cyrus up to face a fear from his past.  For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMshows.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    11:34
  • S4 E6: Out of Practice
    Brynleigh helps Cyrus prepare for the return of Simon Andre. River and Sam reach out to an old Anders foe. For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMshows.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    15:56
  • S4 E5: Out of Favor at WhittierCorp
    Holiday and Birdie receive a less-than-friendly greeting at WhittierCorp Tower. Cyrus learns about his previous visit to 1980’s Berlin. For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMshows.com Thank you for being a subscriber. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    12:12

About Six Minutes

Discover the most downloaded family audio drama in history. Eleven-year-old Holiday is pulled from the icy waters of Alaska with no memory of who she is or where she comes from. And when she begins to develop incredible abilities, she’ll soon learn she’s not alone in the world. From Peabody Award-winning Gen-Z Media, creators of The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel and The Big Fib, Six Minutes is a thrilling adventure for the whole family. Season 4 of Six Minutes starts on September 17th for subscribers and September 24 everywhere else. Produced by Gen-Z Media. For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free visit http://gzmshows.com
