Holiday and Birdie receive a less-than-friendly greeting at WhittierCorp Tower. Cyrus learns about his previous visit to 1980's Berlin.

Brynleigh helps Cyrus prepare for the return of Simon Andre. River and Sam reach out to an old Anders foe.

Kady, doing the bidding of the mystery girl, sets Cyrus up to face a fear from his past.

The day of the big concert has arrived, but Cyrus and Brynleigh are unaware of the threat from Kady and her bosses.

About Six Minutes

Discover the most downloaded family audio drama in history. Eleven-year-old Holiday is pulled from the icy waters of Alaska with no memory of who she is or where she comes from. And when she begins to develop incredible abilities, she'll soon learn she's not alone in the world. From Peabody Award-winning Gen-Z Media, creators of The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel and The Big Fib, Six Minutes is a thrilling adventure for the whole family. Season 4 of Six Minutes starts on September 17th for subscribers and September 24 everywhere else. Produced by Gen-Z Media.