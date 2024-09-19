Cold-Brewed Dashi and More With Sonoko Sakai

On this week's episode of The Dinner Plan, host Maggie Hoffman chats with Sonoko Sakai, the LA-based culinary instructor and author of Wafu Cooking. Sonoko shares why she always has broth in the fridge—and the many ways she puts a jar of yuzu kosho to work, plus a few cookbooks that she loves most. Head to The Dinner Plan on Substack to get Sonoko's Udon al Yuzu Kosho recipe, free.