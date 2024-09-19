Sweet Rolls and Holiday Gumbo With Toni Tipton-Martin and Morgan Bolling
Get the recipes every week from The Dinner Plan's free newsletter on Substack. On this week's episode, host Maggie Hoffman talks with Toni Tipton-Martin and Morgan Bolling of Cook's Country about their new book, When Southern Women Cook. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
42:28
Caroline Choe Makes the Best Mac and Cheese
Get Caroline Choe's kimchi mac and cheese recipe on The Dinner Plan's free Substack. In this episode, host Maggie Hoffman talks to Caroline about collaborating with her parents on her book, Banchan, the greatest way to revive leftover chicken, plus her favorite cookbooks for both kids and adults. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
42:07
Julia Turshen Won’t Make Lasagna for a Meal Train
Get recipes and Julia's cookbook favorites on The Dinner Plan's free Substack. In today's episode, host Maggie Hoffman talks to cookbook author Julia Turshen about her tips for easier meal planning and great ways to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:00:48
Prep-Ahead Thanksgiving and More With Dan Souza
This week, Maggie talks with Dan Souza of America's Test Kitchen about how to really prep ahead for Thanksgiving—and what he'll make for dinner before the holiday hits. Grab all of Dan's recipe and cookbook recommendations free at The Dinner Plan on Substack, including the full recipe for his crowd-favorite cauliflower soup. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
47:03
Cold-Brewed Dashi and More With Sonoko Sakai
On this week's episode of The Dinner Plan, host Maggie Hoffman chats with Sonoko Sakai, the LA-based culinary instructor and author of Wafu Cooking. Sonoko shares why she always has broth in the fridge—and the many ways she puts a jar of yuzu kosho to work, plus a few cookbooks that she loves most. Head to The Dinner Plan on Substack to get Sonoko's Udon al Yuzu Kosho recipe, free. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Whether you're a time-strapped professional, an empty nester, feeding a big household, or just making sure that you actually eat something day after day, figuring out what’s for dinner can be exhausting. With The Dinner Plan, you'll start every week with fresh cooking inspiration, thanks to Maggie Hoffman and a roster of seasoned cooking experts. To get the recipes and cookbook recommendations, subscribe to The Dinner Plan on Substack for free. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.