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The Magnus Archives

Rusty Quill
ArtsDrama
The Magnus Archives
Latest episode

416 episodes

  • The Magnus Archives

    The Magnus Protocol 52 - Oversight

    07/30/2026 | 25 mins.
    CATXXXX-XXXXXXXX-XXXXXXXX
    ERROR (Unknown Source)

    Incident Elements:
    · Being hunted
    · Cleithrophobia (fear of confinement)
    · Nyctophobia (fear of the dark)
    · Death
    · Grief
    · Manipulation
    · SFX: gunshots

    Transcripts available at https://rustyquill.com/transcripts/the-magnus-protocol/

    You can find a complete list of our Kickstarter backers https://rustyquill.com/the-magnus-protocol-supporter-wall/

    Created by Jonathan Sims and Alexander J Newall
    Directed by Alexander J Newall
    Written by Alexander J Newall
    Script Edited with additional material by Jonathan Sims

    Executive Producers April Sumner, Alexander J Newall, Jonathan Sims, Dani McDonough, Linn Ci, and Samantha F.G. Hamilton
    Associate Producers Jordan L. Hawk, Taylor Michaels, Nicole Perlman, Cetius d’Raven, and Megan Nice
    Produced by April Sumner

    Featuring (in order of appearance)
    Peter Bramhill as Warden Kane
    Beth Eyre as The Archivist
    Shahan Hamza as Samama Khalid
    Frank Voss as Basira Hussain
    Sasha Sienna as Georgie Barker

    Dialogue Editor – Lowri Ann Davies
    Sound Designer – Tessa Vroom
    Mastering Editor - Catherine Rinella

    Music by Sam Jones (orchestral mix by Jake Jackson)
    Art by April Sumner

    SFX by Soundly, Catherine Rinella, and Freesound: contramundum, C-V, serøtōnin, Anthousai, breadparticles, martian, Department64, freemusicpromo, vataaa, Pjkasinski3, pawsound, ondondvo, sonicmariobrotha, BlondPanda, egomassive, danhelbling, addison42, SEF7, luksifox, kmash, as well as previously credited artists

    Support Rusty Quill directly by joining our new membership platform at members.rustyquill.com or on Patreon at patreon.com/rustyquill

    Pre-order links for From the Library of Jurgen Leitner: https://rustyquill.com/novel

    Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill

    Support Rusty Quill by purchasing from our Affiliates;
    DriveThruRPG – DriveThruRPG.com

    Join our community:
    WEBSITE: rustyquill.com
    FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill
    X: @therustyquill
    EMAIL: mail@rustyquill.com

    The Magnus Protocol is a derivative product of the Magnus Archives, created by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0
    For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.
    Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Magnus Archives

    RQ Network Feed Drop – [REDACTED] S1E1: False Start (Part 1)

    07/23/2026 | 21 mins.
    We are sharing the first episode of a show in the RQ Network called REDACATED, a procedural monster-of-the-week, comedy, audio drama from the creators of The Grotto and The Cellar Letters.

    Following the death of his twin, failing actor Jacob Kane assumes his late-brother’s life in hopes of a fresh start. Instead of finding stability, Jacob finds himself working within The [REDACTED] Unit, a covert agency tasked with containing impossible creatures and phenomena. As he becomes entangled with paranormal forces and secret agendas, Jacob begins to discover a sense of belonging in a place he never expected.

    REDACTED features familiar names and voices including Jamie Petronis, Athan, Jeffrey Reddick, Nathan Lundsford, Harlan Guthrie and has just released an exciting episode featuring Jonathan Sims.
    Introduction and outro by Shahan Hamza.

    You can listen to the next exciting episode of REDACTED by clicking on this link, or by searching for REDACTED wherever you find podcasts, or on the Rusty Quill website

    In episode one, Jacob Kane makes a big life change.


    Starring:
    Jamie Petronis as Jacob Kane
    Athan as Eli Reyes
    Dan Morris as The Strict Producer
    Jeffrey Reddick as The Anxious Screenwriter
    Karen Neat as Server
    James Spurney as as Phil (Landlord)
    Nathan Lundsford as Jordan Kane
    Harlan Guthrie as ■■■
    Zoe D. Lee as ■■■■■
    Ben Akira Spencer as Officer
    Ioana Adascalitei as Jody (Paramedic)

    Content Warnings
    Recurring themes of violence and peril, horror, death and grief, sudden & unsettling audio, use of weapons, secret-police/cover-ups, strong language.
    For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.
    Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Magnus Archives

    The Magnus Protocol 51 -Legacy Issues

    07/16/2026 | 20 mins.
    CAT1RB3456-29111652-24062024
    transmutation (human) -/- catalyst (alchemical)

    Incident Elements:
    · misophonia (breath)
    · body horror

    Transcripts available at https://rustyquill.com/transcripts/the-magnus-protocol/

    You can find a complete list of our Kickstarter backers https://rustyquill.com/the-magnus-protocol-supporter-wall/

    Created by Jonathan Sims and Alexander J Newall
    Directed by Alexander J Newall
    Written by Jonathan Sims
    Script Edited with additional material by Alexander J Newall

    Executive Producers April Sumner, Alexander J Newall, Jonathan Sims, Dani McDonough, Linn Ci, and Samantha F.G. Hamilton
    Associate Producers Jordan L. Hawk, Taylor Michaels, Nicole Perlman, Cetius d’Raven, and Megan Nice
    Produced by April Sumner

    Featuring (in order of appearance)
    Sasha Sienna as Georgie Barker
    Lowri Ann Davies as Celia Ripley
    Anusia Battersby as Gwen Bouchard
    Billie Hindle as Alice Dyer
    Kazeem Tosin Amore as Teddy Vaughn
    Tim Fearon as Augustus

    Dialogue Editor – Nico Vettese
    Sound Designer – Meg McKellar
    Mastering Editor - Catherine Rinella

    Music by Sam Jones (orchestral mix by Jake Jackson)
    Art by April Sumner

    SFX from Meg McKellar, Soundly and Freesound: buzzatsea, ahriik, ThunderQuads, TRP, x3, franckwalden, Breviceps as well as previously credited artists

    Support Rusty Quill directly by joining our new membership platform at members.rustyquill.com or on Patreon at patreon.com/rustyquill

    Pre-order links for From the Library of Jurgen Leitner: https://rustyquill.com/novel

    Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill

    Support Rusty Quill by purchasing from our Affiliates;
    DriveThruRPG – DriveThruRPG.com

    Join our community:
    WEBSITE: rustyquill.com
    FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill
    X: @therustyquill
    EMAIL: mail@rustyquill.com

    The Magnus Protocol is a derivative product of the Magnus Archives, created by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence.
    For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.
    Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Magnus Archives

    RQ Original Feed Drop - Neon Inkwell: Rez High

    07/13/2026 | 33 mins.
    We are featuring the first episode of a new series from Rusty Quill: Rez High

    In the ruins of what was once a place called Yorkshire, sits the town of River Mill.
    Jo-C, Dogwood, and Reflex discover a relic of the past while on a scavenging mission.

    Content Notes:
    - mild innuendo
    - bullying

    Transcripts: https://shorturl.at/pJQV7
    Neon Inkwell: https://shows.acast.com/neon-inkwell
    Next episode: https://shows.acast.com/neon-inkwell/episodes/neon-inkwell-rez-high-2-class-action

    Into and Outro by Shahan Hamza

    Showrunner Elizabeth Moffatt
    Directed by Lucy Wray
    Written by Brendon Connelly

    Produced by April Sumner
    Executive Producers Alexander J Newall & April Sumner

    Featuring
    Olivia Hirst as Jo-C
    Lozza Gilbert as Reflex
    George Bunting as Dogwood
    Christine Walsh as Mrs. Seven
    Kazeem Tosin Amore as Head
    Beth Alsbury as Livia
    Ryan Hopevere-Anderson as Groan
    William Kilgour as Quartz
    Shahan Hamza as Kamet
    Tyreke Leslie as Masc NPCs
    Beth Eyre as Fem NPCs

    Dialogue Editor and Sound Designer – Katharine Seaton
    Mastering Engineer – Catherine Rinella

    Music by Katharine Seaton
    SFX from Katharine Seaton, Soundly, Soundsnap, 13FPanska_Marval_Lukas; Elenalostale; JotrainG; kyles and previously credited artists.

    Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill

    Support Rusty Quill by purchasing from our Affiliates; DriveThruRPG – DriveThruRPG.com

    Join our community:
    WEBSITE: rustyquill.com
    FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill
    X: @therustyquill
    EMAIL: mail@rustyquill.com

    Neon Inkwell is a podcast distributed by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence.

    For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.
    Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Magnus Archives

    Rusty Fears 7 - Disconnected by Amy Hodgetts

    07/09/2026 | 19 mins.
    This week’s short horror story, Disconnected, inspired by the prompt "Sword and Sorcery", is written by Amy Hodgetts and read by Lowri Ann Davies

    Content Notes:
    * graphic violence
    * time manipulation

    Directed and Produced by April Sumner
    Written by Amy Hodgetts
    Executive Producers Alexander J Newall & April Sumner

    Featuring
    Lowri Ann Davies as Narrator

    Edited by Nico Vettese
    Music by Nico Vettese and Sam Jones
    Mastering by Catherine Rinella

    Art by April Sumner

    Support Rusty Quill directly by joining our new membership platform at members.rustyquill.com or on Patreon at patreon.com/rustyquill

    Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill

    Pre-order links for From the Library of Jurgen Leitner: https://rustyquill.com/novel

    Support Rusty Quill by purchasing from our Affiliates; DriveThruRPG – DriveThruRPG.com

    Join our community:
    WEBSITE: rustyquill.com
    FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill
    X: @therustyquill
    EMAIL: mail@rustyquill.com

    The Magnus Protocol is a derivative product of the Magnus Archives, created by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence.
    For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.
    Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Magnus Archives
“Make your statement, face your fear.” The Magnus Archives is an award winning weekly horror fiction audiodrama podcast examining what lurks in the archives of the Magnus Institute, an organisation dedicated to researching the esoteric and the weird. Join Jonathan Sims as he explores the archive, but be warned, as he looks into its depths something starts to look back… New episodes every Thursday produced by Rusty Quill, featuring guest actors, short stories, serial plots and more. The long awaited continuation The Magnus Protocol launched in January 2024. Season 2 of the Magnus Protocol is ongoing!This multi-award winning and record breaking epic horror anthology features elements of the supernatural and the eldritch while blending genres of horror, mystery, tragedy and romance in to a truly epic metaplot that has captivated millions and helped make The Magnus Archives the worlds most popular horror podcast.Spotify Award winner for over 100 Million downloads, British Fantasy Award Winner and Webby Honoree.For fans of M.R James, Cosmic Horror, deep storytelling, dark academia, great audio fiction and audio drama, analogue horror / unfiction and ARGs. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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