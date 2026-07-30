We are sharing the first episode of a show in the RQ Network called REDACATED, a procedural monster-of-the-week, comedy, audio drama from the creators of The Grotto and The Cellar Letters.



Following the death of his twin, failing actor Jacob Kane assumes his late-brother’s life in hopes of a fresh start. Instead of finding stability, Jacob finds himself working within The [REDACTED] Unit, a covert agency tasked with containing impossible creatures and phenomena. As he becomes entangled with paranormal forces and secret agendas, Jacob begins to discover a sense of belonging in a place he never expected.



REDACTED features familiar names and voices including Jamie Petronis, Athan, Jeffrey Reddick, Nathan Lundsford, Harlan Guthrie and has just released an exciting episode featuring Jonathan Sims.

Introduction and outro by Shahan Hamza.



You can listen to the next exciting episode of REDACTED by clicking on this link, or by searching for REDACTED wherever you find podcasts, or on the Rusty Quill website



In episode one, Jacob Kane makes a big life change.





Starring:

Jamie Petronis as Jacob Kane

Athan as Eli Reyes

Dan Morris as The Strict Producer

Jeffrey Reddick as The Anxious Screenwriter

Karen Neat as Server

James Spurney as as Phil (Landlord)

Nathan Lundsford as Jordan Kane

Harlan Guthrie as ■■■

Zoe D. Lee as ■■■■■

Ben Akira Spencer as Officer

Ioana Adascalitei as Jody (Paramedic)



Content Warnings

Recurring themes of violence and peril, horror, death and grief, sudden & unsettling audio, use of weapons, secret-police/cover-ups, strong language.

For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.

Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.