NINE II MIDNIGHT - Terrors of the Real World
It seems like the terrors of the real world are most appealing to you and for good reason... On the Eve of Halloween, a dozen storytellers sneak inside the abandoned Darklight Carnival grounds to share a chilling batch of stories in two varieties. This year they split up to uncover the fears that lurk within and horrors that walk among us.One group will head to the Ferris Wheel to tell tales of real-world terror. The other will venture into the Funhouse to spin yarns of the frightening spirit world. Which path will you embark on first?Nine II Midnight is a collaborative storytelling event between 12 podcasts:Hell Gate CityMalevolentNowhere, On AirOut of the AshesParkdale HauntThe Cellar LettersThe Dead Letter Office of Somewhere, OhioThe Night PostThe Storage PapersThe Town WhispersWake of CorrosionWOE.BEGONECREDITS & CONTENT WARNINGSCW: General horror, swearing throughoutProduced by Harlan GuthrieMaster edit by Harlan Guthrie'Nine II Midnight' written by Harlan Guthrie.Performed by Harlan Guthrie, Dylan Griggs, Kevin Berrey, Shaun Pellington, Rae Lundberg, Vincent C. Davis, Jess Syratt, Alex Nursall, Rat Grimes, Jeremy Enfinger, Nathan Lunsford, Cole Weavers, and Jamie Petronis.Pick a path on October 30th at midnight, and keep your wits about you.9️⃣🔪🔪🕛TRANSCRIPTS ARE AVAILABLE HERECREDITS: MALEVOLENT"Scratching" was written, directed, performed, and edited by Harlan Guthrie. CW: insects, goreMalevolentWebsite: www.malevolent.ca_________________________THE CELLAR LETTERS"Get Up" was written, edited, and performed by Jamie Petronis, and features Brandon Jones as the NewscasterCW: general horror, mouth noises, licking soundsWebsite: www.thecellarletters.com_________________________WAKE OF CORROSION"The Quiet Corridor" was written, performed, edited and mixed by Shaun Pellington.CW: sounds of bone crunching/cracking, mild terror, explicit languageWebsite: wakeofcorrosion.com_________________________THE DEAD LETTER OFFICE OF SOMEWHERE, OHIO"Voices in the Vents" was written, performed, and scored by Rat Grimes (they/them).CWs: fire, home invasionWebsite: www.somewhereohio.com_________________________THE TOWN WHISPERS"Bella" was written, Directed, Editing by Cole WeaversCW: body horror, sleepwalking, nightmares, evil petsWebsite: www.thetownwhispers.com_________________________PARKDALE HAUNT"Who Goes?" was written by Alex Nursall and Emily Kellogg, with engineering and sound design by Alex Nursall.Performed by Emily Kellogg, Alex Nursall, Ian Boddy, and Harlan Guthrie.CW: ghosts/hauntings, home invasionWebsite: www.parkdalehaunt.com