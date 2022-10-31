NINE II MIDNIGHT - The Horrors of Our Dreams

It seems like the horrors of our dreams are most frightening to you... On the Eve of Halloween, a dozen storytellers sneak inside the abandoned Darklight Carnival grounds to share a chilling batch of stories in two varieties. This year they split up to uncover the fears that lurk within and horrors that walk among us.One group will head to the Ferris Wheel to tell tales of real-world terror. The other will venture into the Funhouse to spin yarns of the frightening spirit world. Which path will you embark on first?Nine II Midnight is a collaborative storytelling event between 12 podcasts:Hell Gate CityMalevolentNowhere, On AirOut of the AshesParkdale HauntThe Cellar LettersThe Dead Letter Office of Somewhere, OhioThe Night PostThe Storage PapersThe Town WhispersWake of CorrosionWOE.BEGONECREDITS & CONTENT WARNINGSCW: General horror, swearing throughoutProduced by Harlan GuthrieMaster edit by Harlan Guthrie'Nine II Midnight' written by Harlan Guthrie.Performed by Harlan Guthrie, Dylan Griggs, Kevin Berrey, Shaun Pellington, Rae Lundberg, Vincent C. Davis, Jess Syratt, Alex Nursall, Rat Grimes, Jeremy Enfinger, Nathan Lunsford, Cole Weavers, and Jamie Petronis.Pick a path on October 30th at midnight, and keep your wits about you.9️⃣🔪🔪🕛TRANSCRIPTS ARE AVAILABLE HERECREDITS: WOE.BEGONE"The Almanac Building" was written, directed, performed, and scored by Dylan Griggs. CW: gore, animal deathWebsite: www.woebegonepod.com _________________________ OUT OF THE ASHES"Train Ride" was written, directed, and performed by Vincent Comegys-Davis.CW: hospitals/medical issues, death, blood, goreWebsite: www.outoftheashespodcast.com_________________________ THE NIGHT POST"Dead Space" was written, performed, and produced by Rae LundbergCW: animal peril, drowningWebsite: nightpostpod.com _________________________ NOWHERE, ON AIR"A Dream" was written, performed, and edited by Jesse Syratt (credits for SFX available in the transcript)CW: brief graphic description of body horror and sounds.Website: https://nowhereonair.carrd.co_________________________ HELL GATE CITY"Shadow of the Eliminator" was written, performed, and produced by Kevin Berrey, with music by Cheska Navarro.CW: hallucinations/visions, bodily fluidsWebsite: www.hellgatecity.com_________________________ THE STORAGE PAPERS"Silly Billy" was written, edited, and mixed by Nathan Lunsford.Performed by Jeremy Enfinger (as Jeremy) and Nathan Lunsford (as Billy).Music credits available in the transcript.CW: profanity, child injury, brief gore (SFX)Website: www.thestoragepapers.com