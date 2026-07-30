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416 episodes
- CATXXXX-XXXXXXXX-XXXXXXXX
ERROR (Unknown Source)
Incident Elements:
· Being hunted
· Cleithrophobia (fear of confinement)
· Nyctophobia (fear of the dark)
· Death
· Grief
· Manipulation
· SFX: gunshots
Transcripts available at https://rustyquill.com/transcripts/the-magnus-protocol/
You can find a complete list of our Kickstarter backers https://rustyquill.com/the-magnus-protocol-supporter-wall/
Created by Jonathan Sims and Alexander J Newall
Directed by Alexander J Newall
Written by Alexander J Newall
Script Edited with additional material by Jonathan Sims
Executive Producers April Sumner, Alexander J Newall, Jonathan Sims, Dani McDonough, Linn Ci, and Samantha F.G. Hamilton
Associate Producers Jordan L. Hawk, Taylor Michaels, Nicole Perlman, Cetius d’Raven, and Megan Nice
Produced by April Sumner
Featuring (in order of appearance)
Peter Bramhill as Warden Kane
Beth Eyre as The Archivist
Shahan Hamza as Samama Khalid
Frank Voss as Basira Hussain
Sasha Sienna as Georgie Barker
Dialogue Editor – Lowri Ann Davies
Sound Designer – Tessa Vroom
Mastering Editor - Catherine Rinella
Music by Sam Jones (orchestral mix by Jake Jackson)
Art by April Sumner
SFX by Soundly, Catherine Rinella, and Freesound: contramundum, C-V, serøtōnin, Anthousai, breadparticles, martian, Department64, freemusicpromo, vataaa, Pjkasinski3, pawsound, ondondvo, sonicmariobrotha, BlondPanda, egomassive, danhelbling, addison42, SEF7, luksifox, kmash, as well as previously credited artists
Support Rusty Quill directly by joining our new membership platform at members.rustyquill.com or on Patreon at patreon.com/rustyquill
Pre-order links for From the Library of Jurgen Leitner: https://rustyquill.com/novel
Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill
Support Rusty Quill by purchasing from our Affiliates;
DriveThruRPG – DriveThruRPG.com
Join our community:
WEBSITE: rustyquill.com
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill
X: @therustyquill
EMAIL: mail@rustyquill.com
The Magnus Protocol is a derivative product of the Magnus Archives, created by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0
For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.
Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- We are sharing the first episode of a show in the RQ Network called REDACATED, a procedural monster-of-the-week, comedy, audio drama from the creators of The Grotto and The Cellar Letters.
Following the death of his twin, failing actor Jacob Kane assumes his late-brother’s life in hopes of a fresh start. Instead of finding stability, Jacob finds himself working within The [REDACTED] Unit, a covert agency tasked with containing impossible creatures and phenomena. As he becomes entangled with paranormal forces and secret agendas, Jacob begins to discover a sense of belonging in a place he never expected.
REDACTED features familiar names and voices including Jamie Petronis, Athan, Jeffrey Reddick, Nathan Lundsford, Harlan Guthrie and has just released an exciting episode featuring Jonathan Sims.
Introduction and outro by Shahan Hamza.
You can listen to the next exciting episode of REDACTED by clicking on this link, or by searching for REDACTED wherever you find podcasts, or on the Rusty Quill website
In episode one, Jacob Kane makes a big life change.
Starring:
Jamie Petronis as Jacob Kane
Athan as Eli Reyes
Dan Morris as The Strict Producer
Jeffrey Reddick as The Anxious Screenwriter
Karen Neat as Server
James Spurney as as Phil (Landlord)
Nathan Lundsford as Jordan Kane
Harlan Guthrie as ■■■
Zoe D. Lee as ■■■■■
Ben Akira Spencer as Officer
Ioana Adascalitei as Jody (Paramedic)
Content Warnings
Recurring themes of violence and peril, horror, death and grief, sudden & unsettling audio, use of weapons, secret-police/cover-ups, strong language.
For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.
Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- CAT1RB3456-29111652-24062024
transmutation (human) -/- catalyst (alchemical)
Incident Elements:
· misophonia (breath)
· body horror
Transcripts available at https://rustyquill.com/transcripts/the-magnus-protocol/
You can find a complete list of our Kickstarter backers https://rustyquill.com/the-magnus-protocol-supporter-wall/
Created by Jonathan Sims and Alexander J Newall
Directed by Alexander J Newall
Written by Jonathan Sims
Script Edited with additional material by Alexander J Newall
Executive Producers April Sumner, Alexander J Newall, Jonathan Sims, Dani McDonough, Linn Ci, and Samantha F.G. Hamilton
Associate Producers Jordan L. Hawk, Taylor Michaels, Nicole Perlman, Cetius d’Raven, and Megan Nice
Produced by April Sumner
Featuring (in order of appearance)
Sasha Sienna as Georgie Barker
Lowri Ann Davies as Celia Ripley
Anusia Battersby as Gwen Bouchard
Billie Hindle as Alice Dyer
Kazeem Tosin Amore as Teddy Vaughn
Tim Fearon as Augustus
Dialogue Editor – Nico Vettese
Sound Designer – Meg McKellar
Mastering Editor - Catherine Rinella
Music by Sam Jones (orchestral mix by Jake Jackson)
Art by April Sumner
SFX from Meg McKellar, Soundly and Freesound: buzzatsea, ahriik, ThunderQuads, TRP, x3, franckwalden, Breviceps as well as previously credited artists
Support Rusty Quill directly by joining our new membership platform at members.rustyquill.com or on Patreon at patreon.com/rustyquill
Pre-order links for From the Library of Jurgen Leitner: https://rustyquill.com/novel
Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill
Support Rusty Quill by purchasing from our Affiliates;
DriveThruRPG – DriveThruRPG.com
Join our community:
WEBSITE: rustyquill.com
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill
X: @therustyquill
EMAIL: mail@rustyquill.com
The Magnus Protocol is a derivative product of the Magnus Archives, created by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence.
For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.
Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- We are featuring the first episode of a new series from Rusty Quill: Rez High
In the ruins of what was once a place called Yorkshire, sits the town of River Mill.
Jo-C, Dogwood, and Reflex discover a relic of the past while on a scavenging mission.
Content Notes:
- mild innuendo
- bullying
Transcripts: https://shorturl.at/pJQV7
Neon Inkwell: https://shows.acast.com/neon-inkwell
Next episode: https://shows.acast.com/neon-inkwell/episodes/neon-inkwell-rez-high-2-class-action
Into and Outro by Shahan Hamza
Showrunner Elizabeth Moffatt
Directed by Lucy Wray
Written by Brendon Connelly
Produced by April Sumner
Executive Producers Alexander J Newall & April Sumner
Featuring
Olivia Hirst as Jo-C
Lozza Gilbert as Reflex
George Bunting as Dogwood
Christine Walsh as Mrs. Seven
Kazeem Tosin Amore as Head
Beth Alsbury as Livia
Ryan Hopevere-Anderson as Groan
William Kilgour as Quartz
Shahan Hamza as Kamet
Tyreke Leslie as Masc NPCs
Beth Eyre as Fem NPCs
Dialogue Editor and Sound Designer – Katharine Seaton
Mastering Engineer – Catherine Rinella
Music by Katharine Seaton
SFX from Katharine Seaton, Soundly, Soundsnap, 13FPanska_Marval_Lukas; Elenalostale; JotrainG; kyles and previously credited artists.
Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill
Support Rusty Quill by purchasing from our Affiliates; DriveThruRPG – DriveThruRPG.com
Join our community:
WEBSITE: rustyquill.com
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill
X: @therustyquill
EMAIL: mail@rustyquill.com
Neon Inkwell is a podcast distributed by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence.
For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.
Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This week’s short horror story, Disconnected, inspired by the prompt "Sword and Sorcery", is written by Amy Hodgetts and read by Lowri Ann Davies
Content Notes:
* graphic violence
* time manipulation
Directed and Produced by April Sumner
Written by Amy Hodgetts
Executive Producers Alexander J Newall & April Sumner
Featuring
Lowri Ann Davies as Narrator
Edited by Nico Vettese
Music by Nico Vettese and Sam Jones
Mastering by Catherine Rinella
Art by April Sumner
Support Rusty Quill directly by joining our new membership platform at members.rustyquill.com or on Patreon at patreon.com/rustyquill
Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill
Pre-order links for From the Library of Jurgen Leitner: https://rustyquill.com/novel
Support Rusty Quill by purchasing from our Affiliates; DriveThruRPG – DriveThruRPG.com
Join our community:
WEBSITE: rustyquill.com
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill
X: @therustyquill
EMAIL: mail@rustyquill.com
The Magnus Protocol is a derivative product of the Magnus Archives, created by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence.
For ad-free episodes, bonus content and more, join members.rustyquill.com or our Patreon.
Pre-order FROM THE LIBRARY OF JURGEN LEITNER, a Magnus novel releasing October 27th: rustyquill.com/novel
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Magnus Archives
“Make your statement, face your fear.” The Magnus Archives is an award winning weekly horror fiction audiodrama podcast examining what lurks in the archives of the Magnus Institute, an organisation dedicated to researching the esoteric and the weird. Join Jonathan Sims as he explores the archive, but be warned, as he looks into its depths something starts to look back… New episodes every Thursday produced by Rusty Quill, featuring guest actors, short stories, serial plots and more. The long awaited continuation The Magnus Protocol launched in January 2024. Season 2 of the Magnus Protocol is ongoing!This multi-award winning and record breaking epic horror anthology features elements of the supernatural and the eldritch while blending genres of horror, mystery, tragedy and romance in to a truly epic metaplot that has captivated millions and helped make The Magnus Archives the worlds most popular horror podcast.Spotify Award winner for over 100 Million downloads, British Fantasy Award Winner and Webby Honoree.For fans of M.R James, Cosmic Horror, deep storytelling, dark academia, great audio fiction and audio drama, analogue horror / unfiction and ARGs. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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