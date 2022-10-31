Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Magnus Archives in the App
Listen to The Magnus Archives in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
The Magnus Archives

The Magnus Archives

Podcast The Magnus Archives
Podcast The Magnus Archives

The Magnus Archives

Rusty Quill
add
“Make your statement, face your fear.” A weekly horror fiction podcast examining what lurks in the archives of the Magnus Institute, an organisation dedicated t... More
ArtsPerforming ArtsFictionDrama
“Make your statement, face your fear.” A weekly horror fiction podcast examining what lurks in the archives of the Magnus Institute, an organisation dedicated t... More

Available Episodes

5 of 294
  • RQ Network Feed Drop - The Program audio series: White Algorithm's burden - Part 1 of 3
    This month we are featuring a feed drop of one of many exciting podcasts on the RQ Network: The Program audio series.The Program is a dark science fiction anthology set in a future in which Money, State, and God have become fused into a single entity. The show focuses on ordinary people inhabiting this extraordinary world. And for them, it is not this future that is terrifying – it is our present. This episode of The Program is part 1 of a trilogy and explores a case of children in a small town going missing. You can find the episode transcript at https://programaudioseries.com/3-white-algorithms-burden-part-I/ and the second installment at https://play.acast.com/s/program/ea56ee07-259e-424a-8482-32d925303cadThe Program audio series is created and produced by IMS. Introduction and outro by Alexander J Newall. Listen to The Program on the Rusty Quill website, on Acast, on its official website, or wherever you get your podcasts.Content warningsSelf-mutilationConspiracyPoisoned water supplyOmnipotent AIFictional true crimeMentions of: violence against women and girls, sexual violence, kidnapping, strange disappearances, war Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/21/2023
    45:10
  • The Magnus Protocol Kickstarter is LIVE
    D1P2H2W3To sign up for the kickstarter go to: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/the-magnus-archives2/the-magnus-archives-2/?ref=kicktraqFor more information or to hang out with the Rusty Quill community, visit:WEBSITE: www.rustyquill.comFACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/therustyquill/TWITTER: @therustyquillREDDIT: www.reddit.com/r/TheMagnusArchives/TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/rusty_quillEMAIL: [email protected] Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/23/2022
    8:37
  • NINE II MIDNIGHT - The Horrors of Our Dreams
    It seems like the horrors of our dreams are most frightening to you... On the Eve of Halloween, a dozen storytellers sneak inside the abandoned Darklight Carnival grounds to share a chilling batch of stories in two varieties. This year they split up to uncover the fears that lurk within and horrors that walk among us.One group will head to the Ferris Wheel to tell tales of real-world terror. The other will venture into the Funhouse to spin yarns of the frightening spirit world. Which path will you embark on first?Nine II Midnight is a collaborative storytelling event between 12 podcasts:Hell Gate CityMalevolentNowhere, On AirOut of the AshesParkdale HauntThe Cellar LettersThe Dead Letter Office of Somewhere, OhioThe Night PostThe Storage PapersThe Town WhispersWake of CorrosionWOE.BEGONECREDITS & CONTENT WARNINGSCW: General horror, swearing throughoutProduced by Harlan GuthrieMaster edit by Harlan Guthrie'Nine II Midnight' written by Harlan Guthrie.Performed by Harlan Guthrie, Dylan Griggs, Kevin Berrey, Shaun Pellington, Rae Lundberg, Vincent C. Davis, Jess Syratt, Alex Nursall, Rat Grimes, Jeremy Enfinger, Nathan Lunsford, Cole Weavers, and Jamie Petronis.Pick a path on October 30th at midnight, and keep your wits about you.9️⃣🔪🔪🕛TRANSCRIPTS ARE AVAILABLE HERECREDITS: WOE.BEGONE"The Almanac Building" was written, directed, performed, and scored by Dylan Griggs. CW: gore, animal deathWebsite: www.woebegonepod.com _________________________ OUT OF THE ASHES“Train Ride” was written, directed, and performed by Vincent Comegys-Davis.CW: hospitals/medical issues, death, blood, goreWebsite: www.outoftheashespodcast.com_________________________ THE NIGHT POST"Dead Space" was written, performed, and produced by Rae LundbergCW: animal peril, drowningWebsite: nightpostpod.com  _________________________ NOWHERE, ON AIR“A Dream” was written, performed, and edited by Jesse Syratt (credits for SFX available in the transcript)CW: brief graphic description of body horror and sounds.Website: https://nowhereonair.carrd.co_________________________ HELL GATE CITY“Shadow of the Eliminator” was written, performed, and produced by Kevin Berrey, with music by Cheska Navarro.CW: hallucinations/visions, bodily fluidsWebsite: www.hellgatecity.com_________________________ THE STORAGE PAPERS“Silly Billy” was written, edited, and mixed by Nathan Lunsford.Performed by Jeremy Enfinger (as Jeremy) and Nathan Lunsford (as Billy).Music credits available in the transcript.CW: profanity, child injury, brief gore (SFX)Website: www.thestoragepapers.com Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/31/2022
    1:02:34
  • NINE II MIDNIGHT - Terrors of the Real World
    It seems like the terrors of the real world are most appealing to you and for good reason... On the Eve of Halloween, a dozen storytellers sneak inside the abandoned Darklight Carnival grounds to share a chilling batch of stories in two varieties. This year they split up to uncover the fears that lurk within and horrors that walk among us.One group will head to the Ferris Wheel to tell tales of real-world terror. The other will venture into the Funhouse to spin yarns of the frightening spirit world. Which path will you embark on first?Nine II Midnight is a collaborative storytelling event between 12 podcasts:Hell Gate CityMalevolentNowhere, On AirOut of the AshesParkdale HauntThe Cellar LettersThe Dead Letter Office of Somewhere, OhioThe Night PostThe Storage PapersThe Town WhispersWake of CorrosionWOE.BEGONECREDITS & CONTENT WARNINGSCW: General horror, swearing throughoutProduced by Harlan GuthrieMaster edit by Harlan Guthrie'Nine II Midnight' written by Harlan Guthrie.Performed by Harlan Guthrie, Dylan Griggs, Kevin Berrey, Shaun Pellington, Rae Lundberg, Vincent C. Davis, Jess Syratt, Alex Nursall, Rat Grimes, Jeremy Enfinger, Nathan Lunsford, Cole Weavers, and Jamie Petronis.Pick a path on October 30th at midnight, and keep your wits about you.9️⃣🔪🔪🕛TRANSCRIPTS ARE AVAILABLE HERECREDITS: MALEVOLENT“Scratching” was written, directed, performed, and edited by Harlan Guthrie. CW: insects, goreMalevolentWebsite: www.malevolent.ca_________________________THE CELLAR LETTERS“Get Up” was written, edited, and performed by Jamie Petronis, and features Brandon Jones as the NewscasterCW: general horror, mouth noises, licking soundsWebsite: www.thecellarletters.com_________________________WAKE OF CORROSION“The Quiet Corridor” was written, performed, edited and mixed by Shaun Pellington.CW: sounds of bone crunching/cracking, mild terror, explicit languageWebsite: wakeofcorrosion.com_________________________THE DEAD LETTER OFFICE OF SOMEWHERE, OHIO“Voices in the Vents” was written, performed, and scored by Rat Grimes (they/them).CWs: fire, home invasionWebsite: www.somewhereohio.com_________________________THE TOWN WHISPERS“Bella” was written, Directed, Editing by Cole WeaversCW: body horror, sleepwalking, nightmares, evil petsWebsite: www.thetownwhispers.com_________________________PARKDALE HAUNT“Who Goes?” was written by Alex Nursall and Emily Kellogg, with engineering and sound design by Alex Nursall.Performed by Emily Kellogg, Alex Nursall, Ian Boddy, and Harlan Guthrie.CW: ghosts/hauntings, home invasionWebsite: www.parkdalehaunt.com Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/31/2022
    1:02:34
  • NINE II MIDNIGHT - Prologue
    On the Eve of Halloween, 14 storytellers make their way to the Darklight Carnival and share horrific tales of mystery and murder… but not all is as it seems.This October 30th, the feed you’re listening to now, along with all other participating shows, will post two episodes simultaneously for Nine II Midnight. One episode will feature tales that are baked in reality with terrors that may be a part of our waking life. The other episode will share the horror of the most esoteric and spiritual side of the dark and terrifying.NINE II MIDNIGHT is another collaborative storytelling event, and sequel to last year’s episode. Both episodes are comprised of stories written and produced by the Nine II Midnight participants:Hell Gate CityMalevolentNowhere, On AirOut of the AshesParkdale HauntThe Cellar LettersThe Dead Letter Office of Somewhere, OhioThe Night PostThe Storage PapersThe Town WhispersWake Of CorrosionWOE.BEGONEOn October 30th, you get to choose which stories you want to enjoy first, then, make sure to listen to the other for the complete tale.See you then.The Prologue was written, produced & edited by Harlan GuthrieGuest starring Alexander NewallSeries Art by Nathan Lunsford---------------------------------------Content Warnings: Descriptions of Violent Death    Starring:Harlan GuthrieRat GrimesJeremy EnfingerNathan LunsfordRae LundbergJess SyrattShaun PellingtonKevin BerreyDylan GriggsVincent C. DavisAlex NursallEmily KelloggJamie PetronisCole Weavers Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/31/2022
    7:40

More Arts podcasts

About The Magnus Archives

“Make your statement, face your fear.” A weekly horror fiction podcast examining what lurks in the archives of the Magnus Institute, an organisation dedicated to researching the esoteric and the weird. Join Jonathan Sims as he explores the archive, but be be warned, as he looks into its depths something starts to look back… New episodes every Thursday produced by Rusty Quill, featuring guest actors, short stories, serial plots and more. The Magnus Archives 2 is live on Kickstarter right now you can pledge at the following link - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/the-magnus-archives2/the-magnus-archives-2/ Get bonus content on Patreon

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to The Magnus Archives, Backseat Directing and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Magnus Archives

The Magnus Archives

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Magnus Archives: Podcasts in Family