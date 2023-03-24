31. Kevin Kelly: Polymath and 'Most Interesting Man in the World' on AI Art, Vanishing Asia, and Excellent Advice For Living
Kevin Kelly is the co-founder of Wired magazine, where he currently holds the title of 'senior maverick.' He's also a writer, artist, photographer, prolific traveler, futurist, conservationist, an expert on Asian culture, and quite possibly the Most Interesting Man in the World. In this episode of Beyond the Lens, Kevin shares his knowledge and passion for technological developments in art and photography, particularly AI-generated art. Throughout the conversation, he offers some philosophical nuggets that have helped him succeed in life, as well as tips for traveling, creativity, and so much more. His soon-to-be-released book, Excellent Advice for Living: Wisdom I Wish I'd Known Earlier, is drawn from Kevin's extraordinary wisdom and life experiences. The topics of the episode are as follows:· The Optimism of Trust· Pronoia vs Paranoia · Should we embrace AI art?· How does 'AI art' work?· Mind-blowing realizations in Asia· Kevin's route into photography· Traveling light, traveling well· 'Excellent advice for living'· Creativity: the generosity of abundance· The benefit of solitude· Vanishing Asia Pre-order Excellent Advice for LivingKindle: www.goodreads.com/book/show/62313346-excellent-advice-for-livingHardcover: www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/725357/excellent-advice-for-living-by-kevin-kelly Website: kk.orgInstagram: @kevin2kelly /www.instagram.com/kevin2kellyTwitter: @kevin2kelly / twitter.com/kevin2kellyVanishing Asiawww.amazon.co.uk/Vanishing-Asia-Three-West-Central/dp/1940689066