Podcast Beyond The Lens
Richard Bernabe / Podcast Partners
This photography podcast takes you ‘beyond the lens,’ exploring the arts, travel, conservation, entrepreneurship, creative culture, and more through deep-dive i... More
This photography podcast takes you ‘beyond the lens,’ exploring the arts, travel, conservation, entrepreneurship, creative culture, and more through deep-dive i... More

Available Episodes

  • 35. Art Wolfe, American Wildlife, Landscape, and Cultural Photographer: 'I've Lived the Life of 500 People'
    Art Wolfe is a legendary American wildlife, landscape, and cultural photographer, as well as explorer and conservationist. His career spans more than five decades and he shows no sign of slowing down! Art is a Canon Explorer of Light, an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society, and the creator of more than 100 books. He was the host of the popular TV series on PBS, Art Wolfe’s Travels To The Edge.Many of his photographs are classics and two in particular are featured on US postage stamps. Art will be releasing a new book this Fall called Wild Lives, documenting animals’ relationship with humanity. The topics Richard and Art cover:Himalayan hikes.Don’t let technology get in the way of your vision.Creating for yourself and surprising your audience.Pre-visualization and spontaneity. Abstract expressionism. Why you should broaden your perspective.How classic artists have influenced Art’s vision and photography.Digital Illustrations: success and controversy.Technology in photography - where are we heading?Re-editing Art’s classic photography with new processing tools.A close call during an encounter with two rhinos.100+ books - but who’s counting?All this and more!Find Art Wolfe at:WebsiteTwitterInstagram ***This episode was brought to you by Luminar Neo. Luminar Neo helps photographers with everything needed to edit and process photos that look amazing on the screen and in print. Luminar Neo was designed for hobbyists and pros alike and includes the most effective AI-powered editing tools and extensions all in one intuitive and easy-to-use app. You can use Luminar Neo as a standalone app on Windows and Mac computers or as a plugin for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop so you can keep your existing workflow while having access to powerful editing tools you just can’t find anywhere else. Learn more about Luminar Neo and how it can help you improve your creativity in photo editing by visiting the Skylum website.
    5/19/2023
    1:01:48
  • 34. Ian Plant and Rick Sammon: ‘Thinking vs Feeling’ Compositions, Visual Flow, and Photo Masters
    Ian Plant is a world-renowned wildlife and landscape photographer and founder of Photo Masters. Rick Sammon was the first-ever guest on Beyond the Lens! Known by some as “The Godfather of Photography”, he is on a mission to make digital photography fun, creative, exciting, and rewarding for others. Rick is also a best-selling author and talented musician.In this episode, Richard, Ian, and Rick reminisce on dramatic expeditions together and dig deep into their photographic philosophies. Are they thinkers or feelers? How did they get to the master level they are now? The topics they cover are:IanRichard’s unfortunate Morocco experienceBeing a wide-angled addictShooting with dronesApplying street photography to the wildWhat is Visual Flow? ‘The subject is not your subject’ How a photograph tells a story RickShooting with an iPhone 14Pro in Morocco Moving from Canon to Sony camerasPhotography, jazz improvisation, and the importance of expressionThe importance of your relationship with your subject and the environment your subject is inThe power of a still image over a videoPhoto Masters: www.photomasters.comIan’s Website: www.ianplant.com  /  Twitter: @ianplantphoto  /  Insta: @ianplantphotoRick’s Website: ricksammon.com  /  Twitter: @ricksammon  /  Insta: @ricksammonphotography***This episode is also brought to you by Kase Filters. I travel the world with my camera, and I can use any photography filters I like, and I've tried all of them, but in recent years I've landed on Kase Filters.Kase filters are made with premium materials, HD optical glass, shockproof, with zero color cast, round and square filter designs, magnetic systems, filter holders, adapters, step-up rings, and everything I need so I never miss a moment.And now, my listeners can get 10% off the Kase Filters Amazon page when they visit.beyondthelens.fm/kase and use coupon code BERNABE10Kase Filters, Capture with Confidence.
    5/5/2023
    1:07:06
  • 33. Big Clouds, Big Ice: Chasing Danger and Beauty with Photographer Camille Seaman
    Camille Seaman is a contributing photographer to National Geographic, a TED Senior Fellow, Stanford Knight Fellow, and lover of the Earth's polar regions and storm clouds.In this conversation with Richard Bernabe, Camille describes her upbringing in New York City and transformative experiences around the world as she built an enviable photography career.Camille is a passionate spokesperson for the protection of our natural world. She continues to travel to the Arctic and Antarctic regions to pursue her love of ice and storms, which are beautifully displayed in her critically-acclaimed books, The Last Iceberg, Melting Away, and The Big Cloud.Camille describes how her beloved grandfather raised her to respect nature at a young age. She talks us through her difficult teenage years, her dangerous yet life-defining first trip to Alaska, working with Steve McCurry, becoming a mother, and how she found and mastered her artistic voice. You can find Camille’s work and follow her here: Website: www.camilleseaman.com Instagram Twitter***This episode was brought to you by Luminar Neo. Luminar Neo helps photographers with everything needed to edit and process photos that look amazing on the screen and in print. Luminar Neo was designed for hobbyists and pros alike and includes the most effective AI-powered editing tools and extensions all in one intuitive and easy-to-use app. You can use Luminar Neo as a standalone app on Windows and Mac computers or as a plugin for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop so you can keep your existing workflow while having access to powerful editing tools you just can’t find anywhere else. Learn more about Luminar Neo and how it can help you improve your creativity in photo editing by visiting the Skylum website. ***This episode is also brought to you by Kase Filters. I travel the world with my camera, and I can use any photography filters I like, and I've tried all of them, but in recent years I've landed on Kase Filters.Kase filters are made with premium materials, HD optical glass, shockproof, with zero color cast, round and square filter designs, magnetic systems, filter holders, adapters, step-up rings, and everything I need so I never miss a moment.And now, my listeners can get 10% off the Kase Filters Amazon page when they visit.beyondthelens.fm/kase and use coupon code BERNABE10Kase Filters, Capture with Confidence.
    4/21/2023
    1:02:20
  • 32. Candice Millard and the River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile
    Candice Millard is a New York Times bestselling author and former editor for National Geographic. In this episode of Beyond The Lens, Candice pulls us into the world of her new book, River Of the Gods, which documents the epic search for the source of the Nile River, the holy grail of exploration during the mid-nineteenth century. She paints vivid character studies of the two primary explorers - the brilliant scholar Richard Burton and the thrill-seeking John Hanning Speke. The voyage takes place in modern-day Tanzania, where Burton and Speke met their guide Sidi Mubarak Bombay before embarking on the grueling expedition to the uncharted interior of Africa to find the headwaters of the great river. Richard and Candice discuss the historic storyline, the outcome, and aftermath of the real life events, including the resulting bitter rivalry between the two men. Candice offers her tips on writing, how she motivates herself, and some books she personally recommends.Buy River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile on AmazonWebsite: candicemillard.com Twitter: @candice_millard Instagram: @candicemillard***This episode is brought to you by Kase Filters. I travel the world with my camera, and I can use any photography filters I like, and I've tried all of them, but in recent years I've landed on Kase Filters.Kase filters are made with premium materials, HD optical glass, shockproof, with zero color cast, round and square filter designs, magnetic systems, filter holders, adapters, step-up rings, and everything I need so I never miss a moment.And now, my listeners can get 10% off the Kase Filters Amazon page when they visit.beyondthelens.fm/kase and use coupon code BERNABE10Kase Filters, Capture with Confidence.
    4/7/2023
    58:38
  • 31. Kevin Kelly: Polymath and 'Most Interesting Man in the World' on AI Art, Vanishing Asia, and Excellent Advice For Living
    Kevin Kelly is the co-founder of Wired magazine, where he currently holds the title of 'senior maverick.' He's also a writer, artist, photographer, prolific traveler, futurist, conservationist, an expert on Asian culture, and quite possibly the Most Interesting Man in the World. In this episode of Beyond the Lens, Kevin shares his knowledge and passion for technological developments in art and photography, particularly AI-generated art. Throughout the conversation, he offers some philosophical nuggets that have helped him succeed in life, as well as tips for traveling, creativity, and so much more. His soon-to-be-released book, Excellent Advice for Living: Wisdom I Wish I'd Known Earlier, is drawn from Kevin’s extraordinary wisdom and life experiences. The topics of the episode are as follows:· The Optimism of Trust· Pronoia vs Paranoia · Should we embrace AI art?· How does ‘AI art’ work?· Mind-blowing realizations in Asia· Kevin’s route into photography· Traveling light, traveling well· 'Excellent advice for living'· Creativity: the generosity of abundance· The benefit of solitude· Vanishing Asia Pre-order Excellent Advice for LivingKindle: www.goodreads.com/book/show/62313346-excellent-advice-for-livingHardcover: www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/725357/excellent-advice-for-living-by-kevin-kelly Website: kk.orgInstagram: @kevin2kelly /www.instagram.com/kevin2kellyTwitter: @kevin2kelly / twitter.com/kevin2kellyVanishing Asiawww.amazon.co.uk/Vanishing-Asia-Three-West-Central/dp/1940689066 ***This episode is brought to you by Kase Filters. I travel the world with my camera, and I can use any photography filters I like, and I've tried all of them, but in recent years I've landed on Kase Filters.Kase filters are made with premium materials, HD optical glass, shockproof, with zero color cast, round and square filter designs, magnetic systems, filter holders, adapters, step-up rings, and everything I need so I never miss a moment.And now, my listeners can get 10% off the Kase Filters Amazon page when they visit.beyondthelens.fm/kase and use coupon code BERNABE10Kase Filters, Capture with Confidence.
    3/24/2023
    1:07:48

About Beyond The Lens

This photography podcast takes you ‘beyond the lens,’ exploring the arts, travel, conservation, entrepreneurship, creative culture, and more through deep-dive interviews with some of the world's most influential and inspiring people. Host Richard Bernabe is a renowned photographer, intrepid world traveller, explorer, author, and champion of wildlife and endangered species. He’s been hailed as one of the "Top 30 Influential Photographers on the Web" by the Huffington Post and Influence Digest's "20 Photographers Changing the World Through Social Media." He has travelled to more than 60 countries, capturing photographs and writing for clients including National Geographic, CNN, The New York Times and the BBC.
