33. Big Clouds, Big Ice: Chasing Danger and Beauty with Photographer Camille Seaman

Camille Seaman is a contributing photographer to National Geographic, a TED Senior Fellow, Stanford Knight Fellow, and lover of the Earth's polar regions and storm clouds.In this conversation with Richard Bernabe, Camille describes her upbringing in New York City and transformative experiences around the world as she built an enviable photography career.Camille is a passionate spokesperson for the protection of our natural world. She continues to travel to the Arctic and Antarctic regions to pursue her love of ice and storms, which are beautifully displayed in her critically-acclaimed books, The Last Iceberg, Melting Away, and The Big Cloud.Camille describes how her beloved grandfather raised her to respect nature at a young age. She talks us through her difficult teenage years, her dangerous yet life-defining first trip to Alaska, working with Steve McCurry, becoming a mother, and how she found and mastered her artistic voice. You can find Camille's work and follow her here: Website: www.camilleseaman.com Instagram Twitter