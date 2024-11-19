Food Friends: Home Cooking Made Easy

What appetizers do you serve at a party? Cooking our favorite holiday hors d'oeuvres at home

This holiday season, are you searching for easy party snacks that you can make-ahead so you can relax and enjoy your own party? Whether you're asked to bring an appetizer to a gathering or you're hosting a holiday get-together, coming up with fresh, crowd-pleasing hors d'oeuvres can be a challenge. This episode offers creative party snacks from two former personal chefs who will help you create a memorable party!In this episode, you'll discover:Expert tips for transforming a simple starter like olives and almonds Recipes that can be scaled up for large parties or scaled down for intimate gatherings, with tips from entertaining mavens like Martha Stewart. Decadent ideas that include a bit of caviar, to irresistible comforting appetizers like nostalgic queso dipListen now to discover a world of party snacks that will keep your guests talking and your gatherings deliciously unforgettable!***LinksMartha Stewart's blanched snowpeas stuffed with boursin cheeseEndive boats with pear and blue cheese from The Yellow TableAmelia Satlsman's roasted almonds and green olives, you can also find her squash puree for crostini in the The Santa Monica Farmers' Market Cookbook or try this butternut squash puree Three ingredient goat cheese stuffed dates from Live Eat Learn Sonya's beet-cured gravlax Ottolenghi's butternut squash and tahini spreadTarte au soleil from Smitten Kitchen Mississippi roast by Jenn Crippen for All Recipes, and the NYT Cooking version Classic queso dip from All Recipes, and one without the Velveeta from Recipe Tin Eats