Food Friends: Home Cooking Made Easy

What appetizers do you serve at a party? Cooking our favorite holiday hors d'oeuvres at home
This holiday season, are you searching for easy party snacks that you can make-ahead so you can relax and enjoy your own party? Whether you're asked to bring an appetizer to a gathering or you’re hosting a holiday get-together, coming up with fresh, crowd-pleasing hors d’oeuvres can be a challenge. This episode offers creative party snacks from two former personal chefs who will help you create a memorable party!In this episode, you’ll discover:Expert tips for transforming a simple starter like olives and almonds Recipes that can be scaled up for large parties or scaled down for intimate gatherings, with tips from entertaining mavens like Martha Stewart. Decadent ideas that include a bit of caviar, to irresistible comforting appetizers like nostalgic queso dipListen now to discover a world of party snacks that will keep your guests talking and your gatherings deliciously unforgettable!***Sign up for our Substack for more support in the kitchen!***LinksMartha Stewart’s blanched snowpeas stuffed with boursin cheeseEndive boats with pear and blue cheese from The Yellow TableAmelia Satlsman’s roasted almonds and green olives, you can also find her squash puree for crostini in the The Santa Monica Farmers’ Market Cookbook or try this butternut squash puree Three ingredient goat cheese stuffed dates from Live Eat Learn Sonya’s beet-cured gravlax Ottolenghi’s butternut squash and tahini spreadTarte au soleil from Smitten Kitchen Mississippi roast by Jenn Crippen for All Recipes, and the NYT Cooking version Classic queso dip from All Recipes, and one without the Velveeta from Recipe Tin Eats***Got a cooking question? Call in and leave us a voicemail on our kitchen phone! 323-452-9084Sign up for our newsletter here for special offers and opportunitiesOrder Sonya's debut cookbook
--------
31:00
Two seasonal make-ahead salads to look forward to! Our best home cooking bites of the week
Are you in search of a salad that actually tastes exciting AND you can make-ahead for meal prep or your next potluck? In this bite-sized episode, we share delicious moments about the best things we ate this week to inspire each other – and you! By the end of this episode, you’ll discover two winning make-ahead seasonal salads. You’ll want to try a colorful, nutty Napa cabbage salad that will hold up for days, or an equally stunning radicchio salad filled with comforting bites of dates and salted walnuts. ****Want more support in the kitchen? We’re expanding our offerings and would love your input. Fill out our survey and enter our giveaway!***LINKS:Tune in for a quick dose of home cooking inspiration! Sonya’s Napa cabbage salad with peanut dressing Gochujang salmon from Cooking TherapyDavid Tanis’ persimmon salad with radicchio and walnuts from NYT Cooking, and radicchio salad with dates and hazelnuts by Joanna Weir from Epicurious Indian pav bhaji from Indian Healthy Recipes, and another from Cook with ManalPomegranate molasses salad dressing by Maureen Abood and whole grain dijon maple vinaigrette from Plays Well With Butter***Got a cooking question? Call in and leave us a voicemail on our kitchen phone! 323-452-9084Sign up for our newsletter here for special offers and opportunitiesOrder Sonya's debut cookbook Braids for more Food Friends recipes!We love hearing from you — follow us on Instagram @foodfriendspod, or drop us a line at [email protected]!
--------
11:04
5 Essential Thanksgiving Dishes! Our top foolproof recipes for every home cook
Do you feel overwhelmed by the onslaught of Thanksgiving recipes and techniques coming at you?Tune into our episode to unlock your best holiday meal. We’re covering 5 essentials: classic roast turkey, the creamiest mashed potatoes, rich gravy, an exciting veggie side, and a stunning dessert.By the end of this episode, you’ll discover:Reliable tips and techniques for the perfect (never dry) turkeyThe secret to creamy, make-ahead mashed potatoes Simple, standout touches to veggies sides and desserts that will impress your guests Listen now to create a Thanksgiving feast filled with essential dishes and expert tips that guarantee a smooth, memorable holiday! ***Sign up for our newsletter here for special offers and opportunities!***Links:Classic plug-in turkey roasterHow to dry brine a turkey from The KitchnDigital meat thermometerSonya’s go-to roast turkey Turkey stock from roasted turkey wings from How Sweet EatsClassic last-minute gravy with turkey stock by Julia Moskin and Kim Severeson for NYT CookingUltra creamy mashed potatoes made with a ricer or food mill by Andy Baraghani for Bon AppetitAnd perfect mashed potatoes (no special gear required) by Elise Bauer for Simply RecipesHow to reheat mashed potatoes from The KitchnHetty Lui McKinnon’s sticky gochujang brussels sprouts from her cookbook Tenderheart
--------
35:57
Can mushrooms turn your week around? Our best home cooking bites of the week
Have you ever picked up a haul of mushrooms and felt stumped on how to make the most of them? In this bite-sized episode, we share delicious moments about the best things we ate this week to inspire each other – and you! By the end of this episode, you’ll discover how a kitchen fail can take an unexpected turn thanks to the gift of foraged mushrooms. And you’ll learn how to make a seasonal upgrade to classic French onion soup that relies on a slow cooker and some simple roasted mushrooms. Tune in for a quick dose of home cooking inspiration! ***Links:Mushroom brushSauteed chanterelles mushrooms with butter and garlic from The PolonistMushroom and gruyere grilled cheese from Always from ScratchSlow cooker caramelized onions from Gimme Some OvenGarlic butter roasted mushrooms from Smitten Kitchen Caramelized French onion and mushroom soup from Williams Sonoma (just add farro to make it like Kari’s!)Slow cooker beans from Jennifer’s KitchenSlow cooker apple butter from Family Food On The Table***Want more support in the kitchen? We’re expanding our offerings and would love your input. Fill out our survey and enter our giveaway!***Got a cooking question? Call in and leave us a voicemail on our kitchen phone! 323-452-9084Sign up for our newsletter here for special offers and opportunitiesOrder Sonya's debut cookbook Braids for more Food Friends recipes!We love hearing from you — follow us on Instagram @foodfriendspod, or drop us a line at [email protected]!
--------
14:28
Plant forward home cooking, with Justine Doiron of Justine Snacks
Are you bored with serving the same old veggie recipes week after week? Do you wish you could transform everyday ingredients into easy, vibrant, plant-forward meals? Tune in to our conversation with Justine Doiron of Justine Snacks. Justine has inspired countless home cooks with her viral vegetable-centric recipes and her passion for making seasonal produce the star of any meal. In this episode, you’ll learn: Pro tips on what to cook with fall favorites like cabbage, squash, and fennelThe simple yet sophisticated 15-minute noodle recipe that’s so good, her friends beg her to make itThe one pantry ingredient that Justine always keeps on hand – and how she uses it to boost any dishDon’t miss this chance to learn about Justine’s practical, approachable take on plant-forward cooking, and bring more vegetable-first, flavor-packed meals into your own kitchen! ***Links:Grab a copy of Justine Doiron’s new cookbook: “Justine Cooks” Discover more of Justine’s recipes on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and her website***Recipes from this episode: Spinach and ricotta gnudiZhoug beans with crispy potatoes Crispy lime cabbage with turmeric white bean mashUpside-down blueberry cakeTiramisu cookieThe world-famous Butter BoardIna Garten’s engagement roast chicken recipe ***Want more support in the kitchen? We’re expanding our offerings and would love your input. Fill out our survey and enter our giveaway!Got a cooking question? Call in and leave us a voicemail on our kitchen phone! 323-452-9084Sign up for our newsletter here for special offers and opportunitiesOrder Sonya's debut cookbook Braids for more Food Friends recipes!We love hearing from you — follow us on Instagram @foodfriendspod, or drop us a line at [email protected]!
Do you love home cooking but hunger for better recipes that help you deliver quick and delicious meals to your dinner table?
Two former personal chefs turned best friends share their expertise with each other and you! Kari and Sonya have been inspiring each other in the kitchen for over 15 years by swapping recipes, tips, and trade secrets in the pursuit of better home cooking.
FOOD FRIENDS is a bi-weekly podcast inspiring home cooks to try new dishes in the kitchen by sharing trusted recipes, tips, and friendship.
Every Tuesday, each host delivers 3 unique solutions to seasonal home cooking, like: how to make craveable soups with your farmers market haul, the easiest one-pot meals for busy nights, or what to do with leftover rotisserie chicken. On Thursdays, we serve up a pint-sized chat about our “Best Bite” of the week, pantry essentials we can’t live without, and more.
Previous guests include Seth & Lauren Rogen, actor Randall Park & writer/director Evan Goldberg, and NY Times Recipe Developer, Sue Li!
If you’re looking for a boost of fun in the kitchen by discovering recipes that will make mealtime easier and more delicious with a healthy dose of laughter, then you’ll want to dig in with FOOD FRIENDS!
First-time listener? Tune into Episode 2: Don’t send flowers, send soup! and Episode 4: What do you bring to a potluck?