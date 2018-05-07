Soman and Victoria cover the new 'spice' industry and try to find the line of sexual content in YA versus adult work, and what really makes a book “for adults.” Plus how much input authors get on their covers, whether they prefer drafting or editing, Victoria's ongoing dilemma of whether TEMPEST draft is one book or two, and Soman's dream of a Wimbledon wild card.Theme of the Week (06:00)Goals for the Week (12:59)Industry Nonsense (21:10) Reader Mailbag(32:09)Plot Twists in Real Life (41:35) Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
47:16
Inspiration… or Infringement?
Victoria and Soman discuss the boundaries of plagiarism, plus the pros and cons of having a traditional publisher and how to tell if a book festival is worth going to. They also introduce their new novels, how they met, their goals and themes for the week, plus plot twists they want to see in real life!Theme of the Week (12:30)Goals for the Week (20:43)Industry Nonsense (26:48) Reader Mailbag (36:32)Plot Twists in Real Life (47:12)
Hosted by worldwide bestselling authors Victoria Aveyard (RED QUEEN series, REALM BREAKER series) & Soman Chainani (THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL series), PLOT TWIST takes you behind the scenes of the biggest swings in our careers. Victoria's TEMPEST, her very first novel for adults, an epic pirate fantasy… and Soman's YOUNG WORLD, a red-hot young adult political thriller. Each week, we pull back the curtain of our creative process and give you our hot takes on thorny issues in publishing and entertainment, answer your mailbag questions, plus pitch plot twists we want to see in real life. New episodes every Thursday.