Inspiration… or Infringement?

Victoria and Soman discuss the boundaries of plagiarism, plus the pros and cons of having a traditional publisher and how to tell if a book festival is worth going to. They also introduce their new novels, how they met, their goals and themes for the week, plus plot twists they want to see in real life!Theme of the Week (12:30)Goals for the Week (20:43)Industry Nonsense (26:48) Reader Mailbag (36:32)Plot Twists in Real Life (47:12) Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.