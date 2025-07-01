The Shadows Introduces: Tunnel Runners from PlayME
Welcome to your digital stage, where bold theatre meets cutting-edge audio drama. Each episode of PlayME draws you into captivating stories brought to life by top actors, acclaimed writers, and cinematic sound design that places you at the center of the action. More episodes of PlayME are available at: https://link.chtbl.com/xhtRa3F3
--------
25:44
--------
25:44
Episode 1: Romantic
"When love beckons to you, follow [it] ... And when [its] wings enfold you yield to [it], Though the sword hidden among [its] pinions may wound you. ... For even as love crowns you so shall [it] crucify you. Even as [it] is for your growth so is [it] for your pruning." - Kahlil Gibran, On Love
--------
44:48
--------
44:48
Episode 2: Realist
"These pains you feel are messengers. Listen to them." - Rumi
--------
36:34
--------
36:34
Episode 3: Sweater
"Love is being there every day, to keep someone warm, to hold them through the night, to make them feel cozy." - Sweater
--------
32:07
--------
32:07
Episode 4: Decision
"Romantics value intensity over stability. Realists value security over passion. But both are often disappointed, for few people can live happily at either extreme." - Esther Perel, Mating in Captivity
Kaitlin Prest, creator and host of the Prix-Italia winner The Heart, presents the first audio fiction from CBC Podcasts. The Shadows is a story about the anatomy of a relationship: a crush, a choice, a resentment, and an end. Named an Apple Podcasts Series Essential.