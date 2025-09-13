Welcome to Zero to Well-Read!

Introducing Zero to Well-Read, a new podcast from Book Riot that’s part book club, part English class, and all fun. Join your hosts Jeff O’Neal and Rebecca Schinsky as they tackle the books you've always wanted to read but maybe never got around to. This isn't your stuffy college lit course. We believe being well-read is about more than just the classics. We're putting English class staples like The Great Gatsby on the same syllabus as modern sensations and social media faves like Twilight and Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential. In each episode, we'll give you everything you need to know about a must-read book, including: What it's about: The basics of the plot and characters. Vibe-check: What it feels like to read this book and whether it’s for you. The Discourse: Diving into the commentary and controversies surrounding the book. Hot takes: Our honest, unfiltered opinions. Cocktail Party Crib Sheet: Three key takeaways to make you sound well-read at your next dinner party. The first semester of Zero to Well-Read kicks off on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. New episodes will drop every Tuesday, so subscribe now to be ready for the first class! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices