Zero to Well-Read
Zero to Well-Read
Zero to Well-Read

Book Riot
Arts
Zero to Well-Read
  • The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
    For our very first episode, we’re popping the champagne and revisiting F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Jeff and Rebecca dig into what makes Gatsby a classic, why it’s all over high school reading lists, and the ways it still echoes in our culture. This season of Zero to Well-Read is presented by Thriftbooks. Subscribe to The Book Riot Newsletter for regular updates to help you get the most out of your reading life. Email us: [email protected] Zero to Well-Read is a proud member of the Airwave Podcast Network. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:18:42
  • Welcome to Zero to Well-Read!
    Introducing Zero to Well-Read, a new podcast from Book Riot that’s part book club, part English class, and all fun. Join your hosts Jeff O’Neal and Rebecca Schinsky as they tackle the books you've always wanted to read but maybe never got around to. This isn't your stuffy college lit course. We believe being well-read is about more than just the classics. We're putting English class staples like The Great Gatsby on the same syllabus as modern sensations and social media faves like Twilight and Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential. In each episode, we'll give you everything you need to know about a must-read book, including: What it's about: The basics of the plot and characters. Vibe-check: What it feels like to read this book and whether it’s for you. The Discourse: Diving into the commentary and controversies surrounding the book. Hot takes: Our honest, unfiltered opinions. Cocktail Party Crib Sheet: Three key takeaways to make you sound well-read at your next dinner party. The first semester of Zero to Well-Read kicks off on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. New episodes will drop every Tuesday, so subscribe now to be ready for the first class! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:12

About Zero to Well-Read

This is your crash course in everything you need to know about the books you wish you'd read. Zero to Well-Read is a fun and irreverent guide to the books everyone talks about, from classics you should have read in high school to the modern hits everyone's buzzing about. In each episode, hosts Jeff O'Neal and Rebecca Schinsky serve up everything you need to know about a must-read book, including its plot, what it feels like to read, why it’s important, and the key takeaways you can use at your next dinner party. It’s part book club, part English class, all fun. A new episode drops every Tuesday!
ArtsSociety & CultureBooks

