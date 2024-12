Spreading Christmas Joy (and Nutella): It's Another Double Trouble Holiday! with guest Tyler G. Mitchell

It's time for another Double-Trouble Holiday, one guaranteed to leave you hungry... In this episode of the Cozy Christmas Podcast, I begin with a few reflections on this past year and share some personal thanksgiving thoughts. Then Author Tyler Mitchell returns to chat about his heartwarming Christmas children's book, Double Trouble and the Upside Christmas Tree, and some of the new adventures the book has brought this year for him and his family. Next, we talk about Christmas parades and some of the important rules you'll want to remember if you're ever in one (Hint: don't get stuck behind the horses...) Next, Tyler shares memories of the Christmas parades in his hometown of Boonville, Indiana. We also reminisce about the power of Christmas ornaments to unlock cherished memories of the past. And finally, hold on to your taste buds, because we dive into the delicious world of festive holiday treats, including a mouthwatering Braided Nutella Star Bread that will leave you craving all the Christmas desserts! So grab a cup of cocoa and join us for this festive and flavorful holiday chat! Tyler's Book and Website: https://www.tylergmitchell.com/ Recipe for the Braided Nutella Star Bread: https://www.elmundoeats.com/braided-nutella-star-bread/ and don't forget to sprinkle on the powedered sugar! If you live near Boonville, the parade is Sunday, December 8th from 2-5pm. Here's the facebook page, and if you go let me know how it went! And be sure to say hi Tyler for me! https://www.facebook.com/events/916980196482998?active_tab=about Ways to support the show: Rate and review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-cozy-christmas-podcast/id1523423375 Buy me a coffee? www.ko-fi.com/cozychristmas Ornaments, Mugs, and Notebooks: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CozyChristmasPodcast Logo shirt designs: http://tee.pub/lic/edygC_h4D1c Contact Me: facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cozychristmaspodcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cozychristmaspodcast/ twitter: https://twitter.com/CozyXmasPod youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCikiozEbu0h9pKeI1Ei5TQ email: [email protected] #christmas #christmaspodcast #christmasfoods #christmastreats