Christmas at Sugar Plum Manor: Interview with Author Roseanna M. White
Forget Downton Abbey - We're heading to Sugar Plum Manor! In today's episode I talk to author Roseanna M. White. She has a new Christmas romance set in the Edwardian-Era England! "Christmas at Sugar Plum Manor" draws inspiration from the Nutcracker and weaves a magical tale of love and friendship at Christmastime. This is also the book we're reading in our Cozy Christmas bookclub. In my fun and cozy conversation with Roseanna, we talk about her book and writing journey, and how The Nutcracker inspired her story. We also dig into all the fun topics of Christmas - movies, music, food, memories, traditions, and more! Roseanna M. White online: https://www.roseannamwhite.com/ Ways to support the show: Rate and review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-cozy-christmas-podcast/id1523423375 Buy me a coffee? www.ko-fi.com/cozychristmas Ornaments, Mugs, and Notebooks: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CozyChristmasPodcast Logo shirt designs: http://tee.pub/lic/edygC_h4D1c Contact Me: facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cozychristmaspodcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cozychristmaspodcast/ twitter: https://twitter.com/CozyXmasPod youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCikiozEbu0h9pKeI1Ei5TQ email: [email protected] #christmas #christmaspodcast #podcast #authorinterview
--------
49:13
The Gift of the Present: Thanksgiving with Ken Smith from the North Pole News Dispatch
Happy Thanksgiving! In today's episode my guest is Ken Smith from the North Pole News Dispatch - one of my favorite Christmas podcasts! Fans of good food, good friends, and good music will enjoy the first part of our discussion where we chat about everything from Thanksgiving recipes and traditions and then talk about Burl Ives and his classic song "Holly Jolly Christmas". Then we turn to a more serious discussion on how to find joy when times are hard. We end the episode reflecting on what we are thankful for - and Ken reminds me that the happy memories I have of those who are past, and those who are with me in the present, are a precious gift. Also, there is a special video version of this episode on youtube, you might want to check it out! Ken's Podcast: North Pole News Dispatch https://www.buzzsprout.com/1947413 On the Porch Podcast: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2152398 Timestamps 00:00 Introduction 04:27 Interview with Ken Smith - talking about Thanksgiving, food, and Burl Ives 40:00 When life is hard, being thankful for memories, and for the present 54:30 What we are thankful for 01:04:27 Concluding thoughts Ways to support the show: Rate and review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-cozy-christmas-podcast/id1523423375 Buy me a coffee? www.ko-fi.com/cozychristmas Ornaments, Mugs, and Notebooks: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CozyChristmasPodcast Logo shirt designs: http://tee.pub/lic/edygC_h4D1c Contact Me: facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cozychristmaspodcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cozychristmaspodcast/ twitter: https://twitter.com/CozyXmasPod youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCikiozEbu0h9pKeI1Ei5TQ email: [email protected] #christmas #christmaspodcast #thanksgiving2024 #thanksgiving
--------
1:07:32
Spreading Christmas Joy (and Nutella): It's Another Double Trouble Holiday! with guest Tyler G. Mitchell
It's time for another Double-Trouble Holiday, one guaranteed to leave you hungry... In this episode of the Cozy Christmas Podcast, I begin with a few reflections on this past year and share some personal thanksgiving thoughts. Then Author Tyler Mitchell returns to chat about his heartwarming Christmas children's book, Double Trouble and the Upside Christmas Tree, and some of the new adventures the book has brought this year for him and his family. Next, we talk about Christmas parades and some of the important rules you'll want to remember if you're ever in one (Hint: don't get stuck behind the horses...) Next, Tyler shares memories of the Christmas parades in his hometown of Boonville, Indiana. We also reminisce about the power of Christmas ornaments to unlock cherished memories of the past. And finally, hold on to your taste buds, because we dive into the delicious world of festive holiday treats, including a mouthwatering Braided Nutella Star Bread that will leave you craving all the Christmas desserts! So grab a cup of cocoa and join us for this festive and flavorful holiday chat! Tyler's Book and Website: https://www.tylergmitchell.com/ Recipe for the Braided Nutella Star Bread: https://www.elmundoeats.com/braided-nutella-star-bread/ and don't forget to sprinkle on the powedered sugar! If you live near Boonville, the parade is Sunday, December 8th from 2-5pm. Here's the facebook page, and if you go let me know how it went! And be sure to say hi Tyler for me! https://www.facebook.com/events/916980196482998?active_tab=about Ways to support the show: Rate and review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-cozy-christmas-podcast/id1523423375 Buy me a coffee? www.ko-fi.com/cozychristmas Ornaments, Mugs, and Notebooks: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CozyChristmasPodcast Logo shirt designs: http://tee.pub/lic/edygC_h4D1c Contact Me: facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cozychristmaspodcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cozychristmaspodcast/ twitter: https://twitter.com/CozyXmasPod youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCikiozEbu0h9pKeI1Ei5TQ email: [email protected] #christmas #christmaspodcast #christmasfoods #christmastreats
--------
48:35
It's a Wonderful Life, Santa Claus, & St. Nicholas: an interview with author John Theo
Today I interview author John Theo, author of the short story "Christmas in Bedford Falls" which was read in our last episode! Now, John stops by to chat about his story and the movie "It's a Wonderful Life", his article about the history of Santa Claus and St. Nicholas, his books, and more! Find John and his books online at: https://www.johntheo.com/ Timestamps 00:00 Introduction 01:20 It's a Wonderful Life Discussion 13:20 Santa Claus & St. Nicholas 25:49 Favorite Christmas Films 28:08 Favorite Christmas music 31:34 Christmas Memories and traditions 39:02 Concluding thoughts Ways to support the show: Rate and review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-cozy-christmas-podcast/id1523423375 Buy me a coffee? www.ko-fi.com/cozychristmas Ornaments, Mugs, and Notebooks: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CozyChristmasPodcast Logo shirt designs: http://tee.pub/lic/edygC_h4D1c Contact Me: facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cozychristmaspodcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cozychristmaspodcast/ twitter: https://twitter.com/CozyXmasPod youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCikiozEbu0h9pKeI1Ei5TQ email: [email protected] #Christmas #christmaspodcast #podcast #christmasstories
--------
41:08
Christmas in Bedford Falls - Read by the Author, John Theo
Have you ever wondered what happened to some of the characters in Bedford Falls after the events of "It's a Wonderful Life"? My guest today is author John Theo, and he wondered the same thing and has written a piece of fan fiction exploring that very thing. Get ready for a wonderful new cozy story, and then stay tuned for Friday, as I have John Theo back on the podcast as a guest and we talk about this story and more. Find out more about John Theo at https://www.johntheo.com/ Ways to support the show: Rate and review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-cozy-christmas-podcast/id1523423375 Buy me a coffee? www.ko-fi.com/cozychristmas Ornaments, Mugs, and Notebooks: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CozyChristmasPodcast Logo shirt designs: http://tee.pub/lic/edygC_h4D1c Contact Me: facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cozychristmaspodcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cozychristmaspodcast/ twitter: https://twitter.com/CozyXmasPod youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCikiozEbu0h9pKeI1Ei5TQ email: [email protected] #Christmas #Podcast #christmaspodcast