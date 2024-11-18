The second chapter of Up and Vanished: In The Midnight Sun returns, in this continuation of the series Lindsey returns his focus back to the last frontier. Florence Okpealuk and Joseph Balderas both went missing from the small coastal town of Nome, Alaska where Payne and his team attempt to continue on with or without the local law enforcement's blessing.

From long-time collaborators Sean Kipe and Jason Hoch comes ‘How It All Went South’, the new twice weekly podcast and video series where we share all the crazy stories we've been saving up for years. Until now.Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and watch all episodes on our YouTube channel.You’ll get stories like:How to Hire a HitmanThe Unlucky Lottery WinnerThe Alaska Memory Card KillerThe Runaway BrideAl Capone: Original Gangster of Atlanta?Family Drama at Sweetie Pie’sThe Ash Street ShootoutDeath by Root Beer FloatThe Great Bear Hoax Join How It All Went South twice a week every week for these stories and so much more.

Randy Taylor became a soldier to serve America. But he was forced to live a life plagued by paranoia, secrecy and isolation. For years, Randy hid his true identity while risking his life in the United States Army. This is his harrowing, untold story.Unfit for Service is an 8-episode series with new episodes publishing Monday mornings. Listen to Unfit for Service now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Unfit for Service is a production of Wavland and Vespucci and is hosted by Eric Marcus.

About Three

After midnight on July 6th, 2012, three teenage girls walked into the thick Appalachian woods somewhere along the Mason-Dixon line. Hours later, under the glow of a nearly full moon, only two walked out. The very last time Dave and Mary Neese saw their only child Skylar was in a grainy black-and-white video. In it, she's sneaking out of her ground-floor bedroom in the middle of the night, her purse over her shoulder, her brown hair swinging as she hurries across the small parking lot to a waiting car. What happened to Skylar Neese has become gothic American lore: the odd girl out in a vicious teenage triangle. But in the ten years since that fateful night beneath the West Virginia stars, a fuller portrait of what happened has emerged. From award-winning journalists Justine Harman and Holly Millea comes a gripping 10-part series featuring Skylar's family, closest friends, and law enforcement who lived the case—and are still living it.