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34 episodes
- Our team takes another look at a pool of early suspects that were dismissed without much explanation. With gaps in the case files, we retrace steps and revisit individuals who might have been overlooked. As we explore these loose ends, new questions emerge, leaving us to wonder if crucial details slipped through the cracks nearly 40 years ago.
If you have any information about Ada Haradine, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit tips online at michianacrimestoppers.com. Tips can be made anonymously.
You can also reach out directly to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office by calling their main line, 269-445-1560, their tip line at 800-462-9328, or online at www.ccso.info.
View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/if-not-him-then-who/
Let us deal you in… follow The Deck on social media.
Instagram: @thedeckpodcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @thedeckpodcast_ | @audiochuck
Facebook: /TheDeckPodcast | /audiochuckllc
To support Season of Justice and learn more, please visit seasonofjustice.org.
The Deck is hosted by Ashley Flowers.
Instagram: @ashleyflowers
TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie
Twitter: @Ash_Flowers
Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF
Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The investigation into Ada Haradine's homicide is reopened with the hope that new forensic technology and a fresh approach might provide the answers detectives have been searching for. But when the tests come up short, the team turns to old suspects and new strategies, using investigative subpoenas to shake loose information they think could finally lead to a breakthrough.
If you have any information about Ada Haradine, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit tips online at michianacrimestoppers.com. Tips can be made anonymously.
You can also reach out directly to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office by calling their main line, 269-445-1560, their tip line at 800-462-9328, or online at www.ccso.info.
View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/one-last-shot/
Let us deal you in… follow The Deck on social media.
Instagram: @thedeckpodcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @thedeckpodcast_ | @audiochuck
Facebook: /TheDeckPodcast | /audiochuckllc
To support Season of Justice and learn more, please visit seasonofjustice.org.
The Deck is hosted by Ashley Flowers.
Instagram: @ashleyflowers
TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie
Twitter: @Ash_Flowers
Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF
Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Under pressure from the police due to his own involvement in drug dealing, Kenny suddenly changes his story about Steve’s behavior around the time of Ada Haradine’s disappearance. And his new account just fuels investigators’ lingering suspicions.
If you have any information about Ada Haradine, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit tips online at michianacrimestoppers.com. Tips can be made anonymously.
You can also reach out directly to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office by calling their main line, 269-445-1560, their tip line at 800-462-9328, or online at www.ccso.info.
View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/a-friend-flips/
Let us deal you in… follow The Deck on social media.
Instagram: @thedeckpodcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @thedeckpodcast_ | @audiochuck
Facebook: /TheDeckPodcast | /audiochuckllc
To support Season of Justice and learn more, please visit seasonofjustice.org.
The Deck is hosted by Ashley Flowers.
Instagram: @ashleyflowers
TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie
Twitter: @Ash_Flowers
Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF
Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The case takes a surprising turn when a woman who lives near the newly-discovered crime scene shares a revelation that casts suspicion on Ada’s neighbor, Steve - one of the last people to see her alive. Investigators hadn’t previously considered Steve a suspect, but that changes as they begin to reexamine his statements and behavior. And it’s not just Steve who’s under scrutiny — his stepfather also becomes a focus of the investigation.
If you have any information about Ada Haradine, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit tips online at michianacrimestoppers.com. Tips can be made anonymously.
You can also reach out directly to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office by calling their main line, 269-445-1560, their tip line at 800-462-9328, or online at www.ccso.info.
View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/the-neighbor/
Let us deal you in… follow The Deck on social media.
Instagram: @thedeckpodcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @thedeckpodcast_ | @audiochuck
Facebook: /TheDeckPodcast | /audiochuckllc
To support Season of Justice and learn more, please visit seasonofjustice.org.
The Deck is hosted by Ashley Flowers.
Instagram: @ashleyflowers
TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie
Twitter: @Ash_Flowers
Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF
Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The search for Ada Haradine takes a tragic turn when her remains are discovered by chance in a remote, wooded area just over three years after she vanished… and with this revelation, the investigation shifts focus from finding her to uncovering what happened in her final moments.
If you have any information about Ada Haradine, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit tips online at michianacrimestoppers.com. Tips can be made anonymously.
You can also reach out directly to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office by calling their main line, 269-445-1560, their tip line at 800-462-9328, or online at www.ccso.info.
View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/birch-road/
Let us deal you in… follow The Deck on social media.
Instagram: @thedeckpodcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @thedeckpodcast_ | @audiochuck
Facebook: /TheDeckPodcast | /audiochuckllc
To support Season of Justice and learn more, please visit seasonofjustice.org.
The Deck is hosted by Ashley Flowers.
Instagram: @ashleyflowers
TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie
Twitter: @Ash_Flowers
Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF
Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Deck Investigates
"The Deck Investigates" returns with Season 2, delving deep into the perplexing case of Ada Haradine, a 40-year-old mother of two who vanished without a trace from her Elkhart, Indiana home on a seemingly ordinary Wednesday afternoon in May 1985. Over 14 gripping episodes, we meticulously reconstruct the events leading up to Ada's disappearance, exploring the initial efforts to find her and the myriad of suspects and theories that emerged in the wake of her vanishing. The investigation takes a dramatic turn when Ada's remains are discovered three years later in a wooded area 12 miles from her home, transforming a missing persons case into a homicide investigation. As law enforcement scrambles to make sense of new evidence, the focus shifts to surprising potential suspects, including Ada's neighbor. Through exclusive interviews with family members, law enforcement, and key witnesses, "The Deck Investigates" grapples with questions about the challenges of pursuing justice decades after a crime. Join us as we peel back the layers of this baffling cold case, reexamine old leads, and shine a light on overlooked details in the quest to finally answer the question: Who killed Ada Haradine, and why?Podcast website
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