The case takes a surprising turn when a woman who lives near the newly-discovered crime scene shares a revelation that casts suspicion on Ada’s neighbor, Steve - one of the last people to see her alive. Investigators hadn’t previously considered Steve a suspect, but that changes as they begin to reexamine his statements and behavior. And it’s not just Steve who’s under scrutiny — his stepfather also becomes a focus of the investigation.

If you have any information about Ada Haradine, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit tips online at michianacrimestoppers.com. Tips can be made anonymously.

You can also reach out directly to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office by calling their main line, 269-445-1560, their tip line at 800-462-9328, or online at www.ccso.info.



View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/the-neighbor/



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