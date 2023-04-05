Our card this season is Darlene Hulse, the 4 of Hearts from Indiana.
15 of 15: Next in the Investigation
In the season one finale of Darlene Hulse's case, we lay out next steps for officials, fill you in on three other loose ends we're continuing to work, and ask you to do your part to get justice for Darlene.
3/9/2023
23:48
14 of 15: A Massive Revelation
We consult an expert in hopes of getting answers to questions in Darlene Hulse's autopsy report, and what he reveals turns everything we thought we knew upside down, not just about Darlene's last living moments but also the man who killed her.
3/9/2023
27:43
13 of 15: Untangling Misinformation
We discover we've been given bad information about a person of interest. Either we were lied to or those in charge are confusing vital information in this cold case. To uncover the truth, we go back to Argos, Indiana which leads us down yet another new path.
3/9/2023
19:45
12 of 15: P.I.'s Best Lead
We interview private investigator Patrick Zirpoli who reviewed the case and came up with yet another person of interest based on pre-crime, crime, and post-crime behavior. We obtain interviews that were done with witnesses who had reason to believe this man was the one who killed Darlene Hulse.
3/9/2023
23:59
11 of 15: Bad Seed
We sort through tips from 1984 that tell police to look at a man accused of the attempted rape and attempted murder of another Indiana woman that same year. A man named John Paul Clark. John had spent a few months in an Indiana prison before escaping less than two weeks before Darlene Hulse was killed. We go to his hometown to dig through records, interview one of his victims, and track him down to see if he will tell us where he was on August 17th, 1984.
Darlene Hulse was forcibly taken from her home in Argos, Indiana on August 17, 1984. Her two oldest daughters witnessed the attack but they didn’t recognize the man who took their mother. Though Darlene’s body would be found a day later, just six miles from her home, her killer has evaded law enforcement for almost four decades and the investigation has remained cold…until now.