An invitation to a wedding sees Taj back in India. He is determined to hunt down his family and unravel his past. So why won't Priya's family help him? As dead ends and disappointments spiral, Taj feels more lost than ever. Will he ever find the place that Chellamuthu called home?

Taj's suppressed memories resurface and he's sure he knows where he really is now. Are all the people claiming they know Chellamuthu's family genuine friends or crooked chancers? And while Chellamuthu's returned home, how will he know if anyone is still looking for him?

Blood is thicker than water. Taj retraces his footsteps and hazy memories of Chellamuthu come back into focus, as Linda remembers a dark secret Taj once told her as a child. Will he get the reunion he's been longing for all this time? And where does this leave Fred and Linda, Taj's adoptive parents?

What happens when the story you thought you knew has extra chapters you never read? Taj discovers a second cassette tape in his basement, and becomes furious when his whole identity is once again shattered and thrown into turmoil. Who's telling the truth and who's telling lies? Fred and Linda make plans to visit India, and Taj fears his two worlds are on about to collide.

Time may heal old wounds but as much as Taj wants to make peace with the past old wounds and family feuds remain. Can you really belong to two families at once when you feel like you are two different people? How does Taj fits in in this new world that has taken a lifetime to discover?

About Stop Rewind: The Lost Boy

A kidnapped child whispers dark secrets from his past into a cassette tape in a language no one around him understands. Decades later, that lost cassette tape resurfaces and reveals the terrifying truth that he’s not the person everyone thinks he is. What happens when the life you made collides with the life you lost? Stop Rewind: The Lost Boy tells the true story of Taj, a child in India who was taken from his family and sent to an adoptive family half a world away. Taj never forgot who he really was – or that he was taken. But without the language or tools to return, and with no one who understood his story, the details faded, and Taj’s past was quietly boxed away . Told through rare original recordings, immersive sound design and unforgettable first-person testimony, Stop Rewind is a story of a stolen childhood, the quest for truth, the triumph of love and the long road to belonging. This ten part series is published weekly on Mondays, but all episodes available early and ad -free to subscribers on Apple Podcasts.