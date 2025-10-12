Powered by RND
The Halloween Podcast
The Halloween Podcast

Lyle Perez
History
The Halloween Podcast
  Croglin Grange Vampire | The Dark Record | Ep. 42
    In 19th-century England, a chilling tale spread of a vampire terrorizing a quiet village near Croglin Grange. According to the legend, the creature clawed at windows, attacked a young woman, and vanished into the night—only to return again. Though some dismiss it as folklore, others believe the Croglin Vampire story holds a disturbing truth. In this episode, we revisit one of England's most enduring vampire legends.
    18:19
  The Bridgewater Triangle | The Dark Record | Ep. 41
    In southeastern Massachusetts lies an area infamous for strange and terrifying events. Dubbed the Bridgewater Triangle, this region has been linked to UFO sightings, cryptids, cult activity, mysterious lights, and even disappearances. For decades, investigators have tried to unravel the strange forces said to linger in its swamps and forests. In this episode, we explore the eerie legends and chilling encounters that define the Bridgewater Triangle.
    25:26
  Frederick Valentich Vanishing | The Dark Record | Ep. 40
    In 1978, a young Australian pilot disappeared while flying over Bass Strait after reporting a UFO hovering above him. His final transmission described the craft's strange movements—then silence. No wreckage was ever found. In this episode, we explore the disappearance of Frederick Valentich and the enduring mystery of what really happened in the skies that night.
    27:36
  Mary Reeser Spontaneous Human Combustion | The Dark Record | Ep. 39
    In 1951, authorities entered a Florida apartment to find little more than a pile of ash where a woman once sat. Mary Reeser's body had been almost completely incinerated, yet the surrounding room was barely damaged. Some called it spontaneous human combustion; others suspected a hidden cause. In this episode, we examine the strange and unsettling death of Mary Reeser.
    25:05
  Moving Coffins of Barbados | The Dark Record | Ep. 38
    In the crypt of the Chase family tomb on Barbados, coffins were found mysteriously rearranged every time the vault was opened. There were no signs of forced entry, no damage, and no logical explanation. The phenomenon baffled officials, clergy, and locals alike, fueling rumors of restless spirits or vengeful curses. In this episode, we investigate the enduring legend of the moving coffins of Barbados.
    25:18

More History podcasts

About The Halloween Podcast

Welcome to The Halloween Podcast, where your host Lyle delves into the eerie, the unexplained, and the downright spooky. Join us as we explore the chilling corners of Halloween, delve into spine-tingling ghost stories, and uncover the secrets of haunted houses. Each episode brings you a mix of fascinating folklore, paranormal phenomena, and interviews with special guests who share their own creepy encounters. Whether it's the legend of the Jack-o'-lantern, the ghostly tales from haunted hotels, or the mysterious traditions that make Halloween so enchanting, The Halloween Podcast is you!
History

