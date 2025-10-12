The Bridgewater Triangle | The Dark Record | Ep. 41
In southeastern Massachusetts lies an area infamous for strange and terrifying events. Dubbed the Bridgewater Triangle, this region has been linked to UFO sightings, cryptids, cult activity, mysterious lights, and even disappearances. For decades, investigators have tried to unravel the strange forces said to linger in its swamps and forests. In this episode, we explore the eerie legends and chilling encounters that define the Bridgewater Triangle.
