About The Halloween Podcast

Welcome to The Halloween Podcast, where your host Lyle delves into the eerie, the unexplained, and the downright spooky. Join us as we explore the chilling corners of Halloween, delve into spine-tingling ghost stories, and uncover the secrets of haunted houses. Each episode brings you a mix of fascinating folklore, paranormal phenomena, and interviews with special guests who share their own creepy encounters. Whether it's the legend of the Jack-o'-lantern, the ghostly tales from haunted hotels, or the mysterious traditions that make Halloween so enchanting, The Halloween Podcast is you! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thehalloweenpodcast/support