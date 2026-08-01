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318 episodes
- The British Army in the Second World War is often judged through the lens of manpower shortages and a sense of being overstretched. Critics point to a force spread across too many theatres and suggest that this inevitably limited its effectiveness.
But is that a fair assessment of an army that expanded from a few hundred thousand men into a global fighting force of over eight million, operating across Europe, North Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Far East?
In this episode, I am joined by Brian Walter to explore his argument that the British and Commonwealth armies emerged from the legacy of the First World War as a reduced force, entered the Second World War underprepared, but went on to adapt, expand, and ultimately play a decisive role in defeating Germany, Italy, and Japan across multiple theatres of war.
Brian is the author of The Thin Khaki Line: An Operational History of the British and Commonwealth Armies during World War II.
- In early September 1944, as Allied forces raced across France and Belgium, the German occupation of Brussels was beginning to collapse.
On 2 September, around 1,500 prisoners, including members of the Belgian Resistance, Allied airmen, SOE agents, and political prisoners, were taken from Brussels prisons and loaded onto a train bound for Germany.
For many, it seemed certain they were heading for concentration camps. But over the next two days, a remarkable series of delays and acts of resistance by Belgian railway workers and prison officials prevented the train from reaching its destination.
The convoy became known as the Ghost Train.
Joining me to discuss this extraordinary story is Greg Lewis, author of The Nazi Ghost Train.
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- 1942 was a year of extraordinary contrasts for Nazi Germany.
As the year began, Hitler's armies appeared unstoppable. German forces dominated much of Europe, Rommel was advancing across North Africa, and a new offensive in the Soviet Union promised the prospect of victory in the East.
Yet by the end of the year, Germany's fortunes had changed dramatically. Defeat at El Alamein and the encirclement of the Sixth Army at Stalingrad marked major setbacks. What had seemed a year of opportunity had become a year of crisis.
How did this transformation occur? What was Hitler hoping to achieve in 1942? And to what extent did the events of that year shape the remainder of the conflict?
Joining me to discuss this is Richard Hargreaves, author of 1942: Hitler's Gamble for Victory, which is also available on Audible and Spotify.
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- In June 1944, as the Allied armies fought to break out from the Normandy beachhead, attention turned to a series of heavily defended German positions west of Caen. Among them was Rauray Spur, a vital piece of high ground that overlooked much of the surrounding countryside and offered the Germans an excellent observation point.
Before the launch of Operation Epsom, the British needed to secure this area and protect their exposed flank. The result was Operation Martlet, a hard-fought battle that has often been overshadowed by the larger operations that followed, but was crucial to the wider campaign in Normandy.
In this episode, I am joined by John Delaney, co-host of WW2 Road Trips on YouTube and Content Lead and Senior Curator at the Imperial War Museum.
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- In this episode, we turn our attention to the final months of the war in Europe and one of the Allied armies' most famous and controversial commanders, General George S. Patton.
At the start of 1945, Patton's Third Army was fighting on Germany's western frontier in the aftermath of the Battle of the Bulge. Having played a crucial role in relieving the besieged town of Bastogne, Patton now faced the challenge of maintaining the Allied advance through difficult winter conditions as the Western Allies prepared for the final offensive into the heart of the Third Reich.
Joining me is Kevin Hymel to discuss Patton during these decisive months of the war. Kevin is the author of Patton's War: An American General's Combat Leadership, the concluding volume of his acclaimed three part biography of Patton. Drawing on Patton's wartime diaries, personal correspondence, and extensive archival research, the book offers fresh insights into the general's leadership, character, and conduct of operations during the closing stages of the conflict.
Kevin is also the co host of the excellent podcast World War 2 Live alongside historian John McManus, which is well worth a listen for anyone interested in the Second World War.
Together, we explore Patton's role in the Allied advance into Germany, his relationship with senior commanders, the challenges faced by Third Army, and how his actions in 1945 shaped both his wartime reputation and enduring legacy.
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About The WW2 Podcast
A military history podcast that looks at all aspects of WWII. With WW2 slipping from living memory I aim to look at different historical aspects of the Second World War.Podcast website
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