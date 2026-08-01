In this episode, we turn our attention to the final months of the war in Europe and one of the Allied armies' most famous and controversial commanders, General George S. Patton.

At the start of 1945, Patton's Third Army was fighting on Germany's western frontier in the aftermath of the Battle of the Bulge. Having played a crucial role in relieving the besieged town of Bastogne, Patton now faced the challenge of maintaining the Allied advance through difficult winter conditions as the Western Allies prepared for the final offensive into the heart of the Third Reich.

Joining me is Kevin Hymel to discuss Patton during these decisive months of the war. Kevin is the author of Patton's War: An American General's Combat Leadership, the concluding volume of his acclaimed three part biography of Patton. Drawing on Patton's wartime diaries, personal correspondence, and extensive archival research, the book offers fresh insights into the general's leadership, character, and conduct of operations during the closing stages of the conflict.

Kevin is also the co host of the excellent podcast World War 2 Live alongside historian John McManus, which is well worth a listen for anyone interested in the Second World War.

Together, we explore Patton's role in the Allied advance into Germany, his relationship with senior commanders, the challenges faced by Third Army, and how his actions in 1945 shaped both his wartime reputation and enduring legacy.