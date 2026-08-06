Can you think of a time in history when a law has been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court?



Having been used over 180 times, judicial review is one of the most important powers that the US Supreme Court has. So where did it come from?



In this episode, Don and is joined by Professor Cliff Sloan to discuss the 1803 ruling of Marbury v. Madison. Cliff has served on all three branches of the Federal Government during his career. He now teaches at Georgetown Law, serves on the board of the Journal of Supreme Court History and is the author of 'The Court at War: FDR, His Justices and the World They Made'.



Edited by Aidan Lonergan. Produced by Sophie Gee. Senior Producer was Freddy Chick.



Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week and ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe.



All music from Epidemic Sounds.



American History Hit is a History Hit podcast.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.