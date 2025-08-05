Powered by RND
The Context
  • Past Forward: Heritage Meets Innovation
    On today’s podcast, we’re going to talk about ways in which Lhasa’s historical architecture – from its historic temples to some industrial relics – is being carefully repurposed into modern cultural and artistic spaces that blend heritage with innovation.
    --------  
    22:27
  • Guan Yu: The Immortal Legend of Loyalty and Righteousness
    Today, we’ll talk about Guan Yu, the legendary general whose unwavering loyalty, courage, and righteousness transformed him from a historical figure into an enduring cultural and spiritual icon deeply revered across China and the world.
    --------  
    20:28
  • Climate Special 20: Steady States (II)
    Today, we continue our series on Sino-US climate cooperation with the second half of our story covering the importance of subnational cooperation between China and various states in the US as a way to mitigate the relative lack of progress at the national level. 
    --------  
    11:00
  • Climate Special 19: Steady States (I)
    Continuing our series on combating climate change, today we’ll present the first half of our story on how climate cooperation between China and the US at the subnational level may prove even more important than originally thought amid the persistent turbulence of the national bilateral relationship.
    --------  
    12:20
  • Eyes Wide Shut: A Statue’s Missing Gaze
    Today, we’ll talk about how a discovery at a humble flea-market led to the remarkable homecoming of a stolen Buddha’s eye and the high-tech quest to reunite Yungang Grottoes’ lost relics with their ancient statues.
    --------  
    18:15

NewsChina explores the perspectives driving today’s China and its people with a deep dive into the histories that shaped them.
