171: Christmas Special VIII: Festivities in the Jazz Age

"There is a million dollars here for the asking!" This is the story of Christmas in the 1920s. Yeah, the whole decade—why not? One hundred years ago, people were just beginning (or reviving) traditions that are entrenched in our holiday celebrations today. Charitable giving at Christmas is ever present, and the winter of 1920 features the Great Humanitarian Herbert Hoover's efforts to feed children in Europe with his "Invisible Guest" dinners. Another president, "Silent Cal" Coolidge, holds the first National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in 1923, cementing electric tree lights into our celebrations. And carols on the radio are coming into full swing, with live broadcasts from musicians like the Mount Holyoke Carol Choir. And who can forget America's proud tradition of consumerism? Ok, that didn't start in the 1920s, but this is definitely the decade for some really swell presents. The Great War is over, wages are high, and it's time to buy! Santa Claus himself appears at a 1928 Knoxville parade through the streets and stores, delighting children and business owners alike. After the Crash, Christmases get a bit more economical, so let's celebrate while we still can. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!