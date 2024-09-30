Introducing: The Real History of Dracula from Airship and Wondery

In the recent Halloween episode #168 of History That Doesn't Suck, we uncovered the undead story of the 1922 classic vampire film Nosferatu. While the movie isn't a scene-for-scene lift from author Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, Dracula, it's close enough that Bram Stoker's widow, Florence, sued the filmmakers for copyright infringement. In that episode we also explored Dracula. So today, we thought it'd be fun to introduce a new podcast that tells the whole story of the book that launched an entire genre. What you're about to hear is from the new Wondery Plus podcast, The Real History of Dracula hosted by Professor Jackson's friend Lindsay Graham. The series reveals how author Bram Stoker raided ancient folklore and exploited Victorian fears around sex, science and religion. And how even today, we remain in thrall to his strange creatures of the night.