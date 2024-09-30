The Secret To Success with CJ, Karl, Jemal & Eric Thomas

463 - How to Turn Your Setbacks Into Wins: The Power of Making It Personal
In this episode of the Secret to Success Podcast, we dive deep into the lessons that transformed a struggling football team into winners after years of a losing record. Jemal King shares his inspiring story of returning to his alma mater, Western Illinois, to reignite a lost culture and teach young players the importance of making it personal. From locker room speeches to life-changing moments, this episode is packed with insights on turning challenges into triumphs. Discover how the difference between good and great is not just skill but the level of difficulty you’re willing to face. Learn why raising your standards, embracing responsibility, and going all-in can be the key to breaking through in life, business, and beyond.
This episode is packed with engaging storytelling and practical advice, making it a must-listen for anyone dreaming big and striving for excellence in both business and family life. With exclusive content available on Patreon, fans are offered special perks, including behind-the-scenes insights and more. Dive into this episode to learn how to navigate your path to success and achieve your dreams with the help of the Secret to Success Podcast community.
462 - Stop Letting Others Control Your Success
In this week’s powerful episode of the Secret to Success Podcast, the crew dives deep into the concept of seeing yourself as your greatest asset. Discover why external rewards and shiny things won’t bring true success, and why you must build confidence from within. They discuss how critical it is to make decisions based on your internal values, surround yourself with wise counsel, and realize your full potential. Get ready to be challenged and inspired to take control of your future! Tune in and learn how to stop outsourcing your power and start owning your journey.
461 - Built in the Fire: Stories of Grit, Faith & Ultimate Transformation
In Episode 461 of the Secret to Success podcast, CJ hosts a raw and powerful conversation with Jeremy Anderson and Jessica Lundy, exploring the highs, lows, and heart-wrenching journeys that shaped their lives. From Jeremy’s experiences of running the streets to a complete transformation and Jessica’s battles with depression and chronic pain, this episode confronts the realities of mental health and finding purpose through adversity. Together, they reveal how embracing vulnerability, faith, and discipline forged unbreakable resilience. Tune in to discover how they turned rock bottom into a launching pad for success and lasting change, and learn how you can do the same.
460 - Your Dream Life Starts Now: Write It, Believe It, Achieve It
This week on the S2S podcast, the crew dives deep into the power of writing down your vision—just like you did with your childhood Christmas list. What if God asked you right now, “Son, daughter, tell me what you want”? Are you ready to put your dreams on paper without limits?
CJ, Karl, and ET challenge listeners to stop playing small and start making choices that align with their best selves. Whether you’re in your 20s or 50s, it’s time to stop worrying about the “how” and start believing in the “what.”
The guys also open up about personal challenges, like navigating family crises and the importance of taking time to reset.
459 - Why Chasing Validation Is Like Eating Cotton Candy
In this insightful episode of the Secret to Success podcast, CJ, ET and Karl discuss the power of feedback, the importance of listening to those around you, and how stubbornness can hold you back from achieving your goals. CJ shares a personal story of missing out on a simple solution because he didn't listen, and Karl opens up about his journey of letting go of the need for external validation. Together, they explore why trusting the right people and being open to feedback is crucial in both business and life and ultimately why the applause of others is like cotton candy—sweet but ultimately empty—Learn how you can focus on what truly matters: growth, success, and real results.
Join the S2S team as they unpack how ego and blind spots can derail your progress and what steps you can take to stay on track. From family dynamics to high-stakes travel complications, this episode is packed with real-life lessons and relatable stories. Don't miss out on these nuggets of wisdom that can help elevate your mindset and career!
About The Secret To Success with CJ, Karl, Jemal & Eric Thomas
In this episode of the "Secret to Success" podcast, CJ hosts an engaging conversation featuring co-host Karl Wesley Phillips, Dr. King, ET and special guest Gersh King. The episode kicks off with the hosts catching up, sharing a light-hearted and humorous dialogue that sets the tone for an inspiring discussion.
Gersh King, a physical therapist known for his exceptional skills and dedication, shares his journey of personal and professional growth. He discusses his experiences with challenges such as homelessness, ADHD, and anxiety, and how he overcame them through intense dedication to his craft and personal development. Gersh emphasizes the importance of impact over monetary gain, explaining how he discovered fulfillment through service and honing his skills. He also delves into his rigorous routine, including his practice of lunges and a disciplined workout regimen inspired by figures like Bruce Lee.
The hosts touch on topics like the power of breathing techniques to manage anxiety and enhance focus. Gersh leads a brief breathing exercise to demonstrate how proper breathing can ground you and activate the parasympathetic system for relaxation. The conversation further explores philosophies from Bruce Lee, the significance of being authentic, and how to harness one's energy and skills to become a master in their field.
This episode is a deep dive into the mindset and practices required to achieve personal and professional mastery, offering listeners practical tips and inspiration to pursue their own paths to success.