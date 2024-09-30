The Secret To Success with CJ, Karl, Jemal & Eric Thomas

463 - How to Turn Your Setbacks Into Wins: The Power of Making It Personal

In this episode of the Secret to Success Podcast, we dive deep into the lessons that transformed a struggling football team into winners after years of a losing record. Jemal King shares his inspiring story of returning to his alma mater, Western Illinois, to reignite a lost culture and teach young players the importance of making it personal. From locker room speeches to life-changing moments, this episode is packed with insights on turning challenges into triumphs. Discover how the difference between good and great is not just skill but the level of difficulty you're willing to face. Learn why raising your standards, embracing responsibility, and going all-in can be the key to breaking through in life, business, and beyond. This episode is packed with engaging storytelling and practical advice, making it a must-listen for anyone dreaming big and striving for excellence in both business and family life.