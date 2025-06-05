Break Up With What You Don’t Need: Michael Franti on Healing & Growth

What if midlife isn’t a crisis—but a chance to grow, heal, and start fresh? In this episode, Michael Franti shares how he transformed personal pain into purpose, why letting go of old stories changed his life, and how music helped him reconnect with himself and others.Michael opens up about fatherhood, breaking free from emotional patterns, and the daily work of staying present in a distracted world. From his earliest songwriting days to his biggest transformations offstage, he reveals what it really takes to live with heart and intention. This episode is full of truth, warmth, and perspective for anyone ready to evolve.Timestamps:00:00 Intro01:17 Maturing Through Mistakes03:07 Impactful Midlife Transitions06:03 AIDS Crisis & The Power of Sharing Stories10:40 Success in His 50s & Roll of Wisdom13:09 Creating from Emotion & Collaboration18:06 Musical Genres & Identity Challenges21:09 Learning to Play Guitar at 3025:55 Moments with Bono and Childhood Trauma34:16 Emotionally Unavailable Adoptive Mother39:39 Overcoming Phone Addiction43:17 Creating Deep Family Relationships44:55 How His Dad Changed After a Stroke48:26 Break Up with Everything You Don’t Need51:47 Live Performance55:33 Letting Go of Old StoriesLearn more about MEA at ⁠MEAWisdom.com#MichaelFranti #MidlifeTransformation #PersonalGrowth #EmotionalHealing #FatherhoodJourney #LettingGo #LiveWithHeart #MindfulLiving #MusicAsMedicine #BreakTheCycle #StorytellingMatters #LifeAfter50 #HealingThroughMusic #IntentionalLiving #PresenceOverPerfection #SpiritualAwakening #NewBeginnings