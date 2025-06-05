From Wall Street to Inner Peace: The Emotional Journey of Jerry Colonna
What if the life you built is no longer the one that fulfills you? In this powerful episode, former venture capitalist turned CEO coach Jerry Colonna shares how his midlife crisis became a chrysalis—from collapsing under the weight of outward success to rebuilding a life rooted in meaning, connection, and emotional resilience.He shares the moment he almost gave up, the books and mentors that helped him begin again, and why real leadership starts with healing yourself. If you're navigating uncertainty or chasing purpose after 40, this is your roadmap. Subscribe for more conversations that honour the complexity—and beauty—of becoming whole.Timestamps:00:00 Intro00:51 Greeting and introduction02:06 Jerry's background & career journey09:36 Fundamentally being broken12:33 The crash of 2001 and Grand Canyon awakening15:35 Post-9/11 breakdown and decision to change18:41 The power of asking "How am I complicit?"21:41 The pursuit of wealth and inner emptiness25:57 Childhood trauma and the need to be seen28:31 The transformation: from ego to true self33:31 Becoming Buddhist business coach37:57 Lessons from modern elders: Pema, Parker, Sharon44:56 What gets better with age47:10 Midlife wisdom and personal integration51:34 The ability to enjoy bitter sweetness52:50 Why do we need midlife wisdom schools54:37 Collective healing and "you're not alone"56:10 Bumper sticker of wisdom
Break Up With What You Don’t Need: Michael Franti on Healing & Growth
What if midlife isn't a crisis—but a chance to grow, heal, and start fresh? In this episode, Michael Franti shares how he transformed personal pain into purpose, why letting go of old stories changed his life, and how music helped him reconnect with himself and others.Michael opens up about fatherhood, breaking free from emotional patterns, and the daily work of staying present in a distracted world. From his earliest songwriting days to his biggest transformations offstage, he reveals what it really takes to live with heart and intention. This episode is full of truth, warmth, and perspective for anyone ready to evolve.Timestamps:00:00 Intro01:17 Maturing Through Mistakes03:07 Impactful Midlife Transitions06:03 AIDS Crisis & The Power of Sharing Stories10:40 Success in His 50s & Roll of Wisdom13:09 Creating from Emotion & Collaboration18:06 Musical Genres & Identity Challenges21:09 Learning to Play Guitar at 3025:55 Moments with Bono and Childhood Trauma34:16 Emotionally Unavailable Adoptive Mother39:39 Overcoming Phone Addiction43:17 Creating Deep Family Relationships44:55 How His Dad Changed After a Stroke48:26 Break Up with Everything You Don't Need51:47 Live Performance55:33 Letting Go of Old Stories
Maria Shriver: Healing Old Wounds & Becoming Who You Were Meant to Be
What if the most powerful transformation of your life came after the titles, the heartbreak, and the noise? In this deeply moving episode, Maria Shriver opens up about rediscovering her identity beyond the Kennedy legacy, confronting the emptiness behind external success, and finally giving herself permission to become whole.From her Catholic upbringing and complicated relationship with ambition, to the raw honesty of her poetry and spiritual healing, Maria shares how she moved through loss, betrayal, and public scrutiny—and came out the other side free, grounded, and fully herself.If you're navigating your own midlife reinvention, craving deeper purpose, or learning to let go of old roles, this conversation will stay with you long after it ends.Timestamps:00:00 Intro00:34 Who is Maria Shriver?02:18 Faith Journey & Early Influence05:20 Self-Discovery & Wholeness07:44 Poetry & Embracing a Feminine Side09:40 Finding Out Who You Really Are15:06 The Poem "Connecting the Dots"19:27 Messy Midlife & Reframing Aging22:11 The Poem "Chaos" & Coming Out of Mess30:14 Redefining Purpose, Love, and Legacy32:21 Vulnerability as a Superpower38:21 Embracing Freedom & Your True Self41:05 Living Fully on Your Own Terms44:48 What is Moral Beauty?47:57 Evolving & Aging as a Gift56:20 Final Wisdom
Intro
Welcome to the very first episode of The Midlife Chrysalis!Chip Conley kicks off this amazing podcast by redefining midlife. It's not as a crisis, but a powerful chrysalis for transformation.He shares his own wild journey and reveals why your 40s, 50s, and beyond can be the most meaningful years of your life. Plus, get a sneak peek at upcoming guests like Maria Shriver, Brian Chesky, Gavin Newsom, and more. If you're ready to reinvent yourself and thrive in midlife, this is your new go-to podcast.Timestamps:00:00 Welcome to The Midlife Chrysalis00:40 My Journey from Crisis to Chrysalis01:24 Midlife as Time of Major Transition02:15 Why This Podcast Matters02:24 Upcoming Guests03:08 An Invitation to Join the Journey
The Midlife Chrysalis is a one-hour podcast hosted by Chip Conley, bestselling author of Learning to Love Midlife and founder of MEA (Modern Elder Academy). Chip and his high-profile guests – including Maria Shriver, Hoda Kotb, Elizabeth Gilbert, Michael Franti, and more – dive into raw, vulnerable conversations about the profound transitions they’ve experienced in midlife.
Listeners get a rare look at how even the most successful individuals have to navigate life’s pivotal changes – and gain practical wisdom they can apply in their own lives for a more fulfilling and purposeful next chapter.