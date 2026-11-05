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495 episodes
Emerald Tablets of Thoth – Atlantis Secrets Revealed | Billy Carson & Timothy Hogan10/29/2026 | 38 mins.Join Billy Carson and Timothy Hogan as they explore the Emerald Tablets of Thoth, ancient Egyptian mysteries, Hermetic philosophy, the Philosopher's Stone, and the legendary Hall of Records beneath the Sphinx.
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Manifestation Explained: Why Visualization Alone Isn’t Enough | Billy Carson10/27/2026 | 1h 46 mins.Manifestation starts with a clear vision—but what happens after you visualize? Billy Carson explores the missing connection between imagination, awareness, and action.
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Dating Gone WRONG! Billy Carson & Seatrice Share Hilarious First Date Stories10/16/2026 | 1h 11 mins.🚩 Are you ignoring dating red flags that could destroy your relationship? Billy Carson and Seatrice Foster reveal how to recognize toxic relationships, manipulation and the warning signs people overlook.
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About 4biddenknowledge Podcast
The 4biddenknowledge Podcast with Billy Carson — author of The Compendium of the Emerald Tablets, founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc. and host of 4BK TV. Billy explores the untold story of humanity's ancient past and how it shapes today's technology and society: the Anunnaki and Sumer, the Emerald Tablets, ancient Egypt, the holographic universe, consciousness, manifestation and biohacking. Drawing on years of travel to sacred sites, interviews with indigenous elders and conversations with scientists, authors and explorers, each episode connects real history, esoteric knowledge and practical self-empowerment. Every episode, with transcripts and video, lives at https://podcast.4biddenknowledge.ai. Support this podcast: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/4biddenpodcastPodcast website
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