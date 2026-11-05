The 4biddenknowledge Podcast with Billy Carson — author of The Compendium of the Emerald Tablets, founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc. and host of 4BK TV. Billy explores the untold story of humanity's ancient past and how it shapes today's technology and society: the Anunnaki and Sumer, the Emerald Tablets, ancient Egypt, the holographic universe, consciousness, manifestation and biohacking.

Drawing on years of travel to sacred sites, interviews with indigenous elders and conversations with scientists, authors and explorers, each episode connects real history, esoteric knowledge and practical self-empowerment. Every episode, with transcripts and video, lives at https://podcast.4biddenknowledge.ai. Support this podcast: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/4biddenpodcast