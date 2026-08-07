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The Peter Schiff Show Podcast

Peter Schiff
BusinessBusiness News
The Peter Schiff Show Podcast
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1135 episodes

  • The Peter Schiff Show Podcast

    The Fed Just Chose Inflation... And the Bond Market Called Its Bluff

    07/30/2026 | 58 mins.
    The Fed talked tough and did nothing. The 30-year hit a 20-year high. The Dow fell 1,100 points. Gold was the only thing left standing.

    Tonight’s episode is sponsored by Rockwell Automation. Download their 11th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report at https://rok.auto/sosm

    Tonight’s episode is also sponsored by Ethos. Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos. Get up to $3 million in coverage in as little as 10 minutes at https://ethos.com/gold. Application times may vary. Rates may vary.

    The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%, exactly where they were before Kevin Warsh took over, despite a 30% market-priced chance of a hike and three FOMC members dissenting in favor of one. Peter Schiff breaks down a press conference where Warsh declared "no tolerance" for inflation above 2% while doing nothing about it, hiding behind the excuse that the Fed "doesn't have a magic wand." Nobody asked for magic, just for the Fed to use the tools it actually has: higher rates, a smaller balance sheet, slower money supply growth. Warsh delivered none of them, and Schiff argues he made the same choice as his predecessors. Inflation is a choice, and the Fed chose it again.

    The markets rendered their verdict immediately. The 30-year Treasury yield hit 5.22%, its highest in roughly 20 years, the Dow fell 2.2% or about 1,100 points to close on the lows, and the Nasdaq 100 is now down over 3% on the week as the air keeps coming out of the AI bubble, with Meta down 10% after missing earnings and SanDisk off 30% in three days. Gold told the real story: it closed up $40 at 4,070 and never broke 4,000, because rising yields driven by a loss of confidence in the Fed are bullish for gold, not bearish. Schiff calls gold the last safe haven standing. He also covers consumer confidence at a five-year low, a $101.5 billion June trade deficit proving the tariffs accomplished nothing, and why Mamdani's government-run grocery stores will empty shelves, bankrupt private grocers in the poorest neighborhoods, and recreate Soviet bread lines in New York City.

    Chapters:
    00:00 Debt Bubble Reality
    00:37 Fed Holds Rates Steady
    03:34 Two Percent Target Doubts
    16:05 Q&A Exposes Inaction
    27:38 Markets React Bonds Stocks Gold
    31:45 Yields and Gold Misread
    35:02 Gold Safe Haven Case
    37:40 Fed Fallout and Data
    43:12 NYC Government Grocers
    55:42 Capitalism and Wrap Up

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  • The Peter Schiff Show Podcast

    Japan Is About to Pop the Biggest Bubble in History... And It Takes Us With It

    07/26/2026 | 59 mins.
    The yen just hit a 40-year low and Japan is trapped. Whether they hike or freeze, it ends the same way: the pin that pricks our bubble.

    Tonight’s episode is sponsored by NetSuite. For the first time ever you can try NetSuite Next for free. If your revenues are at least in the seven figures, Go to http://netsuite.ai/gold

    Tonight’s episode is also sponsored by Rockwell Automation. Download their 11th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report at https://rok.auto/sosm

    Investors are far too complacent about risks that are now hiding in plain sight. The AI trade cracked this week: Alphabet fell 10% after announcing even higher CapEx, Oracle is down 41% on the year, Meta and Amazon fell, and Microsoft is nearly in a bear market. SpaceX now trades 49% below its post-IPO high with its float set to jump from 5% to 40% by year end, and Tesla dropped 18%, costing Elon Musk nearly $100 billion in a week. Peter Schiff compares the roughly three-quarters of a trillion dollars in annual AI CapEx to the dot-com build-out, where the early favorites went bankrupt and took their vendors down with them.

    The bigger danger is Japan. The yen fell to a 40-year low against the dollar, the 30-year JGB yield hit an all-time high near 4%, and with debt above 200% of GDP and a policy rate still at just 1%, Japan is trapped. Whether the Bank of Japan finally hikes aggressively or stays timid, the result spills into the United States, potentially forcing the world's largest holder of US Treasuries to dump its $1.1 trillion position. Schiff calls Japan the pin that pricks the far bigger US bubble. Meanwhile the US 30-year yield hit a 20-year high of 5.16% on more than four times the debt of 2006, oil is up 30% in July guaranteeing a hotter CPI, and gold rose on the week even as bonds and stocks fell, with the miners signaling a bottom. He closes on why record-low jobless claims are meaningless in a gig economy and why Trump's new slave-labor tariffs are an unconstitutional tax on Americans.

    Chapters:
    00:00 Japan Sparks US Crisis
    00:41 AI CapEx Reality Check
    07:51 AI Bubble Parallels
    13:03 Gold Miners Rebound
    19:17 Oil Bonds Warning Signs
    32:16 Japan Debt Rate Trap
    34:36 Weak Yen Trade Deficits
    37:22 Japan Creditor Status Slips
    41:22 Two Japan Crisis Paths
    44:26 US Vulnerability Dominoes
    45:21 Unemployment Claims Hype
    47:20 Why Claims Mislead
    51:37 New Tariffs Legal Workaround
    59:03 Wrap Up Subscribe Call

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    #PeterSchiffShow #gold #inflation

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  • The Peter Schiff Show Podcast

    The Fed Admitted It. The Treasury Blew It. The CPI Lied.

    07/19/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Warsh admitted monetary policy caused inflation. Bessent thinks silver certificates still redeem at Fort Knox. And import prices are up 7.1%.

    This is episode is sponsored by Function. Join at https://functionhealth.com/peter and use code PETER25 for a $25 credit.

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    Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox viewers that old silver and gold certificates can still be redeemed at Fort Knox. Gold certificates were repudiated in 1933 and silver certificates in 1968. Peter Schiff argues that if the man who signs the currency does not know basic monetary history, there is no reason to trust his assurance that the gold in Fort Knox is all there.

    Markets confirmed the AI bubble is deflating. SpaceX fell 13.25% on the week to close below $124, under its $135 IPO price, and anyone who bought the post-IPO high near $225 is down 45%. Only about 5% of the company trades today, but lockups expire through year end and take the float to roughly 40%, an eightfold increase in supply. Gold closed at $4,017 and silver at $55.83, which Schiff calls a head fake created by the false narrative that war is bad for gold.

    The honest inflation numbers tell a different story than the CPI: import prices are up 7.1% year over year and export prices are up 10.2%, against a reported 3.5%. Kevin Warsh admitted in Senate testimony that monetary policy caused the inflation, then offered a plan that amounts to talking about it while the Fed's balance sheet grew another $7.4 billion. Schiff also covers Trump selling paid early access to market-moving posts and explosive new FOIA emails showing Euro Pacific Bank was shut down for publicity, with the Australian Tax Office driving the operation to protect a journalist facing his defamation suit.

    Chapters:
    00:00 Trump Posts Paywall
    01:23 Market Week Wrap
    07:42 Gold Silver War
    09:52 Inflation Data Reality
    23:30 Warsh Hearing Grifts
    37:59 AI Jobs and Progress
    40:22 Trump Post and Fox Fallout
    44:05 FOIA Trail and Censorship Claims
    50:31 Nine Fraud Bank Shutdown Emails
    57:07 Operation Atlantis PR Exposed

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    #PeterSchiffShow #FortKnox #Inflation

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  • The Peter Schiff Show Podcast

    AI Cash Cows Just Became Cash Vacuums... This Breaks the Bond Market

    07/15/2026 | 58 mins.
    In 1914 the Fed ran on 40 people and no computers. Today it takes 23,000. Fire them all and let AI do it... it can't do any worse.

    Tonight’s episode is sponsored by Rockwell Automation. Download their 11th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report at https://rok.auto/sosm

    This episode is also sponsored by Ethos. Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos. Get up to $3 million in coverage in as little as 10 minutes at https://ethos.com/gold. Application times may vary. Rates may vary.

    Kevin Warsh delivered his first congressional testimony as Fed Chair, and Peter Schiff breaks down a hearing where everyone discussed inflation while misdefining the term and ignoring their own role in causing it. June CPI came in at -0.4% versus the expected -0.1%, dropping year-over-year inflation to 3.5% — but the entire decline came from a temporary oil price drop that is already reversing as the Iran war reignites and oil climbs back 20% in July. Bond yields tell the real story: the 30-year is back near 5.1% and the 10-year near 4.6%, erasing nearly the entire post-CPI rally.

    Schiff's biggest revelation from the hearing: the Fed employs 23,000 people to do a job that required just 40 when it opened in 1914 — with no computers — and argues the entire institution could be replaced by a single AI or abolished outright. He dismantles Warsh's claim of "regime change" at the Fed as being as fake as regime change in Iran, exposes the redefinition of "price stability" to mean prices that rise just slowly enough that people stop complaining, and shows how the 2% target was always a lie invented to justify inflation. He covers Warsh admitting inflation is a tax while planning to keep levying it, the court throwing out Trump's self-negotiated IRS settlement that granted his family immunity, and the AI CapEx bubble turning tech's biggest cash generators into massive borrowers that will break the bond market.

    Chapters:
    00:00 AI Spending Arms Race
    01:08 Markets Brace for CPI
    06:07 CPI Surprise and Gold Whipsaw
    07:34 Oil Driven Inflation Mirage
    11:40 What Inflation Really Means
    14:11 Congress and Fed Share Blame
    17:58 Fed Headcount Shock
    22:32 Two Percent Target Myth
    27:05 Regime Change and Price Stability
    33:40 Day One Recap Continues
    34:09 Grow My X Account
    35:13 Congress Inflation Theater
    36:06 Trump Grift Claims
    37:30 IRS Settlement Outrage
    39:51 Rates Versus Balance Sheet
    41:08 Who Wins Low Rates
    43:46 Fed And Black Workers
    49:09 AI Bubble Warning
    51:15 Hyperscalers Debt Spiral
    55:38 Bond Market Breaking Point
    58:16 Strategy Stock Dilution
    01:00:30 Bitcoin Levels And Regrets
    01:01:30 Subscribe And Sign Off

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    #PeterSchiffShow #FederalReserve #AIBubble

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  • The Peter Schiff Show Podcast

    The Bond Market Breakdown Has Started... Stocks, Housing, Crypto Are Next

    07/12/2026 | 56 mins.
    A new housing law just passed that guarantees prices go higher. Bonds are breaking. And every bank bullish on Bitcoin refuses to buy Stretch.

    This episode is sponsored by Upwork. Visit https://upwork.com right now and post your job for free to connect with top talent ready to help your business grow.

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    Watch more episodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TE0fyjt4Occ&list=PL9hNbo_Ztnr9cAg2Ee0Tiid1quEU1imiS

    The Iran peace deal collapsed and the war is back on, yet US stock markets barely reacted — the AI bubble powering tech kept the S&P and Nasdaq positive while gold and silver sold off, with gold closing at $4,019 and silver falling 3.5% below $60. Bond yields climbed back to cycle highs with the 10-year at 4.56% and the 30-year at 5.06%, and Peter Schiff sees a major breakdown ahead that will hit stocks, housing, and crypto simultaneously.

    The 21st Century Road to Housing Bill became law without Trump's signature, and Schiff argues it will make housing worse, not better. Nine decades of government housing policy — every program sold as making homes more affordable — have produced the least affordable housing in American history, because subsidizing demand raises prices and the money ends up in sellers' pockets. Trump has openly said he wants home prices to rise, in the middle of an affordability crisis. Meanwhile SpaceX fell 36% from its highs in under two weeks with every open-market buyer underwater and lockup expirations still ahead. Every Wall Street firm covering Bitcoin is bullish — Citi at $82K, Standard Chartered at $100K, Bernstein at $150K, JP Morgan at $170K — yet not one is buying Stretch at $87.48, where a 13.7% yield proves the market doesn't believe Bitcoin can appreciate 12% a year. They don't believe their own forecasts.

    Chapters:
    00:00 Markets Defy Bad News
    01:38 War Tensions and Metals
    05:11 Bond Yields Warning Signs
    06:57 AI Bubble and IPO Mania
    11:42 Bitcoin Hype and Wall Street
    17:07 Dollar Flat Oil Rising
    18:09 Housing Bill Political Fight
    19:54 Affordability Crisis Explained
    24:16 How Subsidies Inflate Prices
    32:03 Bubble Collateral Trap
    32:58 Jobs Report Media Spin
    34:40 Housing Supply Not Subsidies
    37:20 Save America Act Debate
    41:25 Voting Rights Republic Critique
    52:49 Democracy Incentives Corruption
    57:12 Two Party No Choice
    58:42 Podcast Wrap Up

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About The Peter Schiff Show Podcast
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, and host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast. The podcast focuses on economic data analysis and unbiased coverage of financial news, both in the U.S. and global markets. As entertaining as he is informative, Peter packs decades of brilliant insight into every news item. Join the thousands of fans who have benefited from Peter’s commitment to getting the real story out to the world.
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