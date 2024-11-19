E113: Christopher Zook: Playing to Win- Lessons learned from scaling CAZ Investments to $8B and Building a Winning Culture
Christopher Zook, Founder, Chairman, & Chief Investment Officer at CAZ Investments sits down with David Weisburd to discuss the cost of keeping the wrong person on the team, the crucial mistake CEOs make when building a strong culture, and the secret behind faster growth and success.
E112: Jake Paul: How to Build a Multi-Billion Startup
Jake Paul and Joey Levy, Co-Founders of Betr, sits down with David Weisburd to discuss Jake Paul’s bold vision for the future of sports betting and how the company seeks to become the market leader in the space.
E111: KFF’s (Kaiser Family Foundation) CIO on their $700 Million Venture Capital Edge
Dean Duchak, Chief Investment Officer at KFF sits down with David Weisburd to discuss the lessons learned from 13 years at KFF, how to create a culture of collaboration in endowments, and Dean’s perspective on diversifying investment strategies.
E110: How Legacy Knight Scaled $1.5 Billion in Under 5 Years
David Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer & Managing Partner at Legacy Knight : Multi-Family Office sits down with David Weisburd to discuss the top mistakes investors make in GP stakes, why middle-market GP stakes could be a game-changer for investors, and how GP stakes outperform traditional investments in 2024.
E109: Top Tier Capital Partners ($7.9B AUM) - Lessons Learned from Investing in 450 Funds
Ben Challgren, Principal at Top Tier Capital Partners sits down with David Weisburd to discuss what makes a top-performing fund, the surprising role of local managers in European venture success and the secrets to spotting a winning startup before it’s big.
The 10X Capital Podcast is a podcast that interviews the world's leading institutional investors. Previous guests include The Ford Foundation, Northwestern University Endowment, CalPERS, Stepstone, and other top limited partners.