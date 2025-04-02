The Burnouts with Phoebe & Sophia

Burning Out: Stanford cheating rings, fake assistants, and that perfect orange glow

Bluetooth tampons, fake assistants, and maxing out on LinkedIn mail credits? That’s entrepreneurship for ya. Phoebe and Sophia are best friends who turned their Stanford dorm room conversations into a business partnership. They’re here to share the good, bad, and ugly parts of founding a company together. Chapters0:00 - welcome to The Burnouts0:36 - how we became friends2:37 - the Stanford cheating ring8:16 - Sophia’s FAKE assistant11:17 - a bluetooth tampon??17:21 - the day phia was born20:12 - the go-giver mindset and spam messaging25:40 - why we started the podcast Meet the Hosts🎙️Phoebe GatesSophia Kianni Join the Phia waitlist at phia.com About the BurnoutsAs former Stanford roommates and now business partners, Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni share their experience as startup founders and the complexities of being young professionals—from financial literacy, social impact, and navigating networking (ever been hit on through LinkedIn?). With exclusive access to top experts, they offer an inside look at their chaotic lives alongside career insights from their network of thought leaders. Watch The Burnouts pursue their dreams while trying to keep their lives from going up in flames. Will they burn out? We’ll find out. SocialsInstagramTikTokLinkedIn