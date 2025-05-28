Robert Hanna on Legal Innovation, Podcasting & the Power of Human Connection

In this inspiring episode of the Super Entrepreneurs Podcast, host Shahid Durrani sits down with Robert Hanna—founder of KC Partners and host of the Legal Speaking Podcast. Rob shares how he turned his grandfather’s legacy into a global force in legal talent solutions. From innovative podcasting strategies to groundbreaking ideas in legal technology, Rob reveals how he built a platform that empowers legal professionals, champions mental health, and promotes diversity in a traditionally rigid industry. Whether you're an entrepreneur, podcaster, or visionary in your space, this episode will show you how authenticity, high energy, and a commitment to impact can create exponential success. 🔔 Super Entrepreneurs Podcast To watch more videos and get new video updates please subscribe to our channel and stay with us: https://www.youtube.com/@SuperEntrepreneursPodcast ✅ Stay Connected With Us: 👉 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialshahiddurrani/ 👉 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialshahiddurrani/ 👉 X: https://twitter.com/officialshahidd 👉 Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shahid-durrani/ 👉 Website: https://shahiddurrani.com/ Chapters: 02:15 The Power of Energy in Success 03:22 Shifting Focus Internally 05:14 The Importance of Big Thinkers 05:51 Inspiration Behind the Legal Speaking Podcast 09:35 The Value of Podcasting in Business 17:21 Innovative Strategies for Growth 27:15 Mental Health and Diversity in Law 30:11 Final Thoughts and Farewell Pullout Quotes: “The magic you're looking for is in the work you're avoiding.” “Collaboration is domination—the more you give, the more you grow.” “Don’t measure just ROI—consider the cost of inaction.” “I wanted to build a traceable legacy, not just for clients—but for my daughter.” “If it’s meant to be, it’s up to me.” 6. Social: Website: https://www.kcpartners.co.uk LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roberthanna/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rob_law_kc Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/legallyspeakingpodcast/ Robert’s Offer: I'd like to make an offer as well. If anyone likes my hoodie, if anyone shares one lesson that they've got from this episode today tags me and Tags Legally Speaking podcast, we will choose the favorite one and we'll send them out a free hoodie. Disclaimer: Please be aware that the opinions and perspectives conveyed in this podcast are solely those of our guests and do not necessarily represent the views, ideologies, or principles of Super Entrepreneurs Podcast, its associated entities, or any organizations they represent or are affiliated with. We provide a platform for discussion and exploration, and the content of each episode is understood to be independent expressions from our guests, rather than a reflection of the beliefs held by the podcast or its hosts. ▬▬▬ 👇🏽The SupeRize Momentum Accelerator (FREE GUIDE) 👇🏽 ▬▬▬ https://shahiddurrani.com/accelerator Notice to the Super Entrepreneurs community: Before we part, remember to join our Private Facebook group, 'Mindset for Business Success'. Here we share mindset wisdom to elevate your life and business LIVE every Tuesday morning (EST). Ready for a transformative journey? This group is your key to unlocking potential and achieving business growth. Join us in 'Mindset for Business Success' Today! https://www.facebook.com/groups/mindsetforbusinesssuccess/ The only limits in our life are those we impose on ourselves. — Bob Proctor Affiliate Disclaimer: If you buy through one of the links provided, I may receive a commission (without any additional charge to you). ▬▬▬ SHAHID’S LINKS ▬▬▬ https://zez.am/officialshahiddurrani