FT long read: The Fugitive Prince

To those who believe his story, Paul is the crown prince of Romania, a direct descendant of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom and Tsar Alexander II of Russia. To those who don't, he's Paul Lambrino: a fantasist claiming heirship to a non-existent throne. This is the story of Paul's fight to win a $1bn inheritance. It features private spy agencies, missing Caravaggios, and a billionaire with an eye for a deal. This piece, written by the FT's Miles Johnson, is the first in our series, 'The Great Escape', featuring our most carefully crafted and deeply engrossing tales. It was originally printed in FT Weekend. Contributors: Miles Johnson, Mischa Frankl-Duval, Breen Turner, Laura Clarke, Cheryl Brumley, Matt Vella