Sam tracks down an old contact in Tunisia. A former UN official living off grid. He reveals how he ended up involved in one of Jan Marsalek's wildest schemes.
43:33
Episode 2: The Friendship Society
As Sam arrives in Vienna, a political bomb explodes. A secretly recorded video exposes ties between the far right and Russia, plunging the Austrian government into crisis and revealing a world where people like Jan Marsalek can thrive.
40:35
Episode 1: The Bribe
A series of clandestine lunch meetings leads Sam's editor to send him off to Vienna, in search of one man.
37:52
Introducing Hot Money Season 3: Agent of Chaos
When reporter Sam Jones asks questions about disgraced financial executive Jan Marsalek, he discovers a world of warlords, espionage, and disinformation. Coming June 10 from Pushkin Industries and The Financial Times
3:46
FT long read: The Fugitive Prince
To those who believe his story, Paul is the crown prince of Romania, a direct descendant of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom and Tsar Alexander II of Russia. To those who don't, he's Paul Lambrino: a fantasist claiming heirship to a non-existent throne. This is the story of Paul's fight to win a $1bn inheritance. It features private spy agencies, missing Caravaggios, and a billionaire with an eye for a deal. This piece, written by the FT's Miles Johnson, is the first in our series, 'The Great Escape', featuring our most carefully crafted and deeply engrossing tales. It was originally printed in FT Weekend. To read more stories like this and to save 40% on a standard digital subscription to the Financial Times, go to: ft.com/princeoffer. Contributors: Miles Johnson, Mischa Frankl-Duval, Breen Turner, Laura Clarke, Cheryl Brumley, Matt Vella
In 2020, the Financial Times exposed a €2 billion fraud at Wirecard, a high-flying German fintech. Many thought that was the end of the story. But for reporter Sam Jones, it was just the beginning.
This season on Hot Money: Agent of Chaos, Jones investigates Wirecard’s chief operating officer, who vanished just as Wirecard collapsed. And turned out to also be a Russian spy.
From an Ibizan sting operation to an attempted takeover of the Austrian intelligence service, his reporting spirals into a world of warlords, espionage, and disinformation.
All in an attempt to answer one question: Who is the real Jan Marsalek? And what does his secret life reveal about the powerful forces he serves?