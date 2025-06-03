The Investor With Joel Palathinkal

In this episode, Joel Palathinkal engages with Daniel LeBron to explore the intersection of private equity, robotics, and manufacturing. Daniel emphasizes the importance of these sectors, delving into the potential and challenges of 3D printed structures, including engineering aspects and sector-wide applications. They discuss investment opportunities in tiny homes and on-demand production, as well as trends and challenges in the real estate market. The conversation also covers financing and legislative considerations for 3D printed homes and the integration of smart technology in real estate. The episode concludes with audience questions on sourcing and structuring real estate deals.
35:57
Neil Datta: NKD Advisory LLC
In this episode, Joel Palathinkal with Neil Datta of NKD Advisory LLC delve into the world of emerging managers and investment de-risking. Neil shares insights from a career spanning investment banking, hedge funds, and public service, highlighting the unique edge in healthcare investing. The discussion covers sophisticated strategies, portfolio construction, and the importance of due diligence. The conversation also explores multi-manager strategies, fee sensitivity, and manager evaluation. They address challenges in short-selling, post-COVID diligence, and the balance between alpha and risk. The episode concludes with advice for emerging managers, venture capital challenges, and the benefits of GP staking.
37:43
Farooq Abbasi: Preface Ventures
In this episode, Joel Palathinkal chats with Farooq Abbasi from Preface Ventures about investing in repeat founders. Farooq shares insights on founder selection, sales strategies, scaling, and capital efficiency, while avoiding pitfalls in pilot programs. They discuss product-led growth, user engagement, and the evolution of Zoom and Slack. The conversation also touches on net revenue retention, pricing strategies, and customer journey mapping. Farooq emphasizes disqualifying prospects, building influential relationships, and shares thoughts on health, resilience, and future plans.
47:43
Smriti Jayaraman: Corazon Capital
In this episode, Joel Palathinkal introduces Smriti Jayaraman of Corazon Capital, who shares her career journey and insights from her consulting experience at Bain. They discuss the differences in investment stages and roles, focusing on market assumptions in private equity and the importance of financial discipline in startups. Smriti talks about her transition to venture capital and Corazon Capital's unique investment approach. The conversation touches on the debate over founders as investors, essential skills for success in private equity and venture capital, and the realities of working in venture capital. Smriti offers valuable tips for aspiring investment professionals and highlights the significance of cultural fit in investment firms.
33:31
Wendy Huang: Insights on London IPOs and Market Trends
Join Joel Palathinkal and Wendy Huang, CFA: Business Development Manager from the London Stock Exchange Group as they explore the intricacies of IPOs. They discuss the benefits of listing in London versus US exchanges, using Boku's listing as a case study. Wendy highlights London's cost and process efficiency and the importance of community support for listed companies. The episode compares IPO processes in the US and UK, examines share allocations, lockup period flexibility, and trends in UK markets. Wendy also discusses launching a secondaries market platform and the macro environment's impact on IPOs, concluding with insights on effective communication.
The Investor with Joel Palathinkal is a global omni channel show which highlights institutional investors from all walks of life and supports the continuing education for the next generation of allocators