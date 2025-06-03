The Investor With Joel Palathinkal

Smriti Jayaraman: Corazon Capital

In this episode, Joel Palathinkal introduces Smriti Jayaraman of Corazon Capital, who shares her career journey and insights from her consulting experience at Bain. They discuss the differences in investment stages and roles, focusing on market assumptions in private equity and the importance of financial discipline in startups. Smriti talks about her transition to venture capital and Corazon Capital's unique investment approach. The conversation touches on the debate over founders as investors, essential skills for success in private equity and venture capital, and the realities of working in venture capital. Smriti offers valuable tips for aspiring investment professionals and highlights the significance of cultural fit in investment firms.