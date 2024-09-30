A New Normal is Coming Back to American Life

It seems like within just a few weeks of Donald Trump's landslide victory, a new normal is coming back to American life. For one thing, the significant magnitude of his election victory has stopped all of the horror-show scenarios predicted by so many in the media, especially the liberal media. With Emily Compagno, Rich Lowry, Art Laffer, Steve Moore, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), Newt Gingrich, and Brian Hook.