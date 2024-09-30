Are these drones actually Christmas angels coming to save New Jersey from Phil Murphy's woke socialism? All jokes aside, that's a more coherent theory than anything we're getting from the Pentagon or Biden White House.
With John Carney, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Hugh Hewitt, and Byron York.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
46:23
Main Steet and Wall Street Are Doing the Trump Dance
Wall Street and Main Street both just can't stop doing the Trump dance. Now the trick is getting his tax cuts and deregulation through Congress. Promises made, promises kept.
With Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), John Carney, Brian Brenberg, Joe Concha, Mark Simone, Sen. Cynthia Lummi (R-WY), and Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID).
46:22
A New Normal is Coming Back to American Life
It seems like within just a few weeks of Donald Trump's landslide victory, a new normal is coming back to American life. For one thing, the significant magnitude of his election victory
has stopped all of the horror-show scenarios predicted by so many in the media, especially the liberal media.
With Emily Compagno, Rich Lowry, Art Laffer, Steve Moore, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), Newt Gingrich, and Brian Hook.
46:23
Markets Surge On Trump Golden Age Agenda
Some Wall Street wags are saying stocks love Trump, and bonds love Bessent. Stocks are up almost 3,000 points on the Dow. And bond yields in the Treasury market are down nearly half a percentage point. The huge stock rally is signaling approval of Mr. Trump's economic growth plan of tax cuts, ‘drill, baby, drill,’ protecting America from unfair trade, and the DOGE brothers' push to defeat the regulatory state and curb the size and scope of government.
With Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), John Carney, Stephen Miran, Katie Pavlich, Caroline Downey, Erika Donalds, and Rob Bresnahan.
46:23
DOGE Brothers Vs. The Regulatory State
The DOGE boys hit Capitol Hill - but their real mission isn't to just cut spending and fraud. It's to completely gut the unelected regulatory state. A worthy cause.
With Brian Brenberg, Jason Chaffetz, Liz Peek, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), David Malpass, EJ Antoni, and Devin Nunes.
