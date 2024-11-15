In this episode, I sit down with Keith Sant from SEOmeetsREI.com to explore how real estate investors can drastically reduce their lead costs by using SEO instead of, or alongside, PPC advertising. Keith explains that while PPC provides quick results, SEO is a powerful long-term strategy that can lower lead costs by up to 90%, helping investors consistently generate high-quality, intent-based leads without the high price tag. We discuss the benefits of building a brand, how SEO works, and why having marketing stamina is essential for long-term success. Keith also shares real client successes and offers advice for investors at all levels, emphasizing the importance of a diversified marketing strategy to maximize ROI.
Connect with Keith:
Instragram- @keith.sant
Visit Keith’s Website: SEOmeetsREI.com
Join the Free Facebook Group: SEO Meets Real Estate Investors
The #1 training and coaching system to launch, grow, and scale your investing business! 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞: http://www.thescienceofflipping.com
Turn cold real estate leads into engaged motivated sellers on auto-pilot using the power of A.I! 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞: https://www.rocketly.ai/
Have a question? Ask me anything at https://www.askjustin.ai/
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧: After investing in real estate for over 17 years and almost 3000 deals done, Justin has created a business that generates 7 figures in active income through wholesaling and fix and flipping as well as accumulating millions of dollars of rental properties including 5 apartment buildings, 50+ single family homes, and 1 storage facility
Justins longevity in real estate is due to his ability to look around the corners, adapt to changing markets, perfecting Raising private capital, and focusing on lead generation which allows him to not just wholesale and fix & flip, but also accumulate wealth through long term holds.
His success in real estate led him to start The Entrepreneur DNA podcast and The Science Of Flipping podcast and education company, where he has coached and mentored thousands of aspiring and active investors over the last decade.
He is a nationally recognized speaker and is on a mission to educate as many people as possible on becoming a successful dynamic real estate investor.
𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒔 𝑯𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝑻𝒐 𝑺𝒂𝒚 𝑨𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏:
“Justin is one of the best trainers in this space. He really gives everything to his tribe.” – Brent Daniels (TTP)
“Justin’s ability to connect with people and help them understand what he is teaching, is unparallelled” – Kent Clothier (REWW)
“We have been in the trenches flipping homes in Phoenix for over a decade, he is one of the best to do it.” – Sean Terry (Flip2Freedom)
Subscribe To Justin Colby: http://youtube.com/justincolby
View All My Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinColby
--------
34:26
How Investors Legally Avoid Taxes with Cost Segregation | Jeff Hiatt
Today I sits down with cost segregation expert Jeff Hiatt to reveal a powerful tax-saving strategy every real estate investor should know. With over 25 years of experience and 25,000+ cost seg studies completed, Jeff has helped clients save billions by accelerating depreciation and keeping more cash in their pockets.
We discuss how cost segregation works, who it benefits most, and how even small property owners can take advantage of it. From single-family homes to multi-unit apartments and commercial buildings, learn how this strategy can help you reduce or even eliminate your tax bill. Plus, Jeff explains bonus depreciation and offers insights for high-income earners looking to optimize tax savings through real estate.
Connect with Jeff Hyatt:
Instagram: @depreciationdoctor
Facebook: @depreciationdoctor
Website: costsegs.com
--------
43:41
Novations are DEAD - This New Strategy Will Change Everything
To learn more about Reverse Flipping, go to https://scienceofreverseflipping.com/
In this episode, I introduce Reverse Flipping, a game-changing real estate strategy I believe will outshine novations and traditional methods in 2024. With Reverse Flipping, we focus on acquiring the deed first, even on complex, over-leveraged properties that most investors consider dead deals. By leveraging our specialized loss mitigation team, we can negotiate directly with banks, opening up profitable opportunities where novation, wholesaling, or standard flips don’t work. Whether you’re new or experienced, I invite you to explore this innovative approach through our community, as I’m confident Reverse Flipping is the ideal solution for navigating the economic challenges ahead.
--------
22:40
The Strategy That Will Revolutionize The Future of Real Estate | Will Denis
To learn more about 'Reverse Flipping', Go to: https://thescienceofreverseflipping.com/
In this episode, I interview real estate expert Will Dennis, who introduces "Reverse Flipping," a game-changing strategy for real estate investors and agents. Will explains how reverse flipping involves buying the deed to properties with complex legal or financial issues—such as negative equity, bankruptcies, and reverse mortgages—and then solving the problems before choosing an exit strategy. By acquiring ownership upfront, investors eliminate competition and gain flexibility in how they handle the property, whether through rental, wholesale, or fix-and-flip. Will shares insights from his own experience, emphasizing the profitability and recession-proof nature of this strategy while offering advice on how to get started.
🔑 Ready to unlock the power of reverse flipping? Take action now:
Visit ReverseFlip.com/Justin
Submit your deals and learn more about how reverse flipping can help you turn dead leads into profitable opportunities!
👉 https://reverseflip.com/justin
Join the Reverse Flipping Facebook Group
Connect with like-minded investors, ask questions, and dive deeper into this game-changing real estate strategy.
👉 Join the Facebook Group
Follow Will Dennis on Instagram (@WillyNumbers)
Stay updated with more real estate tips, success stories, and behind-the-scenes content from Will Dennis.
👉 Instagram: @Willynumbers
Submit Your Dead or Complex Deals
Have a tricky real estate deal you can’t figure out? Submit it to Will's team and let them handle the complexities!
👉 Submit Your Deal
Watch the Free Reverse Flipping Webinar
Learn the full details of reverse flipping in Will’s free, hour-long webinar and discover how to get started today.
👉 Watch the Webinar
--------
46:16
5 Direct Mail Tactics Every Investor Should Know | Justin Silverio
In this episode of The Science of Flipping, I'm joined by Justin Silverio, founder of Open Letter Marketing and Invelo, to discuss the power of direct mail in real estate investing. Silverio shares his 13-year journey in mastering direct mail, emphasizing the importance of consistency, data-driven list stacking, and multi-touch campaigns to achieve high response rates and better deals. He debunks the myth that direct mail is dead, explaining that with the right approach, it's still a highly effective strategy for targeting motivated sellers. Silverio also introduces tools like Open Letter Marketing and Invelo, which help investors automate, track, and improve their direct mail efforts, ensuring a steady flow of leads and successful deals.---Connect with Justin Silverio!: Website - Visit https://www.openlettermarketing.com/ to explore his direct mail services and marketing strategies for real estate investors. Invelo - Check out https://inveloapp.com/ his all-in-one real estate CRM and list-building platform. Instagram: @thebostoninvestor --- Thank you to REsimpli for sponsoring today's episode! Generate Prospects. Manage Leads. Dispo Deals. REsimpli is the only all-in-one real estate investor CRM software that helps you manage Data, Marketing, Sales and Operations. To Learn more about it, go to: https://resimpli.com/pod/ --- Thank you to Reverse Flipping for sponsoring today's episode! Stop Wasting Time on Dead Leads - Turn Them into Profits Fast! Learn the EXACT strategies I used to close over 500 deals, generate multiple 7-figures, and turn “dead” deals into 6-figure profits! 💰🏠 To Learn more about it, go to: https://scienceofreverseflipping.com/--- The #1 training and coaching system to launch, grow, and scale your investing business! 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞: http://www.thescienceofflipping.com Turn cold real estate leads into engaged motivated sellers on auto-pilot using the power of A.I! 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞: https://www.rocketly.ai/ Have a question? Ask me anything at https://www.askjustin.ai/ 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧: After investing in real estate for over 17 years and almost 3000 deals done, Justin has created a business that generates 7 figures in active income through wholesaling and fix and flipping as well as accumulating millions of dollars of rental properties including 5 apartment buildings, 50+ single family homes, and 1 storage facility Justins longevity in real estate is due to his ability to look around the corners, adapt to changing markets, perfecting Raising private capital, and focusing on lead generation which allows him to not just wholesale and fix & flip, but also accumulate wealth through long term holds. His success in real estate led him to start The Entrepreneur DNA podcast and The Science Of Flipping podcast and education company, where he has coached and mentored thousands of aspiring and active investors over the last decade. He is a nationally recognized speaker and is on a mission to educate as many people as possible on becoming a successful dynamic real estate investor. 𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒉𝒆𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒔𝑯𝒂𝒗𝒆𝑻𝒐𝑺𝒂𝒚𝑨𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏: “Justin is one of the best trainers in this space. He really gives everything to his tribe.” – Brent Daniels (TTP) “Justin’s ability to connect with people and help them understand what he is teaching, is unparallelled” – Kent Clothier (REWW) “We have been in the trenches flipping homes in Phoenix for over a decade, he is one of the best to do it.” – Sean Terry (Flip2Freedom) Subscribe To Justin Colby: http://youtube.com/justincolby View All My Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinColby
Real Estate Investing: Full time Real Estate Investor Justin Colby shares the systems to create the business and lifestyle you always dreamed about as a real estate investor. Flip homes while on vacation, flip homes while sitting on your couch. YOU will discover the systems and techniques to use in your real estate investing business. YOU will also hear from a diverse group of very successful real estate investors from across the country. The Science of Flipping podcast will help you become a millionaire real estate investor.