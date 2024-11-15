The Strategy That Will Revolutionize The Future of Real Estate | Will Denis

In this episode, I interview real estate expert Will Dennis, who introduces "Reverse Flipping," a game-changing strategy for real estate investors and agents. Will explains how reverse flipping involves buying the deed to properties with complex legal or financial issues—such as negative equity, bankruptcies, and reverse mortgages—and then solving the problems before choosing an exit strategy. By acquiring ownership upfront, investors eliminate competition and gain flexibility in how they handle the property, whether through rental, wholesale, or fix-and-flip. Will shares insights from his own experience, emphasizing the profitability and recession-proof nature of this strategy while offering advice on how to get started.