Power Up Your Life Podcast by GoBundance Women

Growth and Success Through Community | Power Up Your Life Podcast | Powered by GoBundance | Episode 43 with Tim Rhode From Grocery Clerk to Financial Freedom: Co-founder of GoBundance Tim Rhode's Inspiring Journey on the Power Up Your Life Podcast! ✨ 🎙️ In this special episode of the 'Power Up Your Life Podcast, hosts Mandy McAllister and Kelly Resendez chat with the incredible Tim Rhode, co-founder of GoBundance. Tim's story is a true testament to hard work and perseverance, having gone from being a grocery clerk to becoming financially free by the age of 40. He has sold over 2,500 homes and stayed in over 100 properties, ultimately retiring early to pursue his passion for helping others. 🌟 Tim founded the nonprofit One Life Fully Lived, aimed at equipping people with life-changing tools, and, of course, co-founded GoBundance, a mastermind for high achievers seeking purpose and adventure. He is also the co-author of 'Tribe of Millionaires' and 'The Quitters Manifesto.' 📚 During the conversation, Tim shares his unconventional views on education, the importance of having a supportive community, and his growth mindset. He emphasizes the value of masterminds and the power of asking for help. Tim also discusses his nonprofit work and his dedication to living fully and inspiring others to do the same. 💡 Tune in for an engaging and motivating conversation that's sure to empower you on your own journey! 🚀 00:00 Introduction to Tim Road's Journey 01:21 Tim's Early Life and Career Beginnings 03:03 The Power of Community and Masterminds 06:48 Unconventional Wisdom and Growth Mindset 13:39 The Importance of Honest Conversations 20:56 One Life Fully Lived and Giving Back 23:06 Final Thoughts and How to Connect with Tim To connect with Tim: Email: [email protected]
