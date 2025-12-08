Power Up Your Life Podcast by GoBundance Women

How Intention Drives Success

How Intention Drives Success | Power Up Your Life Podcast | Powered by GoBundance | Episode 44 with Mike "C-Roc" Ciorrocco Unlock Quantum Growth with Mike 'C-Roc' Ciorrocco! 🚀 💫 Welcome to the Power Up Your Life Podcast! Join hosts Kelly Resendez and Mandy McAllister in this episode as they have an incredible conversation with Mike 'C-Roc' Ciorrocco, performance expert, visionary entrepreneur, and founder of the number one podcast booking firm in North America. As the host of the 'That1' podcast and a guest on over 2000 shows, C-Roc is a powerhouse in visibility, helping elite entrepreneurs, athletes, and thought leaders build personal brands that convert. Join us as Mike shares his journey from the mortgage real estate business to founding 'That1,' emphasizing the importance of removing excuses and unlocking quantum growth. Learn about the significance of clear intention, the power of consistency, and the transformative impact of mentorship. Tune in for actionable insights and discover how to turn credibility into cash! 💥✨ 00:00 Introduction to Mike "C-Roc" 01:29 Mike's Journey: From Mortgage to Mastery 02:47 The Birth of 'That One' Agency 04:10 The Power of Intention and Attention 07:04 Differentiation vs. Identification 09:18 Confrontation and Self-Awareness 11:00 The Role of Mentors and Ethical Lessons 15:01 Commit First, Figure Out Later 16:24 Quantum Leaps and Limitless Possibilities 20:37 Daily Disciplines and Networking Strategies 24:32 Conclusion and Final Though