Power Up Your Life Podcast by GoBundance Women
Power Up Your Life Podcast by GoBundance Women

Power Up Your Life Podcast by GoBundance Women
  Navigating Identity Shifts
    Mastering Identity Shifts to Find Your Purpose: Julie Holly on Achieving Your Dreams! 🌟 In this captivating episode of the Power Up Your Life Podcast, powered by GoBundance Women, hosts Mandy McAllister and Kelly Resendez dive deep with visionary entrepreneur Julie Holly. Julie's incredible journey from public school teacher to homeschool mom, and then to full-time commercial real estate investor, podcaster, and founder of the Wish Fulfillment Framework is nothing short of inspiring. With over two decades of experience empowering others to reach their full potential, Julie now helps individuals align their mindset, wealth, and purpose. In this episode, Julie shares her wisdom on embracing identity shifts, recalibrating your life, overcoming scarcity and fear, and empowering women to step into their highest power.  Don't miss her invaluable insights and the five-step recalibration process that could transform your life. 💪✨ 00:00 Introduction to Julie Holly 01:12 Julie's Journey: From Teacher to Real Estate Mogul 03:04 Navigating Identity Shifts and Personal Growth 10:43 The Recalibration Process: Steps to Unstuck Yourself 12:01 Mindset vs. Embodiment: Understanding the Difference 16:59 Empowering Women in Leadership and Business 23:26 Overcoming Scarcity and Fear in Entrepreneurship 26:58 Julie's Recalibration Cohorts and Final Thoughts  To connect with Julie: https://www.linkedin.com/in/julie-holly  [email protected]  ✅ If this content resonated with you, drop a like, comment, and share with your friends! For the latest PUYL Podcast episodes and more, subscribe @GoBundanceWomen  🚨 Find out more about our new upcoming platform, Power Up Your Life Now and more at https://GoBundanceWomen.com    #powerupyourlife #gobundance #gobundancewomen #podcast #womeninleadership #personalgrowth #womenempowerment  #identityshift  #leadership #entrepreneurship #growthmindset #leadershiplessons
    28:57
  The Art of Collaboration
    The Art of Collaboration | Power Up Your Life Podcast | Powered by GoBundance | Episode 45 with Joanne Weiland  Link to video podcast episode: https://youtu.be/bMZGpO9sWgI  Mastering Collaboration and Connection: Joanne Weiland's Journey to Success on Power Up Your Life!  🌟 💫 Welcome to the Power Up Your Life Podcast! Join hosts Kelly Resendez and Mandy McAllister as they welcome guest Joanne Weiland, also known as the Collaboration Queen. Joanne is a visionary strategist, collaboration expert, and a three-time number one international bestselling author. During their discussion, she shares her incredible journey of transforming how experts amplify their digital identity, discusses the importance of collaboration, and provides actionable tips for connecting people effectively. Discover how she created Link to Expert, a pioneering platform, and learn her secrets to building influence and navigating identity shifts. 🚀 Joanne's inspiring story and practical advice make this a must-watch episode!  00:00 Introduction to Joanne Weiland: The Collaboration Queen 01:13 Joanne's Journey: From Connector to Entrepreneur 02:04 The Birth of Link to Expert 03:20 Taking a Sabbatical: The Importance of Pause 06:20 Mastering the Art of Connection 08:08 Building Influence and Networking Tips 16:29 Navigating Identity Shifts and Career Transitions 19:52 Overcoming Self-Sabotage and Embracing Collaboration 25:15 Conclusion and Contact Information To connect with Joanne: https://www.expertclick.com/expert/Experts/Joanne-Weiland-LinktoEXPERT  [email protected]  (727) 243-9453 ✅ If this content resonated with you, drop a like, comment, and share with your friends! For the latest PUYL Podcast episodes and more, subscribe @GoBundanceWomen  🚨 Find out more about our new upcoming platform, Power Up Your Life Now! Visit https://GoBundanceWomen.com    #powerupyourlife #gobundance #podcast #womeninleadership #personalgrowth #womenempowerment #leadership #gobundancewomen #entrepreneurship #collaboration #connection #growthmindset #leadershiplessons 
    26:33
  How Intention Drives Success
    How Intention Drives Success | Power Up Your Life Podcast | Powered by GoBundance | Episode 44 with Mike "C-Roc" Ciorrocco  Unlock Quantum Growth with Mike 'C-Roc' Ciorrocco! 🚀 💫 Welcome to the Power Up Your Life Podcast! Join hosts Kelly Resendez and Mandy McAllister in this episode as they have an incredible conversation with Mike 'C-Roc' Ciorrocco, performance expert, visionary entrepreneur, and founder of the number one podcast booking firm in North America.  As the host of the 'That1' podcast and a guest on over 2000 shows, C-Roc is a powerhouse in visibility, helping elite entrepreneurs, athletes, and thought leaders build personal brands that convert. Join us as Mike shares his journey from the mortgage real estate business to founding 'That1,' emphasizing the importance of removing excuses and unlocking quantum growth.  Learn about the significance of clear intention, the power of consistency, and the transformative impact of mentorship. Tune in for actionable insights and discover how to turn credibility into cash! 💥✨ 00:00 Introduction to Mike "C-Roc" 01:29 Mike's Journey: From Mortgage to Mastery 02:47 The Birth of 'That One' Agency 04:10 The Power of Intention and Attention 07:04 Differentiation vs. Identification 09:18 Confrontation and Self-Awareness 11:00 The Role of Mentors and Ethical Lessons 15:01 Commit First, Figure Out Later 16:24 Quantum Leaps and Limitless Possibilities 20:37 Daily Disciplines and Networking Strategies 24:32 Conclusion and Final Though To connect with Mike: https://www.instagram.com/mikeycroc/reels/?hl=en  https://that1connect.com/  ✅ If this content resonated with you, drop a like, comment, and share with your friends! For the latest PUYL Podcast episodes and more, subscribe @GoBundanceWomen  🚨 Find out more about our new upcoming platform, Power Up Your Life Now and more at https://GoBundanceWomen.com    #powerupyourlife #gobundance #podcast #womeninleadership #personalgrowth #womenempowerment #leadership #gobundancewomen #entrepreneurship #community #growthmindset #leadershiplessons #intentionalchoic
    27:18
  Growth and Success Through Community
    Growth and Success Through Community | Power Up Your Life Podcast |  Powered by GoBundance | Episode 43 with Tim Rhode  From Grocery Clerk to Financial Freedom: Co-founder of GoBundance Tim Rhode's Inspiring Journey on the Power Up Your Life Podcast! ✨ 🎙️ In this special episode of the 'Power Up Your Life Podcast, hosts Mandy McAllister and Kelly Resendez chat with the incredible Tim Rhode, co-founder of GoBundance. Tim's story is a true testament to hard work and perseverance, having gone from being a grocery clerk to becoming financially free by the age of 40. He has sold over 2,500 homes and stayed in over 100 properties, ultimately retiring early to pursue his passion for helping others. 🌟 Tim founded the nonprofit One Life Fully Lived, aimed at equipping people with life-changing tools, and, of course, co-founded GoBundance, a mastermind for high achievers seeking purpose and adventure. He is also the co-author of 'Tribe of Millionaires' and 'The Quitters Manifesto.' 📚 During the conversation, Tim shares his unconventional views on education, the importance of having a supportive community, and his growth mindset. He emphasizes the value of masterminds and the power of asking for help. Tim also discusses his nonprofit work and his dedication to living fully and inspiring others to do the same. 💡 Tune in for an engaging and motivating conversation that's sure to empower you on your own journey! 🚀 00:00 Introduction to Tim Road's Journey 01:21 Tim's Early Life and Career Beginnings 03:03 The Power of Community and Masterminds 06:48 Unconventional Wisdom and Growth Mindset 13:39 The Importance of Honest Conversations 20:56 One Life Fully Lived and Giving Back 23:06 Final Thoughts and How to Connect with Tim To connect with Tim: Email: [email protected] Phone:  (209) 403-3533 ✅ If this content resonated with you, drop a like, comment, and share with your friends! For the latest PUYL Podcast episodes and more, subscribe @GoBundanceWomen  🚨 Find out more about our new upcoming platform, Power Up Your Life Now and more at https://GoBundanceWomen.com    #powerupyourlife #gobundance #podcast #womeninleadership #personalgrowth #womenempowerment #leadership #gobundancewomen #entrepreneurship #community #growthmindset #leadershiplessons #mastermind
    27:48
  Commitment to Consistency
    Power Up Your Life | Powered by GoBundance | Episode 42: Commitment to Consistency with Kristan Cole   Video podcast episode: https://youtu.be/l_ZwTfNpX94  💫 Welcome to the Power Up Your Life Podcast!   🎙️ Join Kelly Resendez and Mandy McAllister on the Power Up Your Life podcast as they welcome Kristan Cole, a real estate leader with 40 years of industry triumphs! 🌟 Kristan, a mentee of John Maxwell and Gary Keller, shares her extraordinary journey from humble beginnings in Alaska to building a nationwide real estate empire. Learn about her personal struggles, life lessons, leadership insights, and actionable tips on achieving success without sacrifices. Whether you're in real estate or just looking for inspiration, this episode is packed with wisdom and motivation! 🤩✨ 00:00 Introduction to Kristen Cole 01:29 Kristen's Early Life and Challenges 04:02 Building a Real Estate Empire 05:35 Keys to Success and Leadership 06:45 Overcoming Isolation and Seeking Growth 09:32 Balancing Business and Personal Life 14:29 Delegation and Mentorship 21:55 Intentional Living and Personal Principles 26:21 Conclusion and Contact Information To connect with Kristan: Email: [email protected]  ✅ If this content resonated with you, drop a like, comment, and share with your friends! For the latest PUYL Podcast episodes and more, subscribe  @GoBundanceWomen   🚨 Find out more about our new upcoming platform, Power Up Your Life Now and more at https://GoBundanceWomen.com   #powerupyourlife #gobundance #podcast #womeninleadership #personalgrowth #womenempowerment #leadership #gobundancewomen #entrepreneurship #womensfinances #leadershiplessons #consistency #realestate #womeninrealestate
About Power Up Your Life Podcast by GoBundance Women

This is the EXCLUSIVE Podcast from Kelly & Mandy, the women behind GoBundance - the PREMIER & EXCLUSIVE membership community of powerful and ambitious women looking to scale their businesses, careers, or portfolios. We support and hold each other accountable for every aspect of our lives. We are diverse, eclectic, and impossible to define…or hold down. We value health, financial freedom, adventure, genuine contribution, and above all – unapologetic, unabashed, and limitless joy! This podcast is for you - the woman who will NOT accept less than in her life.
BusinessCareers

